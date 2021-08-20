WALKER -- After its scrimmage with Slidell, Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey knows his team has a few things to work on, but at this point in the season, the Wildcats aren’t by themselves.
“I told our team I think there was flashes of who we can be out there,” Mahaffey said. “We’ve just got to work on the consistency.”
Mahaffey said Slidell scored twice in the timed portion of the scrimmage, while Walker scored once. Each team also had a six-play series in the red zone with each team scoring once.
Heading into the scrimmage, Mahaffey was looking to establish the running game, which he said didn’t materialize as he would have liked.
“Certainly, credit them,” he said. “They had some guys in the box, and we’ll probably go back and look at the film and see that there were some just unblocked guys where we completely missed. I don’t know if it was a guy going the wrong way or if it was possibly a run through guy that we just didn’t see, didn’t have good eyes on, but we definitely had some negatives there that we’ve got to get cleaned up.”
Mahaffey said the Wildcats were able to build on some of their effort from their intrasquad scrimmage in the passing game.
“I thought Hunter (Bethel) threw the ball well,” Mahaffey said. “We had a couple of times in pass protection some snaps and things that weren’t great and we’ve got to get better. There’s some times where I think Hunter’s got to get back in the rhythm of just seeing the speed of it. He didn’t get a spring, so he’s going through practice, but not as many live bullets. I know this, where he is now compared to where he was a year ago, it’s night and day. He got better throughout the season last year, so I think Hunter’s going to have a tremendous year.”
Mahaffey also praised the efforts of Warren Young Jr., who played quarterback with the second team offense, as well as receivers Jarvis Patterson and JaCory Thomas.
“We didn’t have as good a running game as I would have liked, but I thought we beat some down the field shots when they were playing pretty tight, which was good,” Mahaffey said.
On defense, Mahaffey said Walker had trouble with penalties and discipline.
“Defensively, we had a stop down there closer to the goal line area,” Mahaffey said. “We created a few plays in the backfield, but we didn’t always finish them.”
“There were signs of guys popping free and seeing some gaps,” Mahaffey continued. “We just didn’t always make the play when we were back there. So hopefully this is a group that can be disruptive. I think we’ve got some decent speed out there. We’ve just got to make the plays when you get your chance. We’ve certainly got to tackle better. First time out there, it’s kind of to be expected. The main thing I want to see is the technique that those guys work on every day and there were times that they didn’t do it. They’ve got to trust their technique that they’ve learned and apply that in the game.”
He said there’s room for improvement on defense.
“I know one of (defensive coordinator) Coach (Doug) Dotson’s emphasis has been on our tackling,” Mahaffey said. “We spend a lot of time with that. It’s usually what they start with every day. Honestly, that didn’t look like our strong suit, but it will get better. Those guys are capable. What you did see was some aggression and some guys when they’re seeing things flying to the ball a little bit. It’s just you’ve got to finish the play when you get there.”
Mahaffey is hoping his team can use the scrimmage as a building block heading into next week’s All Star Jamboree against Denham Springs.
“All in all, scrimmage is usually kind of some good, some bad, so that’s about what it was,” Mahaffey said. “The main thing is we hopefully come out of it everybody good and healthy. We know next week, we get a full dress rehearsal. Denham will be a great challenge. It should be a great night for the parish and us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.