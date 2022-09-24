Looking back, Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey focused on missed opportunities for the Wildcats in their road game with Kentwood.
The Wildcats threw an incomplete pass from the Kentwood 12 on the final play of the game, sealing a 20-19 win for the Kangaroos, who rallied for a win on Friday.
“I certainly had already had respect for Kentwood’s program and Coach (Jonathan) Foster,” Mahaffey said after the Wildcats dropped to 3-1. “Those kids gutted up, a lot of them playing both ways. You’ve got to tip your cap to them. They played with a lot of toughness and a lot of heart and made enough plays to win it. At the same time, I can’t even count how many times we could have tried to put the game away or made mistakes or (had) self-inflicted wounds. We turned the ball over in the red zone multiple times – one time, I think, on the 3. We didn’t finish some drives, and defensively we tackled very poorly. We had them in some long down and distances, didn’t do a good job there. We just had multiple opportunities to win the game.”
Walker led 19-12 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Price to Austin Workman with 4:06 to play in the game, but the Wildcats lost a fumble on the two-point conversion.
“We were already on the backup kicker and had missed one, and they were going for two, so it just felt like going for one didn’t really provide a lot off opportunity there I didn’t think because they were going to go for two anyway, and I didn’t feel great about our situation at the time,” Mahaffey said. “I thought we had a good play to go for two. We would have gotten in the end zone, we just fumbled it. It would have made it a nine-point game, and it would have pretty much ended it right there.”
The Roos answered as Germarcus Wilson hit Jer’Michael Carter on a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down, and the same duo connected on the two-point pass for the final margin with 18 seconds left.
“We had them earlier in that drive backed up, about a fourth-and-8,” Mahaffey said. “We let the QB scramble for a first, get a late hit, so it gets 15 yards on top of that. We just had multiple opportunities to make the stops, didn’t do it.”
Walker executed a hook-and-ladder play, and a penalty against Kentwood gave the Wildcats a shot on fourth down from the KHS 12, where the final pass was incomplete.
“We kind of just tried to do an old Boise State type of play …,” Mahaffey said. “We executed it, which was good to see, but it was too little, too late at that point.”
The Wildcats jumped out early, scoring on a 6-yard run from CJ McClendon and a PAT from Sam Ponce for a 7-0 lead to cap Walker’s first drive of the game.
“The first drive I thought was great,” Mahaffey said. “We ran about eight or 10 plays, which was exactly what we were kind of hoping for, to have some long drives and grind it out. I thought we ran the ball really well, and I thought it was a great start.”
Johnson finished with 159 yards on 32 carries. Warren Young Jr. had five catches for 91 yards, while Price went 12-for-19 for 147 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Jaden Bardales had a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown to put the Wildcats ahead 13-0 with 51 seconds left in the first quarter after missing the extra point.
Kentwood’s Shun Burton scored on a 5-yard run, cutting the lead to 13-6 with 2:30 left in the first half.
“Our starting kicker got hurt in the game, so I had to go with the backup, but we didn’t have good protection, so we missed that extra point,” Mahaffey said. “It was 13-0, but when they scored, we were able to block the extra point, so it kind of got that point back for us.”
Walker lost a fumble inside the Kentwood 5 in the third quarter.
“That’s a drive we’ve got to finish,” Mahaffey said. “There’s no reason not to. We just didn’t execute.”
From there, Wilson and Carter connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass, but the Wildcats got a stop on the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 13-12 with 9:48 to play.
“I think we will learn more from how we respond,” Mahaffey said of the loss. “It’s disappointing and getting an opportunity to go 4-0. All that hurts, but it can’t be undone, and we have nowhere to look but ourselves, so I think what we’ll hopefully learn is what kind of character we have by how we go about our business from here on out. I really feel like within games our kids have responded to adversity well, so now it will be put to the test. We took a loss, and so we’ve got to bounce back from it and not let it affect us the next week or later on in the year. We had a number of guys banged up, so we’ll have to see how they heal up and some other guys may have to step up and get in there and play, so we’ll have to deal with that as well.”
