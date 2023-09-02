DSHS-Mandeville Football

Action from Friday's Denham Springs-Mandeville football game at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs football team received a rather rude introduction to 5A competition in Friday night’s season opener as Mandeville Skippers steamrolled its way to a 38-7 win.

The youthful Yellow Jacket defense failed to find an answer to Mandeville’s potent offensive attack led by junior running back Nate Sheppard, who accounted for three touchdowns on the night. Sheppard finished with a game-high 196 rushing yards along with three receptions for another 36 yards.

