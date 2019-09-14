WATSON – It’s a defensive player’s dream that Live Oak linebacker Bret McCoy had yet to experience.
Until the second game of his final season.
With defensive Dammian Capling blitzing off the edge and knocking the ball loose, McCoy initially bobbled a fumble by Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins on the first play of the second quarter of Friday’s game.
With fellow linebacker Gabe Kimble keeping him abreast of the bounding ball, McCoy secured it at his own 14-yard line and returned it for his first career touchdown during a 38-point first half en route to Live Oak’s 52-20 victory over Woodlawn at Eagle Stadium.
“I picked it up, ran and was just surrounded by my teammates,” McCoy said. “It was a great feeling.”
It was part of an early uprising in which Live Oak (2-0) scored on five straight possessions following an opening fumble.
Quarterback Rhett Rosevear threw for a pair of touchdown passes, running back Kee Hawkins rushed for two scores and McCoy’s fumble return capped the Eagles' first-half blitz that resulted in a 38-7 halftime lead.
“One thing we’ve got to continue doing a better job of is we’ve got to start fast,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “We’ve got to put ourselves in good spots and feel comfortable coming out. Those are things we’re always trying to work on. What’s the secret that’s going to make us click right into it and start fast? I thought we did a pretty good of job that.”
Live Oak compiled 208 of its 452 total yards in the opening half with Hawkins leading a 308-yard ground game with 113 yards and 2 TDs on 113 yards, carrying only once in the second half for four yards. Jordan Watson added 14 carries for 68 yards and a 2-yard TD with 5:36 left that accounted for his team’s scoring with 5:36 left in the game.
For the second consecutive week, the Eagles' defense held an opponent to negative yards rushing with Woodlawn (0-2) managing minus-41 yards on 18 attempts.
The Panthers finished with 138 total yards on the strength of 13-of-32 passing for 179 yards.
“I thought we played well defensively,” Beard said. “We’ve got a little youth in spots. We’ve got to get keep playing. I thought we got better this week which as coaches is all you can ask for. You see improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and so far, we’ve done that. We’ve gotten a little bit better.”
Live Oak had different facets of its game that impacted the first half with the Eagles rattling off the game’s first 31 unanswered points.
Rosevear completed his first four attempts – two of which resulted in touchdowns – as part of Live Oak’s 21-point first-quarter burst.
Rosevear spotted Blaise Priester behind coverage a 36-yard scoring toss, and came back a series later with a first-down swing pass to Hagan Long, who maintained his balance along his own sideline for a 55-yard TD.
Rosevear finished 4 of 5 passing to four different receivers for 135 yards. He accounted for a third score – a 5-yard run midway through the third quarter for a 45-7 cushion.
“That’s one thing we haven’t done well in the past,” Beard said of making big plays through the air. “We feel like we’ve got some guys across the board that give us those threats and we’ve got to be able to use that to set up the run. I couldn’t be more pleased with the way things are flowing.”
The Eagles' defense had a say in their team’s next two scores that made it 28-0 one play into the second quarter.
Live Oak’s pass rush got to Woodlawn’s Collins, who was hit on his delivery, leading to a floating attempt that safety Aiden Saunders intercepted and set up the first of Hawkins’ two first-half touchdowns.
Three plays later, Collins was hit in the pocket, leading to McCoy’s 14-yard scoop and score that made it 28-0 at the 11:53 mark of the second quarter.
The Eagles also scored 10 points on drives that began at the Panthers’ 14 and 2-yards lines, respectively, after McCoy tackled Woodlawn’s punter following a bobbled snap and Amar Pink’s 95-yard kickoff return led to Hawkins’ 3-yard TD on first down.
“We brought a lot of confidence from the first week (35-14 win over Ponchatoula) of the season,” McCoy said. “I think we did really good. I think we did what we could and got a big win.”
Live Oak 52, Woodlawn 20
Score By Quarters
Woodlawn 0 7 13 0 20
Live Oak 21 17 7 7 - 52
Scoring Summary
LOHS – Blaise Priester 38 pass from Rhett Rosevear (Cole Crenshaw kick)
LOHS – Hagan Long 55 pass from Rosevear (Crenshaw kick)
LOHS – Kee Hawkins 2 run (Crenshaw kick)
LOHS – Bret McCoy 14 fumble return (Crenshaw kick)
LOHS – FG Crenshaw 25
WHS – Jonero Scott 2 run (kick good)
LOHS – Hawkins 3 run (Crenshaw kick)
LOHS – Rosevear 5 run (Crenshaw kick)
WHS – Scott 3 run (kick good)
WHS – Scott 5 run (kick good)
LOHS – Jordan Watson 2 run (Crenshaw kick)
WHS LOHS
First Downs 11 16
Rushes-Yards 18-(-41) 39-308
Passing Yards 179 143
C-A-I 13-32-1 5-6-0
Punts-Avg. 4-36.2 1-30
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 3-2
Penalties-Yards 3-35 5-44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.