CLASS 5A
1. Zachary (10) 0-0 120
2. Catholic 0-0 96
3. Karr 0-0 92
4. Acadiana 0-0 85
5. Ruston 0-0 78
6. Destrehan 0-0 74
7. Brother Martin 0-0 53
8. Captain Shreve 0-0 35
9. Jesuit 0-0 32
10. West Monroe 0-0 30
Others receiving votes: Byrd 14, Alexandria 13, Carencro 11, John Curtis 9, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 9, Ouachita Parish 8, Ponchatoula 7, St. Augustine 2, Parkway 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Westgate (4) 0-0 112
2. Warren Easton (4) 0-0 111
3. Neville 0-0 87
4. Lafayette Christian (2) 0-0 85
5. Northwood-Shreveport 0-0 80
6. St. Thomas More 0-0 68
7. Lutcher 0-0 57
8. Huntington 0-0 29
9. Vandebilt Catholic 0-0 27
10. Leesville 0-0 24
Others receiving votes: Archbishop Shaw 21, Cecilia 21, De La Salle 21, Belle Chasse 14, Lakeshore 9, North DeSoto 5, Carver 1, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 1, West Feliciana 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Sterlington (7) 0-0 114
2. University (3) 0-0 109
3. Union Parish 0-0 98
4. E.D. White 0-0 83
5. Madison Prep 0-0 75
6. St. Martinville 0-0 71
7. Amite 0-0 65
8. Lake Charles Prep 0-0 44
9. Abbeville 0-0 33
10. Church Point 0-0 30
Others receiving votes: St. James 28, Iowa 20, Jena 9, Westlake 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Many (9) 0-0 119
2. St. Charles Catholic (1) 0-0 109
3. Newman 0-0 89
4. Notre Dame 0-0 86
5. Oak Grove 0-0 77
6. Dunham 0-0 56
7. Avoyelles 0-0 53
8. Calvary Baptist 0-0 37
9. Mangham 0-0 32
10. North Caddo 0-0 30
Others receiving votes: Loreauville 24, Rosepine 17, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 13, Ascension Episcopal 11, General Trass 10, East Feliciana 7, Franklin 5, Jonesboro-Hodge 4, Welsh 2.
CLASS 1A
1. Homer (7) 0-0 115
2. Ouachita Christian (2) 0-0 109
3. Southern Lab (1) 0-0 92
4. Logansport 0-0 73
5. Kentwood 0-0 69
6. Opelousas Catholic 0-0 59
7. St. Frederick 0-0 55
8. Vermilion Catholic 0-0 51
9. Haynesville 0-0 45
10. Riverside Academy 0-0 29
Others receiving votes: Ascension Catholic 24, Cedar Creek 13, St. Mary’s 13, St. Martin’s 10, Basile 10, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, Oberlin 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.