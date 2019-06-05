Live Oak football coach Brett Beard acknowledges that he’s not the biggest proponent of 7-on-7 football.
But even Beard, whose team faces a void of game experience at several skill positions, realizes the role this year’s Baton Rouge Metro 7-on-7 League will play for his team going into Wednesday’s first session at Eagle Stadium beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Live Oak hosts Ponchatoula, Broadmoor and Episcopal. The Eagles will entertain three different teams each Wednesday throughout June with one goal in mind.
“If ever there was a year where I felt 7-on-7 was critical it would probably be this year,” Beard said. “Along with the competition, our kids need the reps. They need reps against guys that are going to be a Friday night caliber opponent.”
Denham Springs and Walker will also be at home throughout June.
The Yellow Jackets entertain Springfield, Madison Prep and Hammond, while the Wildcats face Albany, Northeast and St. Helena.
“Any time your kids have an opportunity to go out and compete it’s a good thing,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “Any experience is good experience for them because we are young with some new starters on both sides of the ball.”
First-year Walker High coach Chad Mahaffey realizes the benefit the league will play, given that he’s four months into his new job after leaving University High following a second straight Division II state championship.
The Wildcats played Woodlawn in their spring scrimmage.
“You get to put the practice into a competitive environment,” Mahaffey said. “It doesn’t count for anything at the end of the day, but it’s still better and more exciting than going against yourself all the time. For us, we’ll get a little more work since the guys aren’t that familiar with the scheme. It’s even more of a benefit this year than it will be in years down the road.”
Live Oak
Live Oak will have first-year starters in several areas on both offense and defense where the 7-on-7 league can serve as an early litmus test.
Senior Rhett Rosevear moves from wide receiver to quarterback where he’ll have senior Darian Ricard returning at wide receiver along with first-year wide outs in C.J. Davis, Amar Pink and Byron Donohue.
“He’s got to get comfortable with some of the throws in live situations,” Beard said of Rosevear, a Southeastern Louisiana baseball commitment. “Ultimately, this year’s 7-on-7 is probably the most critical we will have faced at Live Oak going into the summer.”
Live Oak’s also replacing two safeties and a cornerback to go with Ricard, a returning starter at cornerback.
Junior Brandon McCoy and sophomore Aiden Saunders are the team’s safeties with Kade Lane playing opposite Ricard at cornerback.
“This is critical for those guys to get comfortable running our coverages and covering 5A athletes,” Beard said.
Denham Springs
Denham Springs will be without starting quarterback Luke Lunsford, who missed all of his team’s spring training because of a stress reaction his back. The Yellow Jackets will also be minus backup John McDaniel, who led the team during their split spring scrimmage against Plaquemine and Donaldsonville.
Because McDaniel is attending a school function and out of town this week, Conides said sophomore Hayden Hand will lead the Yellow Jackets first unit in Wednesday’s league play along with Friday’s 7-on-7 tournament at Southeastern Louisiana.
“Luke’s scheduled to be cleared in a week, so we’ll start to work him in gradually,” Conides said. “This will be good for him (Hand). It will also be good for our receivers to just take our concepts and apply them to defenses. Knowing what to do and how to do it. The month of June is important for them.”
Besides a new wide receiver corps that includes Troy Golmond, Phillip Earnhart and Jase Zachary, Conides is also hoping the 7-on-7 league will benefit first-year cornerbacks in Josiah Raymond, Brayden Bourgeois and C.J. Johnson.
“I thought they played extremely well in the spring scrimmage,” he said. “We’re excited to see what they do.”
Walker
Mahaffey said the upcoming month will afford him the opportunity to continue installing his offense with a “heavy emphasis” on the passing game.
Walker returns one of the parish’s top quarterbacks in senior Ethan McMasters who will have one of the state’s top 1-2 receiving combinations in senior Jalen Cook and junior Brian Thomas, who camped last weekend at Alabama.
The Wildcats also hope to bolster that position by looking at Peyton Richard, Jasper Turner and Josh Spitzer, Mahaffey said.
He also said it’s possible to try and get a look at Dakota Wilson, Kerry Flowers, Kobie Moncree – returning defensive starters who may be able to contribute as receivers.
“We have to find guys who we can count on and who can step up,” Mahaffey said.
Senior linebacker/running back Keondre Brown’s another player that can influence both sides of the ball, while Cook and Moncree are returning starters at cornerback and Flowers at safety.
“We’ve got to develop some more guys at linebacker and in the secondary,” Mahaffey said. “We have to figure out who goes where and I think we’ll get there.”
