District 4-5A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Zachary 7 | 2 | 270 | 219 | 5 | 0 | 152 | 129
Walker 7 | 3 | 334 | 266 | 4 | 1 | 155 | 113
Central 8 | 2 | 306 | 151 | 3 | 2 | 141 | 151
Scotlandville 7 | 3 | 424 | 185 | 2 | 3 | 146 | 115
Live Oak 6 | 4 | 268 | 150 | 1 | 4 | 84 | 95
Denham Springs 1 | 9 | 150 | 447 | 0 | 5 | 60 | 310
Last week’s results
Zachary 35, Walker 33
Central 20, Live Oak 10
Scotlandville 60, Denham Springs 14
This week’s schedule
Thibodaux at Walker, 7 p.m.
Live Oak at Zachary, 7 p.m.
East St. John at Central, 7 p.m.
McKinley at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Loranger 10 | 0 | 303 | 124 | 4 | 0 | 93 | 57
Hannan 4 | 6 | 189 | 235 | 3 | 1 | 103 | 68
Jewel Sumner 4 | 6 | 207 | 227 | 2 | 2 | 118 | 64
Albany 5 | 5 | 242 | 268 | 1 | 3 | 107 | 127
Bogalusa 3 | 7 | 196 | 265 | 0 | 4 | 27 | 99
Last week’s results
Hannan 42, Albany 7
Loranger 29, Bogalusa 11
Jewel Sumner 21, Sci Academy 0
This week’s schedule
Albany at Caldwell Parish, 7 p.m.
Baker at Loranger, 7 p.m.
Vandebilt Catholic at Hannan, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A
Overall | District
W | L | T | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
St. T. Aquinas 5 | 5 | 0 | 223 | 217 | 3 | 0 | 148 | 42
NL Christian 5 | 5 | 0 | 156 | 191 | 2 | 1 | 59 | 51
Springfield 4 | 6 | 0 | 303 | 274 | 1 | 2 | 92 | 85
Pope John Paul 1 | 8 | 1 | 82 | 286 | 0 | 3 | 17 |138
Last week’s results
Northlake Christian 31, Springfield 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Pope John Paul 8
This week’s schedule
St. Thomas Aquinas at Catholic-New Iberia, 7 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Episcopal, 7 p.m.
