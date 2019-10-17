FOOTBALL | Mutual admiration society! Walker's Mahaffey, LOHS' Beard have established level of respect for one another going into their first meeting with plenty at stake

Since his arrival five years ago to Live Oak, there’s been no greater advocate of the rise of Livingston Parish football than Brett Beard.
Beard has played his own part in trying to strengthen the parish’s Class 5A triumvirate, guiding his Eagles to four consecutive state playoff appearances – a span that featured the school’s first trip to the state quarterfinals in 2017.
He applauded the job coach Bill Conides has done in leading Denham Springs to a pair of state playoffs berths, including a second-round showing a year ago, and extended that congratulations to Walker High for its ability last March in landing Chad Mahaffey after his successful run of three state championships at University High.
“Outside of this week, I’ve got the utmost respect for these schools in our parish and what we’re able to accomplish together,” Beard said. “Collectively we’re the ones that have made this district (4-5A) good. At one time we were at the bottom and we were so bad, the top was so far ahead of us.
“Until the last several years, Central was the team that ran this district, Scotlandville’s had a ton of success and we all know what Zachary’s done,” Beard said. “Everything in Livingston Parish is better and as we know if you build it, they will come. Chad Mahaffey’s the next piece for Livingston Parish schools in getting it done.”
Mahaffey will get his first taste of a Livingston Parish rivalry when Walker (4-2, 1-0) brings its three-game winning streak to Live Oak (5-1, 0-1) in a key District 4-5A matchup at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
“Those kinds of games are what make high school football special,” Mahaffey said. “Hopefully we want to be a program that grows just beyond a game or two a year that matters. That’s not to ignore the specialness of playing people in your parish. All the kids are going to be very familiar with each other and parents familiar with parents.”
While this marks the annual meeting of parish foes – Live Oak had won six straight until Walker’s 27-10 home victory last season – Beard and Mahaffey have never coached against one another.
They’ve developed a healthy respect for the job the other’s done, often seeing each other at the same coaching clinics, where Mahaffey, the offensive-minded coach, sought ways to improve his system and Beard, the defensive-minded guy, looking for an edge in slowing down today’s up-tempo, spread attacks.
“I love what he’s done with his career,” Beard said of Mahaffey. “I love the way he works and his commitment to the game. I love listening to some of his ideas and it’s fun to kind of pick his brain. He’s constantly working, looking for the next trendy thing that’s going to make him better. That’s what you love to see.”
Mahaffey immediately noticed the disciplined, fundamental approach Beard’s teams played with during his time at Woodlawn during the summer’s 7-on-7 passing league.
“You could tell the impact he had had just in the summer on their team, the way they looked and responded,” Mahaffey said of Beard. “I also didn’t know (Live Oak defensive coordinator) Brian Smith very well, but I enjoyed my time talking ball. We have a good relationship. I hope that continues.”
Through the non-district portion of the season, Walker and Live Oak have established themselves as teams that figure to have a say in the eventual league championship.
After a slow start against a difficult schedule, the Wildcats are riding a season-high three game win streak, highlighted by last week’s 35-27 home victory over previously undefeated and No. 10 Scotlandville.
Senior running back Keondre Brown had career highs in rushes (31) and yards (195) and scored three times, complimenting the production of junior wide receiver Brian Thomas, who had a pair of touchdowns and added a game-sealing interception.
Demetri Wright, who didn’t play in last week’s game, still leads Walker in rushing (66-439, 6 TDs) followed by Brown (71-367, 5 TDs).
Senior quarterback Ethan McMasters leads the parish with 1,135 yards passing (71 of 125) with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“It’s always fun because once you line up against each other you give that look at the beginning of the game and you know it’s going to be clean, but we’re trying to run through each other,” Walker senior center Timmy Lawson said. “It’s not personal. It’s going to be big in district and power rankings. We just want to get after it and have a great time.”
Mahaffey’s well aware of the challenge awaiting his team with Live Oak preference for trying to make a living beating its opposition at the point of attack and imposing its will.
The Eagles feature a physical style running attack that averages 185 yards per game, led by Kee Hawkins, an Army commitment, with 121 carries for 676 yards and 12 TDs. Hagen Long adds 242 yards and 2 TDs on 37 attempts.
Senior quarterback back Rhett Rosevear has completed 39 of 64 passes for 731 yards with six TDs and five interceptions.
“They have a team and program with Brett that prides itself on being very physical, they’ve proven they are that kind of team,” Mahaffey said. “That’s where they’re going to put the fate of their football team in the trenches.
“I wouldn’t say that’s been our strong point thus far,” Mahaffey said. “In some ways you may say it’s not a great matchup for us because we’ve had teams run the ball on us with success. It’s also a great opportunity for our defense to go say, ‘let’s see if we can stand up to a physical running attack’. It’s going to be difficult and those guys do a really good job with their staff.”
Live Oak senior offensive lineman Kevin Bowen said there’s plenty of anticipation to the game.
“I like the rivalry we have, that means we have big competition every year,” he said. “We’ve lost to them, but it’s still a rivalry that I enjoy. It’s such a hard game. It’s fun to play against a very good opponent.”
Bowen believes the team’s leadership will be on display in showing how Live Oak can successfully push aside the disappointment of last week’s 21-16 setback against Zachary.
“We’re actually in a good spot,” Bowen said. “Working with these guys has been a dream. If everybody does their job, the 11 guys on the field getting everything done, we’ll be successful.”
The biggest takeaway for Live Oak from last week’s 21-16 setback to against Zachary was an emphasis on being more efficient in the red zone.
While the Eagles, who led 6-0 in the first quarter, were able to convert two of four turnovers into 13 points, they failed to come away with points on two other drives that reached Zachary’s 32 and 23-yard lines.
“This district’s tough, this is one of the reasons I love this district,” Beard said. “It’s going to prepare you for what’s in store in the playoffs. You can get after it for these four weeks, fight through his gauntlet with these coaches and kids at these different schools. Then you’re really prepared for whatever’s to come your way in the future.”
