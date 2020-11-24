Live Oak-Central Luke Cowart
Live Oak's Luke Cowart (3) tackles a Central player during Friday's game.

 Stacy Summers | The News

Class 5A

School 1st Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1, Brother Martin (9) 7-0 108 1

2, Rummel 6-1 90 2

3, Acadiana 6-1 82 4

4, Catholic-BR 6-2 81 3

5, Scotlandville 6-0 73 5

6, West Monroe 4-1 56 7

7, Zachary 4-1 53 7

8, Curtis 4-4 44 6

9, Byrd 7-0 37 9

10, Ruston 5-2 32 10

Others receiving votes: Haughton 22, Destrehan 16, Ponchatoula 5, Alexandria 3.

Class 4A

School 1st Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1, St. Thomas More (9) 7-0 108 1

2, Karr 6-1 94 2

3, Carencro 7-1 89 3

4, Northwood-Shreve 5-2 77 4

5, Warren Easton 6-2 71 5

6, Neville 4-2 68 6

7, Tioga 5-1 48 7

8, Assumption 4-2 32 8

9, Westgate 5-3 25 10

10, Minden 5-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Eunice 18, Leesville 11, Bastrop 4, Vandebilt Catholic 4, Plaquemine 3.

Class 3A

School 1st Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1, De La Salle (8) 7-0 107

2, University 6-1 94 2

3, Union (1) 7-0 88 3

4, Lake Charles Prep 6-0 81 4

5, Madison Prep 6-1 65 5

6, Jennings 7-0 63 7

7, St. James 6-2 60 6

8, Green Oaks 6-2 46 8

9, Sterlington 4-2 27 NR

10, Church Point 5-0 24 10

Others receiving votes: E.D. White 20, Donaldsonville 13, Kaplan 8, Booker T. Washington 4, Marksville 2, Jena 2.

Class 2A

School 1st Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1, Lafayette Christian (7) 6-1 102 1

2, Many (1) 7-0 97 2

3, Newman (1) 8-0 89 3

4, Episcopal 8-0 80 4

5, Mangham 8-0 73 5

6, Ferriday 6-1 63 6

7, Notre Dame 7-1 51 7

8, Amite 4-1 42 8

9, St. Charles 5-2 35 9

10, Red River 5-2 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Kinder 21, Kentwood 10, Dunham 9, North Caddo 8.

Class 1A

School 1st Rec. Pts. Pvs.

1, Oak Grove (8) 7-0 104 1

2, Calvary Baptist (1) 4-2 97 2

3, Ouachita Christian 6-1 90 3

4, Ascension Catholic 7-0 81 4

5, Vermilion Catholic 6-0 75 5

6, Riverside 6-2 59 7

7, Catholic-PC 6-2 49 8

8, Haynesville 6-2 31 6

9, Country Day 3-2 28 NR

10, Homer 6-2 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Creek 20, Oberlin 13, East Iberville 12, Logansport 7, St. Frederick 4, St. Mary’s 3.

