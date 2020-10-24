When all was said and done, Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas chalked his team’s loss to South Plaquemines up to a combination of big plays and missed opportunities.
The Bulldogs fell into a big deficit and never recovered in a 46-13 loss to the Hurricanes at Springfield on Friday.
“It was a sloppy night all the way around,” Serpas said after the game was delayed 45 minutes in the third quarter because of weather. “With the rain coming in, it was hard for us to find any momentum offensively, and then eventually defensively we kind of got worn down by some of their athletes who created some matchup problems for us. They started making bigger plays as the game went on. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize on early turnovers that we created.”
Springfield recovered a fumble on a reverse on the first play of the game but couldn’t capitalize on the turnover.
After a punt, Springfield got another turnover at the South Plaquemines 25 but was unable to score.
“Something we’ve still got to work on is finding a better identity with what we’re trying to do offensively, and then still defensively, we’ve got to do a better job of not giving up big plays,” Serpas said. “That has really hurt us.”
That enabled South Plaquemines quarterback Taighan Jones to score on a 2-yard run on the ensuing drive for a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.
The Hurricanes later broke a big run into Springfield territory, setting up Isaiah Jason’s 20-yard TD run for a 12-0 lead in the second quarter.
South Plaquemines later got a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown to push the lead to 20-0.
Springfield’s Rick Vicknair had a nice kickoff return, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs before halftime.
“It’s a game where ultimately we win the turnover battle, but we still lose the game and it’s not even close,” Serpas continued. “We did a much better job of protecting the football, which is what we really struggled on offensively to start the year off, but whenever you start worrying about the turnovers so much that it effects your ability to be able to make plays, you kind of stall out and then you have a bunch of three-and-outs and you never find a rhythm offensively. We’ve just got to kind of find some common ground and be able to mix it up a little bit – not be overly aggressive but not being too safe, either. I think that our kids, at times, they’re afraid to make mistakes, and they’re kids. They’re going to make mistakes. We’ve just got to do a better job of trying to put them in situations that they can be successful in.”
The Bulldogs lost 20 yards on a bad snap on the first play of the second half, and Brinnon Allen’s 55-yard punt pinned South Plaquemines inside its own 20.
South Plaquemines, however, put together a 10-play scoring drive with Jason scoring on a 20-yard run for a 26-0 advantage.
Springfield mishandled the ensuing kickoff, which the Hurricanes recovered. Two plays later, Jason scored on a 55-yard screen pass, and South Plaquemines added a run on the two-point conversion for a 34-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Springfield quarterback Bryan Babb connected with Josh Coleman on a 12-yard TD pass, and Russell Egnew’s PAT cut the lead to 34-7.
“The kids were able to execute on a few drives, and you could kind of tell when things were clicking, it looks good, but it’s not just getting it clicking every now and then,” Serpas said. “It’s got to be something that’s got to be more permanent. So far, every game this year, we’ve kind of come out and not been very successful early on and find ourselves in holes, with the exception of the Albany game. So what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to find ways for us to be successful early and carry that momentum through the game. That’s what we’re going to look at and try to figure out some things that we can do that can get us a better start, and hopefully that will allow the kids to see that they can be successful if they just keep their minds in the game and execute.”
Jason’s 3-yard TD run pushed the lead to 40-7, and after Springfield turned the ball over on downs, South Plaquemines got its final score on Jones’ 20-yard TD run for a 46-7 lead.
Springfield capped the scoring on Koby Linares’ 3-yard run.
“We have high expectations for this group, and we didn’t want to be 1-3 at this point, but that’s where we are,” Serpas said. “The only thing we can do is just keep fighting and trying to get better. That’s what we’re going to do again (Saturday).”
