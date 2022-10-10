It seems the Springfield football team can’t catch a break.
Northlake Christian freshman Kameron Casnave scored five touchdowns to key a 42-0 win over the Bulldogs in the District 7-2A opener for both teams last Thursday at Springfield.
“It’s definitely one of the craziest seasons I’ve ever had as far as sickness and then injuries on top of it,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said after the team was missing running back Jatoris Buggage, linemen Ethan Crawford and Tyler Gardner and receiver Payton Gibbens with injuries and also had nine players out with the flu. “But nobody’s going to feel sorry for you. You’ve got to deal with it. These kids are definitely still giving us their all, and you can tell. That was pretty good team we held to 14 points in the first half.”
After the Bulldogs had a three-and-out to open the game, Northlake went on a clock-chewing drive, scoring at the end of the first quarter on a 7-yard run by Casnave. Hayes Domangue’s PAT made the score 7-0.
A nice kickoff return by Ethan Lipscomb set the Bulldogs up at the Northlake 48. Springfield drove inside the Northlake 20 before turning the ball over on downs.
The Bulldogs (3-3, 0-1) were unable to recover a fumble at the Springfield 6-yard line, which the Wolverines recovered. Casnave scored on the next play, helping push the lead to 14-0 roughly three minutes into the second quarter.
The teams swapped possessions before the Bulldogs recovered a muffed punt at the Northlake 15. Springfield drove to the Wolverine 7 but threw an interception as time expired before halftime.
“We had an opportunity to stop one of their drives had we got on a fumble, and then we had the ball inside the 10-yard line and couldn’t capitalize on that in the first half as well,” Serpas said. “Us not being able to put points on the board inside their 10-yard line in the first half is something that we’ve got to do a better job of as well. You take those two series, that’s a swing. You take seven points off the board for them and you put seven points on the board for us, and it’s 7-7 at halftime.”
Northlake got the ball to start the second half and scored five plays later on an 8-yard run by Casnave, helping push the lead to 21-0.
“They went down pretty quick on their first drive of the first quarter …” Serpas said. “We had a couple breakdowns there. It was some stuff that we had actually made some adjustments to, but we didn’t recognize it in time to get the call in to adjust to it in the second half. It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t see it, recognize it and make those plays to stop it.”
Nick Fletcher had some nice runs on the ensuing drive, but the Bulldogs lost a fumble on a bad snap inside the Northlake 30. Serpas said Springfield had three turnovers in the second half.
“You can’t do that, especially down starters like we were, and even think that you can be successful,” Serpas said.
Chase Mizell broke a 40-yard touchdown run, helping make the score 28-0 at the end of the third quarter.
Casnave busted a 27-yard run for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, pushing the advantage to 35-0.
Springfield fumbled a snap on the next drive, setting the Wolverines up at the Bulldog 10. Three plays later, Casnave scored on a 2-yard run, and the PAT accounted for the final margin.
“I think this is one of those learning things that we can teach from,” Serpas said. “These young kids getting this playing time, it’s going be valuable for them down the road, and hopefully we can get some of these other kids healthier, and then they can play valuable minutes for us in these other meaningful games that we’ve got coming up.”
The Bulldogs host Independence at 7 p.m. Friday, and Serpas said he talked with the team about hydration and getting rest after the game to try and get healthy.
“Hopefully they’re doing the things that we’re talking about and trying to do the other things that it’s going to take to get ready for the rest of the season,” Serpas said. “We’ve still got four games to go, and we can start some type of rebound starting this week.”
