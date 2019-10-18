FOOTBALL | Overcoming the odds! Walker's Brooks, who has Type I diabetes, has made tremendous impact in first year as starter for Wildcats' defense

WALKER – What were the odds that senior Roger Brooks would be his team’s second leading tackler this season and rank in a tie for seventh in the parish?
Perhaps the same odds of Brooks getting on the field and becoming the team’s starting middle linebacker this season.
“I think I may even have surprised myself,” said Brooks, who will help Walker (4-2, 1-0) face Live Oak (5-1, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a key District 4-5A encounter in Watson.
Sounds a little modest for a player like Brooks that until this year had never stepped foot on a varsity football field.
His past football experience had consisted of playing cornerback on the junior varsity level when Brooks made the switch to linebacker in the spring during a transition in coaching staff where new coach Chad Mahaffey noticed a little something different in Brooks during spring drills.
“He played at a different speed than some of the other guys,” Walker’s first-year coach said of Brooks. “He was always around the ball. I think as he’s learned the scheme more it’s only making him a better player. He’s got a good personality. You enjoy having him around.”
The evolution of working himself up the football ladder at Walker High and into the team’s starting middle linebacker hasn’t deterred Brooks from becoming the team’s starting middle linebacker at 185 pounds – a weight considered undersized by today’s standards.
But there’s more to Brooks’ ability to get on the field, become a viable member of the Wildcats’ defense and more than hold his own against enemy offensive linemen almost 100 pounds heavier; he’s also a survivor and role model for his teammates when it comes to perseverance and determination.
It’s been nearly five years since Brooks was diagnosed with Type I diabetes, a jolt he had to deal with between his football and basketball seasons at Westside Junior High School.
The initial thoughts ranged from the challenge his quality of life would take to a period in high school at Walker where Brooks believed his days on the football field or basketball court were numbered.
“At first, I was crying asking, ‘Why Me’,” Brooks said. “I was scared because I didn’t think I was going to play football anymore. I was mad. But at the end of the day you’ve got to go through it, just fight through it.”
Brooks said he received first-hand advice on the matter from his father, who has Type 2 diabetes.
The younger Brooks didn’t anticipate it being easy, joining the 1.25 million people in the United States who live with the condition. Of that number, 200,000 are under the age of 20.
“He’s helped, told me it’s going to be hard but that I should be able to get through it,” Brooks said of his father’s feedback. “He’s been down that road and helped with a lot of that stuff.”
Brooks said in order to adjust to a new lifestyle, complete with daily finger pricks before his three meals to test his blood-sugar level, to eating healthier and doctor’s visits, he opted to skip his eighth-grade basketball season.
“I was losing a lot of weight during the process and my sugar level was high,” Brooks said. “The doctor just told me I had to stay on top of it and that I should be OK to play football. It was very hard. It was life changing.”
Besides having to prick his own finger three times a day, Brooks had to be conscious and consume an essential number of carbohydrates in his diet to help combat his sugar levels.
Moreover, there’s medication he’s taken three times a day, just to maintain his sense of normalcy.
“I’ve been able to live a pretty normal life,” Brooks said “I’ve done good with my sugars. My doctor’s visit last month was very good. He’s said if I kept doing what I’ve been doing, I should live a very long time.”
The arrival of Mahaffey and defensive coordinator Chris Womack provided a viable playing opportunity for Brooks during the spring where he learned a new position and gained valuable experience during Walker’s spring game against Woodlawn.
During that period Brooks had already been hard at work in the weight room, having added 20 pounds over his junior season. He set a personal best of 345 pounds in the squat along and lowered his 40-yard dash time to 4.65 seconds.
“At first I didn’t think I’d like it,” Brooks said of the move to linebacker. “Coach said I played physical and then I got the hang of it and started liking it more.”
Brooks said it didn’t take long to realize the difference in the speed of the varsity game compared to his past junior varsity experience.
“It was a whole different game,” he said. “You go from a slower pace to a faster pace and more physical on varsity. You have to be ready.”
Brooks said he also had drawn from past teammates to help play his new position. He’s tried adapting the traits of former standout linebacker Josh Cook and strong safety B.J. Lockhart, both regarded as fierce hitters and leaders, into his own game.
With the coaching staff haven committed the talents of senior Keondre Brown solely to running back thus far, Brooks has more than taken advantage of his opportunity, and taken on some leadership responsibilities in getting the team’s defensive calls and making sure the defense is correctly aligned along with senior Zach Lacour.
“He’s a guy we’ve definitely seen some progress in,” Mahaffey said. “He’s a guy that should be a leading type tackler for us. He’s typically around the ball.”
Brooks, who has 33 tackles, recorded back-to-back eight-tackle games against Madison Prep and Destrehan to start the season, also adding a tackle for loss, a sack and a pair of quarterback hurries in the Wildcats’ win over Madison Prep.
He’s also contributed in other areas for the Wildcats with a pair of fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a pass broken up.
“I’ve come a long way, I’m more physical and faster,” Brooks said. “I’ve been working hard this year. I’ve got to keep working at it, keep getting better and better.”
Odds are, he’ll do just that.
