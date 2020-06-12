It took some time to come together, but Chad Mahaffey and Aaron Vice are back together on the same coaching staff.
Vice, who spent the past four seasons coaching in Houston, including last season as the offensive coordinator at The Kinkaid School, joined Mahaffey’s staff at Walker as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach earlier this week.
“We’ve always been in touch, and it was just something that I kind of took a shot at to see if he’d be interested,” Mahaffey said. “I think he was impressed with some of the things that (Walker principal) Mr. (Jason) St. Pierre has got going on here at Walker and kind of the potential of the place. It’s home for him too. I think his end goal is he would like to be a head coach again. He’s been a head coach before, and so I think this is a great place for him to kind of make that happen for him.”
A Redemptorist graduate who also served as the offensive coordinator at Denham Springs High in 2014 and 2015, Vice said the opportunity to work alongside Mahaffey again -- the pair were on the on the Catholic-Pointe Coupee staff in 2004 when Vice was in college -- was just part of the equation that helped get him to Walker.
“It’s a very good staff,” he said. “It’s a younger staff. It’s an energetic staff, but then really meeting the principal, seeing the school, there’s so many things that are different than years ago. Ten years ago, I probably never would have thought about going to Walker as being the offensive coordinator.”
Vice joins a staff that includes several new additions -- Stephen Castello (inside receivers), Aaron Simoneaux (offensive line), James Piker (defensive line), Devin Shropshire (safeties) and Scott Keasler (cornerbacks).
“We’ve been really fortunate and able to bring in a great number of coaches and, I think, really build our staff with quantity but also quality,” Mahaffey said. “I really like the group, and I’m very excited about it.”
Another selling point for Vice was Walker’s facilities.
“You see the gym and … and they set a precedent of if they’re going to do something – if it’s building a cafeteria, band room or gym, it seems like they’re going to do it about as well as you can,” Vice said. “They’re going to do it the right way. Things like that as a coach, you’re pretty impressed with it.”
In his first season at Walker, Mahaffey called his own plays, helping the Wildcats to a regional playoff appearance, and he’s expecting the addition of Vice to take a little off his plate.
“Aaron’s going to help a ton,” Mahffey said. “Just the day-to-day on the field, OK you’ve got somebody coaching quarterbacks, so that frees me up from not necessarily being tied into a position, so I think those guys will get more detail and coached better. He’s just got a lot of experience in game planning and organizational skills and will obviously help us Friday nights in all of those things. It’s just another really good, experienced football coach that we’re adding to our staff.”
Vice has been working with the Wildcats since Tuesday and said he and Mahaffey will both handle game-planning duties without worrying about which one of them calls plays.
“It doesn’t really matter,” Vice said. “I think it’s all about working together, and I know between the two of us one of the biggest worries is going to be that we’ve got to make sure we don’t try to do too much because we’re going to fall in love with a bunch of each other’s ideas, but it’s going to be fun and we’ll work together well. It’s been great for the first three days already. That’s kind of why I was intrigued here because I knew that I can learn a lot from him too. I’m not going in there and it’s not all what I’ve done. He’s done some really good stuff that I’d like to steal along the way too, because that’s what we do as coaches.”
Vice also served as head coach at Redemptorist and was a graduate assistant at LSU, where he worked closely with the school’s current offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.
“I’m excited, because I think both of us together, we’ve done a lot of things similar, then we’ve both had to do different stuff and we’ve got answers to things, which is good,” Vice said of working with Mahaffey.
He’s only been in the fold a few days, but Vice said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen so far from the Wildcats.
“I think just from what I’ve seen, we’ve got a couple of guys that can throw the ball pretty well,” Vice said. “There’s some things we’re going to have to develop. We’ve got skill guys … Obviously there’s one (Brian Thomas) that’s a very special high school football player and probably a very special college football player, but the parts around him also look very good.”
Vice said the start of summer workouts this week, which were pushed back because of the novel coronavirus, may have also helped.
“In only the couple days that we’ve done, they seem so excited to be out there, which isn’t always normal during the summer because it is June, it’s hot and all that, but they haven’t gotten to do anything lately,” he said. “They listen well. They’re very coachable, and we threw a lot of stuff at them the last couple of days, and I thought they handled it pretty darn well considering they haven’t been doing football for two-and-and-half, three months. There’s definitely the pieces of the puzzle to be very, very good – to compete at the highest level … that’s kind of the goal.”
Vice also gave fans an idea of what to expect from the Walker offense this season.
“What we want it to look like is whatever it takes to win the football game first, but then to be very, very exciting and very fun,” Vice said. “We’ve studied a lot of the LSU stuff. We want to put the ball in the air. I think with playmakers we have, we’re going to do it, but we also understand in 5A football that you’re going to need the ability to use the tight end, to use a fullback if possible and being able to run the ball when you need to run the ball is very important too. It takes a little while to really figure out what exactly the personality of your team or offense is going to be, but I think that we’ve got some great ideas and it’s going to be exciting to watch. It’s going to be fun.”
Mahaffey said bringing Vice on board is another step in building the Walker program.
“He was in a good situation where he was in Houston at a really nice private school, and I don’t think it was a slam dunk to get him to come, but I think with our relationship and his comfort level of kind of gaining more information about our situation here at Walker (helped),” Mahaffey said. “I think both of us, we want the same things. We want to be part of a program that can achieve ultimate success. I feel that can be done here at Walker, so I think he was excited to help build this.”
