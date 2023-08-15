Walker Football Practice

Action from Walker football practice Monday.

WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey said there’s one specific area he’s focused on as the Wildcats prepare to host Slidell in scrimmage action.

“Consistency -- that’s probably the thing for teenagers is just can you do it over and over again, and that’s the challenge,” Mahaffey said.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the Wildcats' practices so far and hosting Slidell in scrimmage action Thursday.

