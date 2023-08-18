Walker-Slidell FB Scrimmage

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey was pleased with his team’s effort in its scrimmage against Slidell at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday, but he’s also keeping things in perspective at this point in the season.

“Being fair and honest, the scrimmage is not a championship (whether) it’s good or bad,” he said. “I thought we played well, but if we hadn’t played our best, we’d be attacking it the same way. What did we do well? Where did we make mistakes? That’s really it and getting a chance to see your guys against somebody else. Slidell is always a good challenge. They’re a good team. They do a lot of different looks on defense, and offensively they kind of created some issues with different option looks and things that they were doing. It was good work in the scrimmage, and both teams competed hard. Now you kind of hope to continue to see some improvement going into the jamboree.”

