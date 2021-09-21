CLASS 5A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Catholic-BR (11) 3-0 143 1
2. Zachary 3-0 126 2
3. Brother Martin 1-0 108 3
4. Ponchatoula (1) 1-0 99 T5
5. Alexandria 3-0 82 9
6. Acadiana 1-2 74 4
7. West Monroe 1-1 62 T5
8. Capt. Shreve 3-0 49 10
9. John Curtis 0-1 42 7
10. Byrd 3-0 37 NR
Others receiving votes: Ruston 35, Scotlandville 25, Destrehan 19, Benton 9, East St. John 7, Parkway 5, Haughton 4, Dutchtown 4, Rummel 3, Lafayette 1.
CLASS 4A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Neville (5) 3-0 139 1
2. Karr (7) 1-0 136 2
3. Warren Easton 1-0 117 4
4. Westgate 2-1 96 5
5. Northwood-Shreve. 2-1 88 6
6. Carencro 2-1 85 3
7. St. Thomas More 1-2 76 7
8. Cecilia 2-1 59 10
9. Vandebilt Catholic 0-1 29 8
10. Assumption 1-1 25 9
Others receiving votes: Leesville 22, Teurlings Catholic 19, Liberty 15, Plaquemine 3, Minden 3, Carver 1, Huntington 1, Lakeshore 1.
CLASS 3A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. University (10) 3-0 142 1
2. St. James (1) 2-0 129 3
3. Madison Prep 3-0 114 4
4. Union Parish (1) 2-1 108 2
5. Lake Charles Prep 2-1 87 6
6. Sterlington 3-0 84 7
7. De La Salle 0-1 77 5
8. St. Martinville 3-0 52 8
9. E.D. White 1-0 46 9
10. Church Point 3-0 31 10
Others receiving votes: Iowa 30, Jena 12, North Webster 10, Mansfield 7, Lutcher 5, Booker T. Washington-NO 2.
CLASS 2A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Laf. Christian (11) 3-0 142 1
2. Many (1) 2-1 127 2
3. Newman 1-0 113 3
4. Amite 1-0 108 4
5. Notre Dame 3-0 84 5
6. Mangham 2-1 81 6
7. Loreauville 3-0 64 7
8. St. Charles 1-0 53 8
9. General Trass 3-0 48 10
10. Rosepine 3-0 39 NR
Others receiving votes: North Caddo 24, Dunham 15, Catholic-New Iberia 13, Avoyelles 13, Ferriday 3, Ascension Episcopal 2, Kinder 2, Kentwood 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec. Pts. Pvs.
1. Calvary (12) 3-0 144 1
2. Ouachita Christian 3-0 131 2
3. Southern Lab 1-1 111 3
4. Ascension Catholic 1-0 102 5
5. Grand Lake 3-0 91 6
6. Homer 2-1 73 9
7. Haynesville 2-1 63 10
8. St. Edmund 3-0 58 NR
9. St. Frederick 3-0 44 NR
10. Oak Grove 0-3 42 4
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 30, Riverside 20, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 16, St. Mary’s 7, Logansport 3, Opelousas Catholic 1.
