Livingston Parish’s high school football coaches voiced mixed opinions on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s re-vamped playoff brackets, which were released Friday afternoon.
The new brackets feature 28 non-select teams and 24 select teams, with all of Livingston Parish’s schools falling in the non-select category.
However, schools are now divided into four divisions instead of five classes, with schools that were previously in different classifications now competing against each other within the same divisions in some cases.
Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas voiced concern over the new playoff system.
“It’s a huge change, and I’m trying to figure out why they would try to do this in the middle of the season. Football season’s already begun,” he said. “You go into a year and you think you’re playing under one set of rules. You tell your kids this is what we’re looking at. This is where we’re setting ourselves up to be at, and in the middle of the year, they try to throw a monkey wrench into everything. I’m trying to sit here and look at things and trying to figure out why this is happening now and what is the reasoning behind all this going on right after a classification year at that. And then they do this without the majority of the principals voting. It’s just something that doesn’t make sense to me.”
Springfield competes in District 7-2A in football with Independence, Northlake Christian, Pope John Paul II, St. Helena and St. Thomas Aquinas, and will compete in Division III.
Independence, Sumner and St. Helena are in Division III as non-select schools, while Northlake, Pope John Paul II and St. Thomas Aquinas are select schools in Division III.
Meanwhile, Albany, which competes in District 7-3A with Amite, Bogalusa, Jewel Sumner and Pine, will compete in Division II, which features many teams that were formerly in Class 4A.
Amite, Bogalusa, Sumner and Pine are in Division III.
“Now, just because I’m a little bit on the upper end of 3A (in enrollment), now I’ve got to go play some high end 4A teams,” Albany coach John Legoria said. “Is it right? I don’t think so, but that’s the rules we’ve got to abide by, so I guess that’s what we’re going to do.”
Added Serpas: “You’ve got all these schools in these classifications, and it puts us 2A schools at a disadvantage because … it’s like over 20-something 3A schools that are now going to be in the playoffs with us 2A schools. They have a power ranking advantage over us because they’re placed in a classification to where their districts are allowing them to get a statistical advantage when it comes to power rankings. How is that going to be factored into all of this whenever the outcome is said and done at the end of the year? The fairness of this is really just baffling to me. The classifications mean nothing. Districts mean nothing. Why make us play a district schedule at this point? We should just throw that out the window at this point right now too. Everybody just rip up your contracts and you just call whoever you want and play whoever you want right now. I’m really not understanding what’s happening. It’s kind of crazy, and I don’t see how this helps us solve any of our existing problems, either.”
Serpas also questioned the timing of release of the new playoff brackets.
“We’re in the third week of the season now, so schedules have been made,” he said. “People are planning their schedule and looking power ratings and stuff in January, February, March, April whenever they’re making their schedules trying to get stuff aligning thinking about playoffs and futures and stuff like that at that time, not in the middle of their football season. So the fact that this comes out in week three of a football season is mind-blowing at this point.”
“Do I think that the current system that we have is a perfect system? I do not,” Serpas said. “I’ll be honest with you. I do not think what we have is great, so I’ll be the first one to tell you that. But I go into a season under the assumption that we’re operating under that set of circumstances, and to change it week three is not the right thing to do. It's really not. You’re putting these kids at a disadvantage whenever they think they’re playing under one set of rules and then you just pull the carpet from underneath them and say, ‘Nope. I’m sorry. You’re doing this instead.’”
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland also questioned the new playoff brackets.
“My thought, it’s week two of the season and there’s a new bracket, there’s new teams,” Westmoreland said. “From what I looked at, there was a few times where no one in your district is even in your division. I think the case for that (can be made) using Albany. Talking with Coach Legoria, what’s the point of playing district football any more? I can understand district champions get a point or they get in, but if they’re playing Division II and I’m playing Division I, what are we doing?
“At some point in time, we’re going to get it right,” Westmoreland continued. “We’re going to line up and play football here no matter who we have to play, no matter if its 28 teams, 16 teams, two teams, 32, 64 or whatever we’ve got. We’re just going to play football. These kids only have so many games, and that’s what it’s all about is them playing football, building that brotherhood, that camaraderie, enjoying these Friday night lights. It is what it is …”
There isn’t as much shifting in the Division I bracket, with all of the Livingston Parish’s 5A schools – Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker – competing there along with District 5-5A teams Dutchtown, St. Amant and East Ascension.
“I doesn’t really toggle us a whole lot at Denham because we’re so big that I don’t really look at it,” DSHS football coach and athletic director Brett Beard said. “I’ve always been pro being together, but with this split, I do believe the LHSAA’s done a heck of a job doing it right. People talk about the parity and everything else. You don’t necessarily put parity together for everybody to have a fair shot, but it is right now. The only issue I’ve ever had with some of the terminology and the way things were said, it always pitted the private schools versus the public schools, and it’s select, non-select, so some of the select schools are public schools by the way their aligned or the way their parish is. I don’t really care which way it is, but the way they’ve done it now, they’ve gotten it right. I do believe the divisions is a great direction. I love that 28 teams make it, and you get rewarded in the top four with a bye. I do believe that if it’s going to stay this way, they’re doing it the right way.”
“It’s kind of crazy that they’re doing it right now now that the season is started because so many things are based off of power points and how you schedule and why you schedule certain people,” Beard continued. “Like I said, I’m a huge (LHSAA Executive Director) Eddie Bonine fan. I think they do things the right way. I think they’ve gotten this right, and I love the fact that they’re doing it now. If it doesn’t work, I think the LHSAA is in a spot where they’ll say it didn’t work. I think they’ve got the right idea for us our kids, and they’re going to try to do the best thing for our association and our schools. I like this little course correction here and kind of give it a shot. If people aren’t happy and they don’t like it and coaches and ADs aren’t happy well then, I’m sure it will be addressed in January (at the next LHSAA Executive Committee meeting).”
Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said he wasn’t able to really study the new brackets, which came out Friday afternoon as the Wildcats were preparing to host Fontainebleau.
“Hopefully we do enough during the season to get ourselves to the playoffs,” he said. “That’s mission number one, and whatever happens after that, we’ll take it at that point. I guess the only thing as a coach is there’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of changes, so hopefully we’ll settle in on something that’s kind of permanent, whatever that’s going to be.”
Serpas is hopeful the new playoff brackets will begin a new dialogue that will create changes for the better.
“I do think that something needs to be done,” he said. “I think that this should spark a lot of debate on all sides, but we’ve had a lot of time to deal with these issues since … whenever the split kind of went into effect, and everybody’s been kind of dragging their feet ever since then. There have been some proposals, but nobody has stepped up and done anything and pushed stuff forward to correct the problems that the association has had. Hopefully we get things back on track to where we can make this a better system for the kids. That’s what this is all about. It’s about more than just trying to create an unfair advantage for some teams to win state championships. It’s about teaching these kids right and wrong and getting them in a situation to where they have a successful athletic time in high school because most of these kids will never be able to play this game whenever they’re done with their high school years.”
