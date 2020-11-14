DENHAM SPRINGS – Both coaches knew their teams were in for a battle when Denham Springs hosted Walker on Friday, and both teams delivered.
Denham’s Ray McKneely rushed for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets built a lead then held off the Wildcats for a 26-21 win at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“You can kind of see our growth,” said Brett Beard, who got his first win as Denham Springs’ coach as the Yellow Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak to Walker. “We’re starting to grow up, and then finally you have the opportunity to experience this success and get a victory. Hats off to these kids with everything they’ve been through to keep fighting and keep playing and give us everything they’ve got.”
“It’s tiresome, same story, different week, but guys are not quitting,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after his team was unable to score on three opportunities in the red zone. “For the past few weeks and to come out with the start we had, it says a lot that they battled, but it hurts all the same.”
The Yellow Jackets (1-6, 1-3) led 19-0 when McKneely broke through the line on a 64-yard TD run on the second play of the second half.
“The game plan all week was to go right at them down the throat,” McKneely said after turning in the effort with backfield mate Cam Kelly out with a concussion. “All we did was preaching that. We knew where we were going to hit them, and we hit them hard. We threw the first punch like Coach Beard’s been coaching us all week to do. We came out in the second half, we finished the game … we finished. My o-line, I owe this to them. I really owe this game to them. I play for them, they play for me.”
Walker’s Jarvis Patterson recovered an onside kick by the Yellow Jackets, allowing the Wildcats to take over at the DSHS 32. Walker moved to the DSHS 17 but turned the ball over on downs when Brian Thomas was ruled out of bounds in the back of the end zone on a throw from Bethel.
Walker (1-6, 0-4) forced a punt, which Thomas returned 48 yards to the DSHS 23, setting up a 17-yard TD pass from Bethel to Thomas three plays later. The duo connected on a pass for the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 19-8.
Bethel finished 10-for-16 for 110 yards, while Thomas had seven catches for 82 yards and two TDs.
The teams traded punts, and Walker caught a break after recovering a Myles Edwards fumble after a reception at the DSHS 37.
Jacory Thomas had consecutive runs of 20 and 12 yards out of the Wildcat formation, setting up Rayshawn Simmons’ 5-yard TD run, which cut the lead to 19-14 with 10:29 to play in the game.
“It gave us a spark,” Mahaffey said. “Jacory did a good job running it in there, and it was probably our biggest little momentum swing there. We got it running downhill a little bit. That kind of sparked us to get back in the ball game.”
Denham’s next drive ended when Braylan Lewis stopped McKneely for a loss of a yard on fourth-and-2 at the Walker 46.
Walker tried a trick play on the first play of the drive and Brian Thomas’ pass was intercepted by Jordan Reams.
“Huge play, and it couldn’t happen to a better young man,” Beard said. “Reams, a basketball kid, came out (for football) for the first time. You just want to see him get that look in his eye and that spark. There’s no better feeling as a player, and I could see it in his face, but as a coach, you’re just so proud to see these kids make these plays and finally get to experience this, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
“It’s bad when you don’t hit it because you think you’ve got a chance to be there, but the toughest thing was it put our defense right back out there, and they were pretty gassed at that point,” Mahaffey said of the play. “It’s bad that we don’t get it, but if you’re just incomplete, OK, let’s see if we can get something else on the drive. We took a shot there. It didn’t work out.”
From there, McKneely carried four straight times for 39 yards, setting up Omari Warren’s 9-yard TD run for a 26-14 lead with 4:39 to play.
Walker took over at its own 49, and three plays later, Bethel connected with Brian Thomas on a 28-yard TD pass for the final margin with 3:39 to play.
Walker attempted an onside kick, which Denham’s Ryder Wygant recovered, and the Yellow Jackets maintained possession to run out the clock.
Denham Springs led 12-0 at halftime and got rolling quickly after forcing a Walker punt that pinned the Yellow Jackets at their own 4 after the Wildcats’ first drive.
McKneely carried six times for 55 yards on the 96-yard scoring drive, capping it with a 5-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead with 3:58 to play in the first quarter.
“You get (No.) 5 (McKneely) in a little bit of a rhythm right there, and 5’s rhythm is where we needed to be,” Beard said. “It makes it easier on our quarterback, and a lot of things going on up front. We were able to ride that, and couldn’t be more proud of the way they finished drives, the way the competed – back against the wall, they made some things happen right there, got some key first downs and big scores. They showed up tonight and gave us everything and played Denham Springs football.”
The drive was aided by a pass interference call on the Wildcats that moved the ball to the Walker 27.
Walker answered with a 16-play drive that came up empty.
Bethel kept for three yards on fourth-and-1 from the DSHS 49 to keep the drive going and later had a 26-yard run to the Yellow Jacket 20. A 19-yard run by Jacory Thomas got the Wildcats to the DSHS 1, but Porter Gibson sacked Bethel on third-and-goal from the DSHS 4.
“You could see the last couple of weeks they’ve really stepped up and got some big stops, gave us opportunities,” Beard said of his team’s defense. “You can see the growth. We’re starting to put it together, and we’re starting to grow up.”
Tyler Foster missed a 28-yard field goal to end the drive.
“It’s just little things,” Mahaffey said. “Make a play, convert or something. We had some negative plays that killed drives, some snaps and penalties and just some things, and right now, we’re not good enough to overcome those. We’ve got to keep the chains moving and keep it in positive down and distance because with our consistency, we haven’t done that well enough.”
That set up another scoring drive for Denham Springs, which marched 80 yards in 16 plays. A 32-yard pass from Reese Mooney to Preston Holwager set up a 1-yard TD run from Warren for a 12-0 lead.
Mooney went 13-for-15 for 110 yards, while Holwager had six catches for 51 yards.
Simmons had a 39-yard run on the Wildcats’ next drive, moving the ball to the DSHS 13, but on fourth-and-1 at the 4, Bethel lost the handle on the snap, turning the ball over to the Yellow Jackets.
Beard took some time to soak in the moment after the game.
“I just wanted these kids to experience it so bad,” he said. “I want to give back to Denham Springs so bad. It means the world to me to watch these kids finally get to experience the joy of victory after putting everything they’ve put into it and poured everything into what we’re doing and the changes and the craziness we’ve been through. I just couldn’t be more proud of our coaches and our kids to keep fighting.”
DENHAM SPRINGS 26, WALKER 21
Score By Quarters
Walker 0 0 8 13 -- 21
Denham Springs 6 6 7 7 -- 26
Scoring Summary
DSHS – Ray McKneely 5 run (kick blocked)
DSHS – Omari Warren 1 run (kick blocked)
DSHS – McKneely 64 run (Caleb LeBlanc kick)
WHS – Brian Thomas 17 pass from Hunter Bethel (Thomas pass from Bethel)
WHS – Rayshawn Simmons 5 run (pass failed)
DSHS – Warren 9 run (LeBlanc kick)
WHS – Thomas 28 pass from Bethel (Tyler Foster kick)
WHS DSHS
First Downs 15 21
Rushes-Yards 27-148 46-258
Passing Yards 120 110
A-C-I 14-24-1 13-15-0
Punts-Avg. 2-34.5 2-34
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 6-56 4-26
