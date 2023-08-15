WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey said there’s one specific area he’s focused on as the Wildcats prepare to host Slidell in scrimmage action.
“Consistency -- that’s probably the thing for teenagers is just can you do it over and over again, and that’s the challenge,” Mahaffey said.
Thursday’s varsity action begins at 6 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium, and Mahaffey said the Wildcats have done what they can to combat the heat.
“Last week we tried to go in the mornings when we could, and now with school in, we’re kind of locked into what we’ve got, and we’re just trying to manage and get done what we can get done,” Mahaffey said. “We’re seeing some progress on things.”
“We’ve certainly been conscious of our breaks and getting them not just a five-minute break outside but taking them inside, really cooling off in the AC, trying to do things without helmets or pads when we can,” Mahaffey continued. “We’ve just had some in-and-out stuff where we can’t be out in it very long, but again, I think we’re still getting good work in inside.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Mahaffey said the main focus on offense is on the line, where center Alex Hibbs returns along with tackles Steven Nelson and Brayden Paetz, while guards Reese Dodd and Dawson Spearman are new projected starters.
“We’ve got new guys there, some inexperience, working a lot of combinations trying to figure out who the best five are and what their best spots are,” he said. “Everything you do, you’ve got to be able to do right up front. I think there’s guys in there that have a chance to be really good. Our main thing from our intersquad was just we had somebody just go left when it was right, or something like that, and that kills you. I think when everybody’s working together, they do a good job, but we just can’t have lapses in games or plays where a guy just completely busts an assignment. So we’ll continue to work on that, and I think if they do that, I like what I’m seeing out of our quarterback and backs and receivers, so I think they’re going to be a pretty balanced group.”
Mahaffey lamented a slow start by the Wildcat defense to start practice Monday, but he said the group bounced back to finish strong.
“I would say more often than not, those guys have been pretty consistent as far as effort and energy and all those kinds of things, so that was disappointing (Monday), but that’s it,” Mahaffey said.
Still, he said there are some things he’ll be looking for from the defense during the scrimmage in new defensive coordinator Matt Moreau’s 4-2-5 scheme.
“Can we trust our reads and our keys and things when the bullets are live against somebody else that you don’t know exactly what’s coming at you?”, Mahaffey asked. “Will they play hard together and support each other, and can you get over the inevitable bad plays that are going to happen. You play anybody good, they’re going to hit some plays on you, so you’ve got to be able to handle that and move on to the next thing.”
Mahaffey knows the Wildcats will get a challenge from Slidell, noting the Tigers won the District 6-5A title last season and advanced to the regional round of the playoffs.
“They’re really well-coached,” Mahaffey said while noting the Wildcats have scrimmaged Slidell in each of his five years at Walker. “Defensively, they’re kind of unique in some things they do. Really, we haven’t played well offensively against them in any of the scrimmages, I don’t think. They do a good job. They challenge you on that side. Offensively, I know they’ve got a new offensive coordinator this year, so they may have some different wrinkles and things we’ll have to adjust to. They’ve got some big boys up front, and I know they’re pretty solid in the run game, so that will be a good test – ‘hey, can we stop a team coming downhill right at you?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.