SHS vs Haynes Academy Ryan Serpas, Tobias Magee

Springfield coach Ryan Serpas chats with Tobias McGee (3) during a timeout.

Livingston Parish’s high school football coaches voiced mixed opinions on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s re-vamped playoff brackets, which were released Friday afternoon.

The new brackets feature 28 non-select teams and 24 select teams, with all of Livingston Parish’s schools falling in the non-select category.

Albany vs Northlake Christian Aidan Casteel John Legoria

Albany coach John Legoria and quarterback Aidan Casteel (7) discuss strategy during a timeout against Northlake Christian
Blane Westmoreland

Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland
DSHS Central playoff Brett Beard

Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard looks on during last season's playoff game against Central.
Walker vs Fontainebleau football 09-09-22

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey on the sideline against Fontainebleau.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.