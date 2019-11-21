Walker High’s first-year coach Chad Mahaffey best summed up his No. 16-seeded team’s venture to top-seeded Acadiana in Friday’s 7 p.m. Class 5A state regional at Bill Dotson Stadium.
“To some extent ignorance is a little bliss,” Mahaffey said. “They haven’t played Acadiana and in some ways may be protected from knowing what’s out there. We really haven’t gotten deep into the water. It’s hard to know how scary the sharks can be if you never get more than three feet from the shore.”
After ending a two decades-long drought without a playoff victory, Walker’s ready to jump head-first into the deeper end of the postseason water.
Walker (8-3) will do so, winners in seven of its last eight games, against Acadiana (11-0) whose recent tradition includes four state championships and a program that’s advanced at least to the quarterfinal round the past three seasons.
“It’s been a remarkable season for them,” Mahaffey said. “They’re the No. 1 seed for a reason. It will be a tremendous challenge. It’s been very impressive seeing what they’ve done and in that (3-5A) district which is not a cake walk.”
Walker, which earned its first regional berth in 20 years in convincing fashion, is looking for its first regional playoff win.
The Wildcats scored the game’s first 28 points, held off a couple of surges to register a 63-28 victory behind quarterback Ethan McMasters who passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns – all to wide receiver Brian Thomas. Running backs Demetri Wright and Keondre Brown combined for five rushing touchdowns.
“It’s going to be a big-time challenge,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “They’ve been playing really well, especially late in the year.”
Moreover, the Wildcats defense forced five turnovers and special teams produced a blocked punt courtesy of Dakota Wilson in their first-round playoff game.
“At the beginning the season we talked about making history,” Walker senior cornerback Kobie Moncree said. “Going where no other Walker teams had been in the past. It feels good to be playing.”
In the afterglow of the program’s first-round achievement, Mahaffey has noticed a team that celebrated the accomplishment, but was eager to get back to work this week at practice and prepare accordingly.
“The expression that hits home the most is that you’ve got to crawl before you walk,” said Mahaffey, who guided University High to three state championships. “That’s a goal for us and we had to achieve that before we did anything else. I’m pleased this group gets to experience some of that and our school gets to experience that.
“I hope to make it the norm where it’s something that doesn’t come as big of a deal, but it’s where we are,” Mahaffey said. “They worked too hard not to have a good time and be proud of that. Now we’re hoping for more and understand it will take an even better effort to get more.”
Acadiana recorded its first 10-0 regular season since 1984 with complementary parts on both sides of the football.
Led by a pair of Army commitments in the backfield, seniors Dillon Monette and Lucky Brooks, the Rams’ revered veer offense is averaging a staggering 50 points game, having scored 60-plus points five times this season, including in last week’s 78-28 playoff win over Benton.
“We’ve been executing well,” McCullough said. “This group does a good job of preparation. We’re playing a lot of teams that throw the football, so the clock doesn’t run as much. We’ve done a good job of blocking up front and making some plays.”
Monette, the school’s career rushing leader, has carried 136 times for 1,635 yards and 25 touchdowns, while Brooks has 137 attempts for 1,044 yards and 15 TDs and Tyvin Zeno with 105 rushes for 850 yards and 15 TDs.
“It’s about physicality, we’re focused on the run,” Moncree said. “They average 4.7 yards per carry. We have to be more physical than them and fire off the ball.”
Because of the offense’s video-game like numbers, Mahaffey said it’s easy for observers to overlook Acadiana’s defense which is a formidable unit allowing 18 points per game.
“They’ve got some pretty special kids on defense, too,” he said. “They come off the ball and will cause some problems and make the rest of that team good. It’s going to be a challenge for our o-line. There’s not an easy out anywhere in there.”
Walker’s offense is coming off a season-high point point total against Thibodaux, capitalizing on five turnovers and a blocked punt along the way to win for the seventh time in their last eight games.
The only blemish?
A 35-33 loss at fifth-seeded Zachary in Week 10, where Walker was involved in a back-and-forth first half. The Wildcats blocked a late field goal, drove down the field and scored with less than a minute remaining, but had a potential tying two-point pass broken up.
A subsequent onside kickoff came within inches of being recovered by Kerry Flowers, sealing a disappointing conclusion the Wildcats have since tried to use to their advantage.
“Since that game we talked about playing with a chip on our shoulder,” Moncree said. “We’re just playing every game like it’s our last. That game helped a lot. We knew we could play with Zachary and it’s no different with Acadiana. We’ve watched film and worked harder. We think with what they do, we can play with them.”
