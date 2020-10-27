Class 5A
School First-place votes Record Pts Prev.
1. Acadiana (9) 4-0 108 1
2. Brother Martin 4-0 96 4
3. Zachary 3-0 91 3
4. Archbishop Rummel 2-1 73 2
5. Catholic-BR 2-2 68 6
6. John Curtis 2-2 57 7
7. West Monroe 3-1 54 8
8. Ruston 3-1 49 5
9. Scotlandville 4-0 41 9
10. Byrd 4-0 30 10
Others receiving votes: Haughton 19, Destrehan 10, East St. John 2, Alexandria 2, Hahnville 1, Lafayette 1.
Class 4A
School First-place votes Record Pts Prev.
1. Karr (6) 3-0 104 1
2. St. Thomas More (3) 4-0 102 2
3. Carencro 4-0 89 3
4. Northwood-Shreve 4-0 76 4
5. Warren Easton 3-1 64 5
6. Minden 4-0 62 6
7. Neville 2-2 60 7
8. Tioga 3-1 32 10
9. Bastrop 3-1 29 NR
10. Eunice 3-1 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Assumption 20, Westgate 19, Huntington 12, Leesville 5, DeRidder 2, North DeSoto 1.
Class 3A
School First-place votes Record Pts Prev.
1. De La Salle (5) 4-0 100 1
2. St. James (2) 3-1 98 2
3. Madison Prep (2) 4-0 93 3
4. University High 3-1 83 4
5. Union Parish 4-0 68 7
6. Lake Charles Prep 3-0 67 6
7. Jennings 4-0 50 8
8. Green Oaks 3-1 43 10
9. Sterlington 2-2 33 5
10. McDonogh 35 2-1 30 9
Others receiving votes: E.D. White 14, Marksville 8, Church Point 8, Kaplan 5, Lutcher 2.
Class 2A
School First-place votes Record Pts Prev.
1. Ferriday (6) 4-0 105 1
2. Lafayette Christian (1) 2-1 97 2
3. Many (1) 4-0 86 3
4. Newman (1) 4-0 82 4
5. Notre Dame 4-0 75 6
6. St. Charles 3-1 59 5
7. Episcopal-BR 4-0 57 7
8. Amite 1-1 44 8
9. Mangham 4-0 42 9
10. Red River 3-1 23 10
Others receiving votes: Dunham 17, Kentwood 10, Kinder 3.
Class 1A
School First-place votes Record Pts Prev.
1. Ouachita Christian 4-0 (9) 108 1
2. Oak Grove 4-0 97 2
3. Haynesville 4-0 91 3
4. Calvary Baptist 2-2 81 4
5. Riverside Academy 4-0 71 5
6. Ascension Catholic 3-0 62 6
7. Vermilion Catholic 3-0 55 7
8. East Iberville 4-0 40 8
9. Catholic-PC 2-2 27 10
10. Logansport 2-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 18, Oberlin 13, Cedar Creek 12, Country Day 3.
