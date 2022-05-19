Coming out of Wednesday’s scrimmage with Plaquemine and St. James, Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey said the Wildcats have plenty to build on heading into the summer.
“I thought it was a good day overall,” Mahaffey said. “They definitely had some good players out there for those other teams. It was good competition. Definitely pleased with the effort.”
“It’s hard to gauge things just against yourself,” Mahaffey continued. “When you go out against somebody else, it’s kind of clean slate and even playing ground. You just see how guys react and play, and I thought the guys did a really nice job.”
Mahaffey said the scrimmage featured a pair of 12-play series for the Wildcats’ first-team offense, which squared off against Plaquemine’s defense for one series and St. James’ defense for another. There were also two live quarters with running time.
The Wildcats scored twice in the 12-play series against Plaquemine with C.J. McClendon getting a 30-yard run and Jamari Evans scoring on a 30-yard catch-and-run. Mahaffey said the Wildcats gave up a 50-yard touchdown in the series.
Against St. James, the Wildcats drove to the 15 but couldn’t score, while St. James was unable to score.
In the timed sessions, Walker scored once in each one and did not give up any scores.
“Offensively, I was really pleased up front,” Mahaffey said. “That’s where we have the least amount of experience, and those guys, I thought, really did a good job with assignments. That’s what we’re trying to preach to them is if ya’ll just go the same direction and communicate with each other, you give us a chance to get going.”
“I thought they did a good job,” Mahaffey continued. “I thought we blocked on the perimeter well, and that sprung us for some big plays. C.J. McClendon had a couple of long plays, which was good to see out of him. Some of the receivers were doing a good job on the perimeter blocking for him.”
Mahaffey said he was also pleased with the progress of quarterback Landon Waguespack.
“I thought Landon did a good job getting the ball out, knowing where he wanted to go with it,” Mahaffey said. “There were a couple of ball security turnover plays that we need to have back to take a good performance to a really good performance, and I think once he just gets a little more experience and sure of himself – He had one or two decent runs, but I think again, that’s something that he can bring to the table just as he gets more comfortable and confident.”
Mahaffey also praised his team’s defensive effort this spring and in the scrimmage.
“I was very pleased,” Mahaffey said. “Defensively, I thought we saw most of what we’ve seen all spring where guys were creating a lot of chaos and negative plays, definitely sending a lot of pressure and a l;ot of different looks. I thought we did a good job of affecting the quarterback and just not giving them a comfort zone back there. They gave up maybe one big play on a screen where we had a couple of missed tackles, bad angles, but other than that, I thought we did a really great job on defense.”
