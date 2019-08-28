FOOTBALL | One final ride together! Denham Springs' Duhes look forward to 2019 season, but always cherish close-knit relationship off the field

DENHAM SPRINGS – There’s only one logical way for this stage of their relationship to reach the desired finality between Denham Springs High School co-defensive backs coach Lafayette Duhe and his son Tristan, a senior middle linebacker this season for the Yellow Jackets.
“Hopefully it’s in the Dome and we end the season with a win,” Tristan Duhe said. “That would be ideal. Whatever it is, I know he’s going to be happy with it.”
Lafayette Duhe begins his 26th season in coaching and sixth at Denham Springs, sharing the duties of coaching Denham Springs’ defensive backs.
One level up on the Yellow Jackets' defense is where Tristan Duhe – a 6-foot, 225-pounder – will play his final season, stepping into the team’s coveted middle linebacker role for the first time, where he’s expected to serve as heartbeat of a unit after playing outside linebacker a year ago.
It’s a maturation process Lafayette Duhe has witnessed for the past four years when Tristan not only dressed with the varsity as a freshman, but played sparingly and eventually, because of an injury to another starter, moved into the starting lineup later in the season against Scotlandville.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Lafayette said of the final season together with his son at Denham Springs. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. At the same time, I want to enjoy it and I want him to enjoy it and take it in. I think at the end it’s going to hit me a little bit.”
Said Tristan: “It’s going to be tough to get over for a little bit, but we’re eventually going to move on and have our own separate career paths.”
For nearly three decades, all Lafayette’s known is coaching after growing up in Reserve and playing football and baseball at nearby St. Charles Catholic.
His career started in 1996 as football assistant and head baseball coach at Pine Hills Christian Academy in Gloster, Miss., continued at False River Academy in New Roads before moving to St. Michael the Archangel for nine years.
Lafayette moved to Live Oak High in 2007 and has remained in Livingston Parish ever since, spending seven years in Watson until 2014, when he joined Dru Nettles’ staff at Denham Springs, where he’s also been an assistant to Mark Carroll.
Lafayette Duhe, who has an older daughter, welcomed Tristan into the world during his tenure at St. Michael, where it didn’t take very long for his son to become a fixture on the team’s sideline during football games and in the dugout during baseball.
One of the most endearing memories for Lafayette is having Tristan with him on the tractor, dragging the infield after St. Michael’s home baseball games.
“I grew up being around football and baseball my whole life,” Tristan said. “I thought about when it was going to be my turn. I always wanted to be like the guys before me. I loved the atmosphere and thought it was awesome with the all the people in the stands and how the teammates were such good buddies. I always wanted to have those relationships with the players and the coaches like they always did.”
The only difference was the more Tristan became immersed in sports and advanced during his baseball and football careers, he didn’t have his father lurking over his shoulder.
Lafayette was steadfast in his belief of maintaining his distance while Tristan played, opting to maintain an all-star relationship with his son as a father, not as his coach.
“Throughout his whole childhood, I never coached him,” Lafayette said. “There were times I was asked to do it, but I thought it would be better for him to function and be coached by other coaches. I wanted him to grow up without me. As he got older and into high school, I helped a little coaching a tournament baseball team.”
Tristan’s appreciated the hands-off approach taken by his father. Instead of an all-consuming life constantly filled by sports, they’ve managed a balance of sorts that’s seemingly created a greater bond as father and son.
“We have a great relationship, he knows when to be the father and when to be a coach,” Tristan said. “When we’re on the field he doesn’t coach me up that much. He just lets me do my own thing and lets the other coaches coach me.
“Occasionally we do bump heads a little bit because we are always together,” Tristan said. “We go home there’s not a whole lot of football talk, we try to keep it to just family stuff. At the end of the day, he still always loves me, tells me every day how much he’s proud of me.”
Since the start of his son’s athletic career, Lafayette has preferred mixing in with the crowd, cheering from afar instead of maintaining his usual hand-on perspective of an athletic event.
That’s enabled Tristan, already the beneficiary of being around athletics at an early age because of his father, to play and develop under the tutelage of other male influences, beginning from the ages of 8-9-years-old with the Yellow Jackets youth league football team.
