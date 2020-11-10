Class 5A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Acadiana (9) 5-0 108 1
2. Brother Martin 5-0 99 2
3. Archbishop Rummel 4-1 83 4
4. John Curtis 4-2 70 5
5. Scotlandville 5-0 62 9
6. West Monroe 4-1 60 6
7. Zachary 4-1 58 3
8. Catholic-BR 4-2 52 7
9. Byrd 5-0 34 10
10. Ruston 4-2 30 8
Others receiving votes: Haughton 19, Destrehan 19, Alexandria 5, Lafayette 2, Ponchatoula 2.
Class 4A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. St. Thomas More (9) 6-0 108 1
2. Carencro 6-0 97 2
3. Karr 4-1 86 3
4. Northwood-Shreve 4-2 76 4
5. Warren Easton 5-1 70 5
6. Neville 3-2 68 6
7. Tioga 4-1 49 7
8. Minden 5-1 42 9
9. Assumption 4-2 31 10
10. Bastrop 4-2 24 8
Others receiving votes: Eunice 20, Westgate 15, Huntington 9, Leesville 5, DeRidder 2.
Class 3A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. De La Salle (8) 5-0 107 1
2. University High 5-1 92 3
3. Union Parish (1) 6-0 84 4
4. Lake Charles Prep 4-0 79 5
5. Madison Prep 4-1 75 2
6. St. James 4-1 62 6
7. Jennings 5-0 57 7
8. Sterlington 3-2 47 8
9. Green Oaks 4-2 35 9
10. E.D. White 5-1 29 10
Others receiving votes: Donaldsonville 12, Marksville 9, Church Point 6, McDonogh 35 4, Kaplan 3, Parkview Baptist 1.
Class 2A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Lafayette Christian (5) 4-1 104 2
2. Many (1) 5-0 91 3
3. Newman (1) 6-0 87 4
4. Ferriday (2) 5-1 81 1
5. Episcopal-BR 6-0 72 5
6. Mangham 6-0 68 9
7. Notre Dame 5-1 54 7
8. Amite 3-1 42 8
9. St. Charles 4-2 41 6
10. Red River 5-1 33 10
Others receiving votes: Kinder 12, Kentwood 9, Dunham 6, Port Allen 2.
Class 1A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Oak Grove (9) 5-0 96 1
2. Haynesville 6-0 87 2
3. Ouachita Christian 4-1 81 3
4. Calvary Baptist 3-2 71 4
5. Ascension Catholic 5-0 62 5
6. Vermilion Catholic 5-0 57 6
7. Riverside Academy 5-1 50 7
8. Catholic-PC 4-2 36 10
9. Opelousas Catholic 2-2 25 NR
10. Oberlin 4-1 22 NR
Others receiving votes: East Iberville 16, Logansport 7, St. Frederick 5, Country Day 4, Cedar Creek 4, Grand Lake 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.