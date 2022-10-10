Springfield vs Northlake Christian Trevor Sanchez

Springfield's Trevor Sanchez (14) is able to bring down Chase Mizell (25) as he charges for the goal line.

It seems the Springfield football team can’t catch a break.

Northlake Christian freshman Kameron Casnave scored five touchdowns to key a 42-0 win over the Bulldogs in the District 7-2A opener for both teams last Thursday at Springfield.

Springfield vs North Lake Christian Nick Fletcher

Springfield's Nick Fletcher (24) charges forward as the Bulldogs host the Wolverines from North Lake Christian

