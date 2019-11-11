Live Oak vs. Central football - Bret McCoy, Darian Ricard
Live Oak's Bret McCoy (34) and Darian Ricard (3) combine for a tackle on Central's Sam Kennerson in last Friday's District 4-5A game.

District 4-5A

                                      Overall | District

                         W | L |  PF |  PA | W | L |  PF |  PA

Zachary              7 | 2 | 270 | 219 |  5  | 0 | 152 | 129

Walker                7 | 3 | 334 | 266 |  4  | 1 | 155 | 113

Central                8 | 2 | 306 | 151 | 3  | 2 | 141 | 151

Scotlandville        7 | 3 | 424 | 185  | 2 | 3 | 146 | 115

Live Oak              6 | 4 | 268 | 150 |  1 | 4 |   84 |  95

Denham Springs   1 | 9 | 150 | 447 | 0 |  5 |  60 | 310

Last week’s results

Zachary 35, Walker 33

Central 20, Live Oak 10

Scotlandville 60, Denham Springs 14

This week’s schedule

Thibodaux at Walker, 7 p.m.

Live Oak at Zachary, 7 p.m.

East St. John at Central, 7 p.m.

McKinley at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

                                Overall | District

                   W | L |  PF  | PA | W | L | PF | PA

Loranger      10 | 0 | 303 | 124 | 4 |  0 |  93 | 57

Hannan          4 | 6 | 189 | 235 | 3 | 1 | 103 | 68

Jewel Sumner 4 | 6 | 207 | 227 | 2 | 2 | 118 | 64

Albany           5 | 5 | 242 | 268 | 1 | 3 | 107 | 127

Bogalusa        3 | 7 | 196 | 265 | 0 | 4 |  27 |   99

Last week’s results

Hannan 42, Albany 7

Loranger 29, Bogalusa 11

Jewel Sumner 21, Sci Academy 0

This week’s schedule

Albany at Caldwell Parish, 7 p.m.

Baker at Loranger, 7 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic at Hannan, 7 p.m.

District 10-2A

                                  Overall | District

                        W | L | T | PF |   PA | W | L | PF | PA

St. T. Aquinas     5 | 5 | 0 | 223 | 217 |  3 | 0  | 148 |  42

NL Christian       5 | 5 | 0 | 156 | 191  | 2 | 1  |   59 |  51

Springfield         4 | 6 | 0 | 303 | 274  | 1 | 2  |   92 |  85

Pope John Paul   1 | 8 | 1 |   82 | 286 |  0 | 3  |   17 |138

Last week’s results

Northlake Christian 31, Springfield 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Pope John Paul 8

This week’s schedule

St. Thomas Aquinas at Catholic-New Iberia, 7 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Episcopal, 7 p.m.

