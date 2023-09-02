DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs football team received a rather rude introduction to 5A competition in Friday night’s season opener as Mandeville Skippers steamrolled its way to a 38-7 win.
The youthful Yellow Jacket defense failed to find an answer to Mandeville’s potent offensive attack led by junior running back Nate Sheppard, who accounted for three touchdowns on the night. Sheppard finished with a game-high 196 rushing yards along with three receptions for another 36 yards.
DSHS coach Brett Beard said the Jackets had their hands full with Mandeville’s relentless running game, but he’s confident that the team learned a lot from the lopsided loss.
“We just have to keep playing, and keep playing together,” Beard said. “We have a lot of young dudes on this team who got introduced to 5A football tonight. But that’s all part of the growth process.”
Sheppard put the Skippers ahead early on by pulling in a 7-yard pass from backup quarterback Noah Kyle midway through the first quarter.
Mandeville’s starting quarterback, senior Caden Jacob, paced the Skipper offense with 125 all-purpose yards. Jacob was 9-of-16 through the air with a touchdown and an interception, and gained 22 rushing yards on eight attempts.
Mandeville broke away in the second quarter with two TDs and a field goal to stake a 24-0 lead at halftime.
Sheppard’s 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal gave the visitors a two-touchdown advantage while Creighton Wilbanks nailed a 45-yard field goal with five minutes to play in the half. Sheppard tacked on another 3-yard TD with 35 seconds on the clock to widen the gap.
Skippers coach Craig Jones said he liked what he saw out of his squad: “We’re happy with the win, but we had some penalties and left some points on the board tonight. We also had some blown assignments out there. So there’s still a lot to work on as we go into next week. As long as we continue to progress and grow, I like where we are.”
Denham Springs got on the scoreboard with less than a minute to play in the game when senior running back Hudson Byers broke free around the left end on his way to a 52-yard touchdown.
Byers said he hoped to give the Yellow Jacket offense the spark it needed and he’s looking forward to seeing how the team progresses throughout the season.
“We were having a rough night with our offensive line, so before that last drive we got together and I told the offensive line to trust in me to make a play and I was going to trust in them,” he said. “So, I just followed my blockers and ran for the touchdown. I think we’ll be able to do a lot with our running backs this year. I think this will get us fired up and ready to play better and win next week.”
The Jackets will get an opportunity at redemption hosting Glen Oaks next week.
Beard called on senior running back R.J. Johnson to try to pump up Denham’s offense in the second half after the Jackets gained just 45 yards and three first downs in the half. Johnson finished the game with 66 yards on 14 attempts.
“Coach was just trying to make a change in the flow of the game and get us some momentum,” Johnson said. “It might take us a little while to get things down, but we’re staying positive and we’re going to give it our best effort next week.”
Starting junior quarterback Jerry Horne got banged up in the first half and stepped aside as senior Carson Burrell took the offensive reins in the second half.
On the defensive side for Denham Springs, senior defensive back Brian Hawkins grabbed an interception, and Jacori Gross recorded a sack in the first quarter.
“We had a few bright spots,” Beard said. “Offensively, we have to get R.J. more involved in the game, and we have to get some offensive linemen to step up and give us some depth. On the defensive side, we had some linemen who have us some outstanding play and caused some disruption up front. We just have to learn to play together and figured out who we are and what we’re capable of doing. We’re ready to take the field again and see what we’ve learned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.