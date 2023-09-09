Northlake Christian didn’t do anything Albany football coach John Legoria and his staff weren’t expecting.
It just wasn’t a good night for the Hornets.
The Wolverines grabbed the lead at halftime and added a pair of scores in the second half in a 28-9 win over Albany in Covington on Friday.
“It’s exactly what I said,” Legoria said of Northlake. “They are well-coached, well-disciplined. They’ve got three or four studs on their team. Their linebacking group is probably the best linebacking group I’ve seen in a long time. Of course their running back (Kameron Casnave) is really good. They got after us. They just do a great job, and they’re hard to handle. They brought it to us, and we didn’t respond in some instances.”
“We knew what they were going to do,” Legoria continued. “They executed their game plan better than we did, and that’s the difference in the ball game.”
Albany came up empty after a solid drive, and Northlake followed with a long scoring drive, aided by penalties.
“We’d get them third-and-15, they’d get a first down,” Legoria said. “We won on first and second down all night long and lost on third and fourth down all night long. It was the strangest thing.”
Northlake built a 14-0 lead before Albany’s Seth Hoffman-Olmo scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.
The Hornets got an onside kick and put together a drive, eventually setting up a first-and-goal at the Northlake 4, which came up empty.
“We just missed some key blocks and just couldn’t get any push,” Legoria said. “We score right there, it may be a tie ball game. It’s a whole different thing. We had the ball inside the red zone three times and we come up with three points. Their defense was stout, and they just brought it to us, and we missed a lot of assignments.”
Legoria said Northlake scored in the second half following an Albany turnover inside its own 20 and got another touchdown following a good punt return deep into Albany territory.
“I think both drives had to go just 20 yards a piece,” he said. “It was 28-9, but it was a little bit closer game than that. We had opportunities and we didn’t cash in, and they did. Our third downs and fourth downs on offense and defense, we just didn’t execute …”
Austin McSpadden had a field goal in the fourth quarter for the Hornets.
Legoria said quarterback Aidan Casteel had roughly 60 yards passing and over 110 yards rushing as running backs Jace Alford and Walker Poe went out with injuries while Jamarcus Jackson battled cramps.
“He was our complete offense,” Legoria said. “We had three or four running backs go out, and we were scrambling in the second half. We were running out of bodies. We had kids playing in positions they just had gotten no reps in and just were kind of lost, and that’s why we couldn’t get anything going in the second half.”
“The heat got to us, and we had a lot of cramps last night,” Legoria continued. “Everything hit us, and we just couldn’t execute.”
Legoria said the Hornets also dropped a potential touchdown pass.
Albany travels to face Springfield in the Battle of I-12 on Thursday.
“It wasn’t our night,” he said. “We didn’t play well, and they played very well. The bottom line is they outplayed us, and they outcoached us. We’ve got to get ready to play a huge game on a short week.”
