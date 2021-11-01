Sometimes games come down to making the most of opportunities.
Springfield’s football team missed out on a key one, and St. Thomas Aquinas capitalized, sparking a 42-12 win over the Bulldogs in Springfield on Friday.
The Bulldogs trailed 7-0 and drove inside the STA 1 before losing a fumble, which the Falcons turned into a 12-play scoring drive for a 14-0 lead.
“Momentum just kind of shifted,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “Our offensive line in the first half really did a great job. We were able to run the ball at will. Our offensive line, and Jatoris (Buggage) running behind them was really good there for the first half, and momentum kind of swung there on that fumble. It looked like it was facemask penalty that caused him to fumble, but we didn’t get that call.”
“Give them credit,” Serpas continued. “They were able to pull away from us. I don’t think that the score indicates what type of game it was. It as a hard, physical fought game, and I just wish the score would have reflected the effort that we gave, especially in the early going there.”
Serpas said a breakdown in coverage led to an STA touchdown pass and a 21-0 lead.
Just before halftime, Luke Husser connected with Britton Allen on a 70- yard touchdown pass, cutting the lead to 21-6.
“That was a big play for us,” Serpas said. “We threw a fade type ball to Britton, and it was actually underthrown. Britton makes a great adjustment, comes back, makes a play on the ball, and the other guy, when he goes up, falls to the ground, and Britton’s kind of standing there with the ball, makes one move and brings it 70 yards. It was a good play for us trying to get the ball to our best receiver, and good things usually happen whenever you get the ball in your best player’s hands. It was good to be on the scoreboard. If we could only have had that other score earlier, it would have been one heck of a ball game at that point being just a one score game instead of a two.”
The Falcons put together a five-play scoring drive to open the second half, which ended with a touchdown pass, pushing the lead to 28-6.
“We had a breakdown in coverage again, and that was just a lack of communication, not doing a great job of making sure that everybody’s on the same the rest of the same page whenever we’re out there, just assuming that everybody’s on the same page,” Serpas said. “We try to preach communication, communication to make sure everybody knows what’s going on, and we just didn’t do it. It’s something we’re going to look at and figure out a way that everybody can know exactly what they’re supposed to be doing …”
“We did try to mix our coverages up a little bit more than what we’ve been doing all year long,” Serpas continued. “I thought that that would give us an advantage, and we just weren’t able to be on the same page on that.”
STA took advantage of a Springfield interception deep in Bulldog territory, leading to another touchdown and a 35-6 Falcon lead.
“That really kind of deflated us at that point,” Serpas said. “We go down from two scores to four scores, really in the first couple minutes of the third quarter, and it was just an uphill battle from there.”
The Falcons tried a pooch kick and recovered, leading to another touchdown and a 42-6 lead.
“We kind of knew that was coming,” Serpas said. “We had a kid who had got hurt, so we put another kid in his spot who hadn’t been getting reps at that point. For whatever reason, he didn’t realize it was a live ball at that point, and didn’t go get on it, just expected the deep guy to come jump up on the ball, and we didn’t, so we kind of gave up that possession there.”
After the Falcons recovered another pooch kick, the Bulldogs came up with a stop.
“That one went to our deep guy, just like we wanted it to,” Serpas said. “We just weren’t able to be heads up enough to get on the ball. At that point, you could tell our kids were kind of losing focus, but at that point, it was a much closer game in the fourth quarter than what the score reflects.”
Springfield capped the scoring when Husser connected with Rick Vicknair on a 24-yard touchdown pass.
“Good for Rick to be able to get into the end zone on Senior Night, him and Britton, two seniors scoring touchdowns and being big players for us,” Serpas said.
St. Thomas got the game’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run in the first quarter.
“It’s one of those things where we’ve got to lick our wounds all weekend long and talk about it, and (Monday) we’ve got to go watch it, and then we move on and get ready for Northlake,” Serpas said. “It’s Week 10 of the year. Hopefully we can end on a positive note and get a playoff game that maybe we can go compete in.”
