At first glance, Walker’s win over Bastrop looks dominating, with the Wildcats scoring a 60-12 win Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
But for Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey, there’s more to it than that.
“I think sometimes you can not come out on the right side and see positives, and I think even when you come out on the right side, I don’t think it was a particularly sharp game for us,” Mahaffey said.
The Wildcats (2-1) got the scoring started on a five-yard touchdown run by Rayshawn Simmons and a run by Carson Rocker on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 6:31 to play in the first quarter.
Bastrop answered with a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 8-6 with 47 seconds to play in the first quarter.
From there, the Wildcats broke the game open, scoring 25 points in the second quarter.
Hunter Bethel had a 31-yard touchdown to Noah Cecil, a 7-yard TD pass to Jarvis Patterson and a 20-yard TD pass to Warren Young Jr. to push the lead to 27-8.
“I thought offensively, in the first half it wasn’t bad. We had a sloppy first possession, and the last possession of the half wasn’t great,” Mahaffey said. “But other than that, I thought we did pretty well.”
“Defensively, I thought the first half, they were kind of running it downhill on us, and I think we’ve got to do a better job stopping that,” Mahaffey said. “They kind of kept it away from us, and I just didn’t see us playing with as much speed and intensity as I thought we had the last couple weeks, and then I thought special teams was terrible in the first half. We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to clean up there. We had a fumble on a punt return. We had a kick blocked, a kick missed. We slipped. We had poor kickoff coverage. It was really bad.”
Chandler Henry’s 84-yard interception return for a touchdown and CJ McClendon’s two-point run with no time left in the first half put Walker ahead 33-6.
“Chandler Henry has a huge play at the end of the first half,” Mahaffey said. “We had a punt. We didn’t probably come up and field it like we should have and just fair caught it, and then it bounced off one of our guys, so now we give them the ball on about the 3five or so with like a minute before the half.
“That was a big swing,” Mahaffey continued. “We held them out and got the points and that kind of gave us separation.”
After a long kickoff return, McClendon’s 1-yard TD and PAT by Hayden Rea extended the Walker lead to 40-6 with 11:39 to play in the third quarter, and Rocker had a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown that helped extend the lead to 47-6.
Warren Young Jr.’s 53-yard punt return for a touchdown stretched the lead to 54-6 with eight minutes to play in the third quarter.
“I thought maybe the pass rush was a little better in the second half, just guys flying around,” Mahaffey said. “I definitely thought kickoff coverage improved in the second half, which we needed to see. We’re just trying to impress upon the guys the score is not really what matters. We’ve got to clean up things that we’re not particularly executing well.”
Bastrop scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter before McClendon’s 54-yard TD run capped the scoring with 10:30 to play in the game.
“I thought we did well,” Mahaffey said of the Wildcats’ offensive effort in the second half. “I thought we had a good game running the ball. They were kind of playing some unusual coverage looks and kind of lightening the box I guess trying to double cover and help on some receivers. If a team does that, you’ve got to be able to run the ball. I thought we did a good job there.
“I thought CJ McClendon particularly had a great night,” Mahaffey said. “He’s still a sophomore out there learning, so every rep he gets, he’s going to get more and more comfortable, but I thought it was his best game that he’s had in his young career. That was positive to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.