It was the first true sign that Tristan, a two-sport athlete, had shown a passion for one sport – football – where he currently has scholarship offers to Louisiana College and Arkansas-Monticello.
“Since I was little, I always liked football a little bit more,” Tristan said. “I still like playing baseball, it’s still fun. Football’s a little different, it’s something I’m extremely passionate about. I try to give everything to the sport. I’ve put my whole life into this. It gives you a different rush than anything else in this world.”
Tristan evolved through the playing ranks in Denham Springs, eventually playing football for Southside Junior High before reconnecting at Denham Springs High with close friends and former youth league teammates Brennan Leblanc, Josh Preston, Luke Lunsford and Hayden Horne, where they’ve embarked on their high school careers.
While the talent was evident, Lafayette noticed the background of being a coach’s kid start to show up in Tristan’s game – more mentally than in his physical makeup.
“Having been around it his whole life, he kind of picked up on what it was like at an early age,” he said of his son. “He started asking questions and talked about why certain things would happen (in a game) and what’s the right/wrong thing to do and what it takes to be a leader.”
Besides his physical makeup Tristan said his father’s impact on his game can be measured with the following intangibles.
“He taught me passion and going about things the right way,” Tristan said. “He’s taught me about doing the little things. If you do all of the little things right the big things will take care of themselves.
“He’s taught me to be a good person overall on and off the field,” Tristan continued. “Other people will see that, and it spreads. It you’re a good teammate, everyone else is going to want to be a good teammate as well. He’s taught me to set a good example for everybody else, just to be a good guy.”
He’s also been a very good player.
Since getting thrust into a playing role his freshman year, Tristan’s been a two-year starter at outside linebacker that ended last season playing the final three quarters in Denham Springs’ Class 5A state regional playoff game at middle linebacker when Leblanc was injured in the first quarter against Acadiana.
Tristan enjoyed a career-best season in 2018, earning honorable mention status on the All-District 4-5A team with 131 tackles – using his performance in the regional playoff game as a springboard to his senior season where he’ll spearhead the team’s defensive efforts.
“He’s been a leader in some capacity, but now he’s thrust in that spotlight even more,” Lafayette said. “What makes us feel good is that over the last four years he’s put in the work to be successful. Speaking as a coach, he’s killed himself for this. He’s had a lot of coaches over the last three to four years that have mentored him. That’s why he’s the person he is today.”
As the defensive backs coach, along with Tyler Love, Lafayette is tasked with watching his position group’s play on the field and after a change of possession they’ll convene on the sideline to consider adjustments.
That’s not to suggest Lafayette’s totally oblivious to his son’s actions on the field, not after all of the years of following his every move.
The rewards of a key play are subtle, like the one Tristan turned in during last Thursday’s preseason scrimmage with a stop for no gain on a fourth-and-one inside the 5-yard-line against Catholic High.
“We don’t talk much during games,” Tristan said of he and his dad. “He’ll come up and tell me, ‘good job’ if I make a good play. He’s got his own position to worry about. Coach (Gary) Coates is a great (linebackers) coach that’s taught me so many different things and made my game that much better.”
For the Duhes, their high school relationship as player and coach, has been whittled to a precious three-month span where they could spend a maximum of 15 weeks together, a journey that begins Sept. 6 at home against Hahnville and would conclude with a best-case scenario – a trip to New Orleans.
Regardless of the outcome of the season, though, they’ll both be able to reflect favorably over the past four years on their time together in the same locker room and on the same field, one that’s further fostered a relationship between a father and his son that will endure well beyond the scoreboard’s final horn.
“For the family, it will be a transition for everybody,” Lafayette said. “A different part of our life’s about to start after this football season and school year. We want him to have the best possible experience he can this year leading to where he wants to go to college.”
Tristan conceded that saying good-bye to that part of his life with his father will be filled with some trepidation.
“I’ve thought about it,” he said. “It’s going to be rough for a little bit, but we’ll move on. We’ll keep in touch. I’ll be able to play my games at the next level and he’ll be able to cheer me on.”
In other words, for father and son, somethings will never actually change.
