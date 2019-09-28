When it comes down to it, Albany football coach Mike Janis said the Hornets’ 46-42 loss at DeQuincy was a combination of things.
“We just missed too many opportunities and then just couldn’t play consistent football on the defensive side,” he said after the Hornets put up 602 yards of total offense, including 426 rushing. “I’m not happy with the amount of points we put up. I thought we should have had more, and we had the opportunity to have more.”
Albany (2-2) trailed 46-29 in the fourth quarter and got a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reece Wolfe to Michael McCahill to pull within 46-36. After forcing a punt, the Hornets threw an interception.
DeQuincy was unable to capitalize, and the Hornets got a 12-yard touchdown pass from Wolfe to McCahill with under a minute to play for the final margin after missing the PAT.
Wolfe finished the game at quarterback after the Hornets lost J.J. Doherty and all-purpose player Dae Dae Doherty to injuries. J.J. Doherty went 4-for-10 for 122 yards and a touchdown, Dae Dae Doherty was 1-for-6 for 5 yards, and Wolfe went 5-for-11 for 49 yards, two TDs and an interception.
“You lose that consistency,” Janis said. “We still gave ourselves opportunities. We struggled a couple of times trying to finish drives, and we had a long run which would have put us going into halftime with a lead – a long touchdown run that was called back because of a penalty. It’s too many missed opportunities.”
Dae Dae Doherty rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
DeQuincy led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter after getting a 3-yard touchdown from Corben Royer for its first score of the game after Albany lost a fumble at the Tigers' 6-yard line.
The Hornets scored on a 27-yard TD pass from J.J. Doherty to McCahill and got the PAT to go up 7-6, but DeQuincy answered on a 50-yard pass from Gunner Gearen to Braylon Snell.
McCahill had four catches for 68 yards, while Trey Yelverton had five receptions for 102 yards.
J.J. Doherty had a 30-yard touchdown run, but the Hornets missed the extra point, and a 10-yard TD run by DeQuincy's Cooper Hext closed the first-quarter scoring.
Hext had a 6-yard TD run, and Taite Cooper ran in for the 2-point conversion before Dae Dae Doherty's 4-yard TD run and two-point conversion as DeQuincy led 26-21 at halftime.
The Hornets led 29-26 following a 53-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion from Rhett Wolfe, who finished with 109 yards on 10 carries.
While holding that lead, Janis said Albany went for it on fourth-and-6 from the DeQuincy 11 but came up a yard short on a quarterback scramble.
“In hindsight, had we attempted the field goal, then when we scored at the end of the game with 33 seconds left, we would have had a chance to tie it up with an extra point. We did end up missing that extra point, so the three points may not have mattered.”
During the course of the game, Janis said the Hornets missed two PATs, had a 30-yard touchdown called back on a penalty and failed to convert on fourth down near midfield twice in the third quarter.
Reese Ashworth hit a 97-yard TD pass to Snell on third-and-10, and the two-point conversion failed.
Hext had a 5-yard TD run after the Hornets lost a fumble. The Tigers converted on a two-point pass to lead 40-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Ashworth connected with Hext on another TD pass in the fourth quarter to make the score 46-29 before the Hornets' rally fell short.
“To be honest with you, we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see what we’re going to do defensively and just focus on the basics,” Janis said. “I thought we had good plan coming in and we’re not doing a good enough job adjusting to formations, and really when it comes down to it, we’re not doing a good enough job tackling and covering receivers, so it doesn’t matter how we line up or what we do or what our scheme is. If we’re still arm tackling and we’re still missing coverage assignments, then we’re going to continue to find us in this situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.