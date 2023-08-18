Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey was pleased with his team’s effort in its scrimmage against Slidell at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday, but he’s also keeping things in perspective at this point in the season.
“Being fair and honest, the scrimmage is not a championship (whether) it’s good or bad,” he said. “I thought we played well, but if we hadn’t played our best, we’d be attacking it the same way. What did we do well? Where did we make mistakes? That’s really it and getting a chance to see your guys against somebody else. Slidell is always a good challenge. They’re a good team. They do a lot of different looks on defense, and offensively they kind of created some issues with different option looks and things that they were doing. It was good work in the scrimmage, and both teams competed hard. Now you kind of hope to continue to see some improvement going into the jamboree.”
The scrimmage featured two rounds of controlled plays with the first-teamers, followed by six red-zone plays before wrapping up with a timed quarter.
Jamari Evans scored on a post route in the first portion of the scrimmage, while Cayden Jones had a touchdown run during the timed quarter.
“I felt like we moved the ball pretty effectively,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve got a really good front and defense, so we definitely had some trouble up front with a few things that they did, but I was pleased with (quarterback) Troy (Sylve). He made some really nice throws, and some guys made some tough catches out there, so all-in-all it was very positive.”
Mahaffey said each team scored one in the red zone portion, with Evans scoring for the Wildcats.
“(Jamari) played a good bit last year, but there was kind of probably less attention on him with Ja’Cory (Thomas) and Warren (Young Jr.) out there, so this year, he’s got to step up and kind of take on a bigger part …,” Mahaffey continued. “It was a good start.”
Mahaffey praised the play of Donte Flowers, Preston Hill and Kentrell Scott on defense.
“Donte Flowers was all over the place up front,” Mahaffey said. “I thought he created a lot of problems. I thought Preston Hill had the best hit of the game with great tackling and was pretty active out there. Kentrell Scott was very active as well.”
“I thought the defense did a great job, was really disruptive up front and had some really good tackling in there,” Mahaffey continued. “We really gave up one long run on the last play of the controlled portion of the scrimmage, and other than that, I don’t think they got in the end zone other than maybe in the red zone portion.”
Mahaffey said Slidell showed some option looks, which he’s hoping will help the Wildcat defense as the season progresses.
“It’s good,” he said. “It kind of stretches the defense out, and you’ve got to kind of play your responsibility – just good things for us to get a few live reps of.”
