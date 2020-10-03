WATSON – Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland didn’t have a difficult time summing up what hurt his team in its season-opening loss to West Feliciana on Friday.
“Just missed opportunity after missed opportunity,” Westmoreland said after Eagles dropped a 32-26 decision to the Saints after leading 13-0 in the second quarter and giving up 20 points in the third. “We’ve just got to do a better job, and we’ll correct that this week in practice. We’ve got to do a better job and finish. Unfortunately, we were not able to do that tonight. I felt like we came out and played well in the first (part of the game) – a mistake here or there. Special teams really got after it. Defense really got after it. Offense played well in spurts. We’ve just got to do a better job of finishing drives, get off the field on third-and-long, and we’ll be OK. We’ve got some work to do. We’ve got some work ahead of us. We knew that.”
West Feliciana scored the go-ahead touchdown when the Eagles lost the handle on a handoff from their own 9, and the Saints recovered in the end zone with 4:43 remaining in the game.
Live Oak took over at its own 40 and converted on a 4th-and-1 at its 49 to keep the drive going. Brock Magee hit CJ Davis on a 23-yard gain to the West Feliciana 27, but the drive stalled four plays later when the Eagles just missed on a fourth-and-10 pass to the end zone.
“That’s just what we do,” Westmoreland said of going for it on fourth down. “That’s what we’re going to do. The kids executed and did what we had to do outside of the long ball here, but he was open. I have faith in these kids, and I believe in these kids, and I’m going to put them in a spot to be successful.”
That allowed West Feliciana (1-0) to take over with 2:06 to play and run out the clock.
Live Oak’s previous drive ended at the West Feliciana 18 when Daylen Lee was stripped of the ball.
On the drive before that, Magee hooked up with Cade Getwood on a 55-yard TD pass that tied the score at 26-26.
Live Oak (0-1) seemingly had all the momentum after Aiden Saunders returned the second half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, putting the Eagles up 20-6.
“We were talking about it at halftime, we were up and we wanted to keep the momentum going,” Saunders said. “I always try and help this team out, always try and build plays, get momentum to help our offense, help our defense. That was just one of them. I had great blocking from the whole special teams. That wasn’t just me. That was the whole kick return right there.”
From there, West Feliciana began its comeback after the ensuing kickoff was returned to the Live Oak 38. Five plays later, Pedro Johnson scored on an 11-yard TD run, cutting the lead to 20-13.
The Saints struck again when quarterback Bennett Clement connected with Aeneaus Lemay on a 71-yard touchdown to help knot the score at 20-20.
“We knew they were going to have a lot of team speed,” Westmoreland said. “We saw that on film. They were running with Zachary, so we knew they were going to be fast. I felt like, for the most part, we kept them in check – here or there a big play. We knew we couldn’t allow too many of them, but we felt like if we did allow them we would have the match. I felt like we did that. It’s just missed opportunities. The story of the night – missed opportunities.”
After a Live Oak punt, Johnson capped a seven-play, 83-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Saints a 26-20 lead. Clement and Lemay connected on a 50-yard pass to set up the TD.
The Eagles grabbed the early momentum, recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff but had a touchdown called back because of an illegal man down field.
On third-and-goal from the West Feliciana 5, Jordan Watson fumbled, and the Saints recovered.
However, Live Oak forced a punt, and after a pair of false start penalties, Saunders got a block and recovered the loose ball in the end zone, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
“Hats off to Coach (Dexter) Thurber, our special teams coordinator, and those kids,” Westmoreland said. “We definitely rep it every day, and it definitely showed tonight. Special teams played a great game for us.”
The score stayed that way until West Feliciana had a 6-yard punt to end its first drive of the second quarter. That enabled the Eagles to work the ball to the West Feliciana 12 on a 29-yard pass from Magee to Cody Flurry.
Four plays later, Landon Ratcliff kicked a 26-yard field goal for a 10-0 Live Oak lead.
West Feliciana lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and the Eagles converted the turnover into a 40-yard field goal from Ratcliff and a 13-0 lead with 5:44 to play in the first half.
Two plays later, Branson McCoy intercepted Clement, giving the Eagles the ball at the West Feliciana 27, but the drive ended at the Saints’ 3 when Magee threw incomplete to CJ Davis in the end zone on fourth down.
West Feliciana capitalized as a 54-yard pass set up an 8-yard TD pass to Lemay, cutting the lead to 13-7 just before halftime.
“They fought. We fought,” Saunders said. “A couple of big plays, a couple mistakes, and that’s all that happens in a football game. A couple big plays decides the win or loss.”
WEST FELICIANA 32, LIVE OAK 26
Score By Quarters
West Feliciana 0 6 20 6 -- 32
Live Oak 7 6 7 6 -- 26
Scoring Summary
LO – Aiden Saunders blocked punt recovered in end zone (Brandon Ratcliff kick)
LO – Ratcliff FG 26
LO – Ratcliff FG 40
WF – Aeneaus Lemay 8 pass from Bennett Clement (PAT blocked)
LO – Saunders 80 kickoff return (Ratcliff kick)
WF – Pedro Johnson 11 run (kick good)
WF – Lemay 71 pass from Clement (kick good)
WF – Johnson 5 run (kick failed)
LO – Cade Getwood 55 pass from Brock Magee (kick failed)
WF – Fumble recovery in end zone (kick blocked)
WF LO
First Downs 14 15
Rushes-Yards 26-89 36-100
Passing Yards 290 139
A-C-I 12-27-1 7-23-0
Punts-Avg. 6-23 4-33
Fumbles-Yards 2-2 4-3
Penalties-Yards 11-78 9-70
