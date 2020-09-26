ST. AMANT -- Brock Magee has been waiting four years for this moment.
But it almost didn't happen.
The senior Live Oak High quarterback paid his dues as the backup for his first three years before taking over the starting reins this season.
Before the Eagles took the field the field Friday night on the road against St. Amant, Magee wasn't sure the season would even happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is my fourth year,” said Magee. “I sat behind the starter my freshman and sophomore year and then last year I sat behind Rhett Rosevear. This year, I guess it's just my time to shine, if you want to say that ... I'm just looking to help my team in any way possible.
"I'm very excited, it's a long time coming. It's been a long summer, I wasn't sure if it was going to happen. A lot of anticipation, but you just can't let it get to you -- one week at a time, one game at a time.”
The scrimmage allowed the Eagles to get some much needed reps ahead of next Friday's season opener at home against West Feliciana.
Though the first team offense failed to get the ball into the end zone on three possessions against St. Amant's first team defense, first-year coach Blane Westmoreland liked what he saw considering the team is returning just five total starters -- two on offense and three on defense -- from a season ago.
After serving the previous two seasons as an assistant, Westmoreland took over the head coaching duties last December. Before that, he served as head coach at Albany High.
"For us, it's just good to be outside and being able to get after somebody besides themselves," he said. "Really, this is the first time we've actually been able to hit somebody else since November -- no 7-on-7, no spring -- so it was good getting some of our guys some action and varsity game reps."
A slew of this year's starting unit, including a handful of Magee's weapons on offense, are first-time starters.
"We have a young group of guys up front, a lot of young skill guys who have to step up, take this as a learning curve and go into Week 1 with our heads up," said Magee.
While Live Oak doesn't have any returning skill players -- with senior offensive linemen Rhett Bates and Caleb Bond being the only 2019 carryovers -- Magee is excited for newcomers such as Cade Getwood, Tae Henyard and Terrance Snowden.
Getwood transferred in from out of state while basketball players Henyard and Snowden are trying out football for the first time.
"They came ready to work," said Magee. "We've got some real good looking guys -- a lot of speed, great hands ... I think if we get it to those guys out in space, let them make their plays, let me manage the game, then I think it'll be a good season for us."
Aside from allowing a few big plays -- including an 80-yard St. Amant touchdown run on the first play of the night -- the defense prevented the Gators' offense from sustaining long drives.
"They didn't really sustain drives on us, which is what we wanted," said Westmoreland. "They did score on some quick-hitter type stuff, but for us defensively there were no long drives which is what we were looking for."
Junior safety Aiden Saunders, one of the returning starters and leaders of the defense, said the team is all fired up to begin the season. He thought the new players on the defensive side of the ball fared well in their first bit of varsity action.
"I think they handled themselves well," Saunders said of the newcomers. "We just have to work on some stuff. We had a long summer, we've been working on this game for months and it's our first game in a long time, so the way they came in and handled themselves is good."
In addition to the three drives from the first team offensive and defensive units, the second team units each received two possessions, while the special teams unit and junior varsity squad received reps as well.
