Albany football coach John Legoria shouldered the blame for the Hornets’ effort against Northlake Christian.
The Wolverines used clock-chewing drives to pull away for a 20-14 win in the Hornets’ home opener Friday.
“To me, it was just a lack of effort and focus, and I blame that on the coaches, me in particular,” Legoria said. “It’s my job to get this team ready to play each and every week, and I just don’t think we came out (Friday) night and played the kind of football that we can play that I’ve seen us play the first week.”
“I think we thought we were just going to come out here and they were going to roll over,” Legoria continued. “I give the Northlake coaching staff and their kids a lot of credit. They played hard from the first whistle to the last whistle. They beat us, and I give them credit.”
The game was tied 6-6 at halftime before the Hornets scored a touchdown and got a two-point conversion to pull ahead 14-6.
From there, the Wolverines took over, scoring twice on short rushing touchdowns.
“They controlled the entire second half,” Legoria said. “I think we only had maybe two to three possessions in the second half. They just dominated us on the line. We got out-physicaled, and they just imposed their will against us, and we couldn’t make the proper adjustments.”
“They drove the ball,” Legoria said. “They went on like 10, 11, 12, 13-play drives, maybe more than that, and just methodically moved down the field. They just had us outnumbered in the box. They blocked us, and it didn’t matter what we did. Things just didn’t go our way.”
Albany scored on its second drive of the game and missed the two-point conversion.
Northlake scored and Albany blocked the PAT, leaving the score 6-6 at halftime.
Antonio Lopinto led the Hornets with 61 yards rushing, while Jon Duhe added 58, Seth Hoffman-Olmo rushed for 41 yards, and Aidan Casteel ran for 31 yards
Casteel went 6-for-9 for 54 yards passing and had an 8-yard touchdown run, while Lopinto had a 1-yard scoring run.
Albany had 191 yards rushing and 54 yards passing, but Legoria said penalties killed momentum for the Hornets.
“It’s kind of hard to get drives going when you’re first-and-20, second-and-20,” Legoria said. “Offensively, I thought we played well other than the penalties. If you take those out, it might be a different game.”
The Hornets host Springfield in their next game.
“We had some mistakes on the line because we had a bunch of young kids out there,” Legoria said. “That’s to be expected, but they played as good as they could possibly play. We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board and get back up for next week. Next week, I’m sure we’re going to get a big dose of (Springfield running back Jatoris) Buggage, and watching this film, I’m sure they’re licking their chops to come run right at us. That was my biggest fear. I thought Independence would do that, and they didn’t, but Northlake did. I just knew that that’s where we’re a little weak at, so teams are going to attack right at us.”
“We’ve just got to learn and get better up front,” Legoria said. “Those young kids have just got to grow up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.