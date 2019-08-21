It made for a compelling Week 3 matchup last season when Walker, which led at halftime, needed a fourth-quarter rally and an interception return for a touchdown in a pulsating 40-38 victory over Slidell.
While the two teams didn’t continue their regular-season series, the Wildcats and Tigers were still able to come up with a competitive compromise to appease their fans this year.
Walker will be one of the parish’s three Class 5A teams hosting preseason scrimmages Thursday when the Wildcats entertain Slidell at Wildcat Stadium at 6 p.m.
“The kids will have a lot more familiarity with them than the coaches,” Walker’s first-year coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I think everybody has respect for (Slidell) coach (Larry) Favre and his program. I know they’ve got a good running back (Harlan Dixon – Louisiana Tech commit) and some good players up front. It’s a really solid 5A program and will be a good test for us.”
Because of their long-standing relationship as coaches, one that brought Bill Conides and Gabe Fertitta together on the same staff at St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, Miss., has continued to flourish since they’ve continued their respective coaching careers in Louisiana.
This will mark the third straight year for Catholic High and Denham Springs to meet in their annual preseason scrimmage, this time with the Yellow Jackets hosting the Bears at 6 p.m.
“We really do enjoy playing Catholic,” Conides said. “It’s always fun playing and competing against them. This scrimmage is going to be a good gauge.”
Live Oak will also be at Eagle Stadium – at 5:30 p.m. – when the Eagles entertain St. Amant – a program they haven’t faced since the first two years of coach Brett Beard’s tenure.
“I have all the respect in the world for (St. Amant) coach (David) Oliver and his staff from our days back in the other (5-5A) district,” Beard said. “To line up against them early in the year, to see where we were are against typically a playoff team, I’m excited to see how we matchup up early.”
SLIDELL-WALKER
Key figures who played significant roles in last year’s dramatic finish are back on both sides.
Senior quarterback Ethan McMasters, who passed for 371 yards and 3 TDs in the 2018 victory, returns for his second year as a starter to direct Mahaffey’s spread offense, which has promised to be more up-tempo.
“You can see assignments and the retention and how the guys handle the intensity and pressure going against each other,” Mahaffey said. “How successful can a guy be out there? You’ll learn a lot more when you’re going against somebody else and that part, I’m excited to see. Whether it’s an excitement or uncertainty, either way we’re gaining knowledge at the end of the week.”
Slidell, which advanced to the second round of the state playoffs and went 9-3, is led by Dixon, a senior running back who’s committed to Louisiana Tech and rushed for 131 yards and a pair of scores last year against the Wildcats.
Walker, like Live Oak, finished off last week’s practice with an intra-squad scrimmage that included a “couple of drives” that produced words of praise from Mahaffey as well areas he would like to see improve against Slidell.
“I thought we had some positives in the scrimmage,” he said. “We’ve got somethings defensively we’ve got clean up that were some third-and-longs and gave up a couple of big plays. I thought they did really well against the run, which was the first time letting them do live tackling, which we don’t often do. Offensively, we obviously want to try and run the ball better and be a little more consistent. Overall, we’re showing progress.”
CATHOLIC-DENHAM SPRINGS
One of the advantages for Denham Springs in facing Catholic High, the 2017 Division I state champion and state runners-up a year ago, is that the Yellow Jackets don’t lack for motivation or familiarity in a typical scrimmage, Conides said.
The Bears feature a fundamentally-sound team that features explosive skill players, physical lines on both sides and an aggressive defense – all factors that will help the Yellow Jackets prepare for the upcoming season.
“Like us offensively, they always seem to be ahead of the curve when it comes to scheme and play calling,” Conides said. “It’s not about scrimmaging and having a cakewalk. You want to be able to compete and challenge yourself and that’s not just for the ones, but the twos and threes as well.
“They all deserve a chance to show the community just how hard they’ve worked and what they’ve been able to accomplish thus far,” Conides said. “We like the format that we create, and everyone gets an opportunity to play a little bit. It should be a lot of fun.”
Conides lauded the performance of his team during its preseason camp, a reflection a program maturing in its third season under its current coach. The Jackets were 7-5 and reached the regional round of the Class 5A playoffs last season.
“We’ve looked good in practice and we just want to see where we are right now,” Conides said. “This scrimmage is not an end-all, be-all kind of thing, but at the same time we’ve looked good in practice and feel really good about where we are. Now let’s see how good we are right now.”
ST. AMANT-LIVE OAK
Live Oak’s scheduled for three practices in full pads before its scrimmage with St. Amant.
Beard couldn’t be happier with the direction his team has taken during fall camp, battling through hot temperatures before conducting a brief intra-squad scrimmage on Aug. 16.
“I’ve been really pleased with the way our guys have embraced this process,” Beard said. “From the time we were in helmets (seven practices) to shells (helmets and shoulder pads). I’m extremely happy with where we’re at. I think we’re ahead of where we’ve been before which is usually the case when you have a coach going into his fifth year.
“They know what the standard is, they know what the expectations are, and they know how to lead and how to get everyone around them to that point,” Beard said. “Every week’s exciting because you’ve got a new opportunity. To go up against somebody like St. Amant that’s going to be well coached and physical – they’re probably a lot like us – is going to be a great test.”
With a tradition for being able to throw the ball St. Amant’s offense figures to provide a good test for Live Oak’s secondary, while a veteran Eagles offensive line is expected to be challenged by the Gators’ interior line.
Beard said senior linebacker Gabe Kimble, who has been cleared to play after an ACL injury last season, will sit out the scrimmage as a precautionary measure.
“We’ve got to see our DBs cover different receivers and we’ve got to see our O-line block somebody different,” Beard said. “I think we’ve got a chance to be really good in the (tackle) box defensively this year. I love the way that our D-line is playing, I love the way our linebackers are playing. I want to see us fly around and clean everything up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.