LIVINGSTON -- All of their districts will have different looks next season, and football coaches from Livingston Parish aren’t complaining about the changes ahead for their teams.
The biggest change comes in Class 5A, where Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker will combine with Ascension Parish Schools St. Amant, East Ascension and Dutchtown to form District 5 -5A, after the basic district plan was approved by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s executive committee on Wednesday.
“I’m excited about it,” Denham Springs football coach and athletic director Brett Beard said. “I think all sports at every level, freshman, JV and varsity, are going to experience some great following, some great support. The atmospheres are going to be great.”
“I’m really excited about the energy that’s going to be in every one of our sports at every level,” Beard continued. “That’s what it’s about. I think these six communities are going to come together and really do some great things together as a district.”
There’s also familiarity between the Livingston Parish teams and the Ascension Parish teams in football. Beard mentioned his time at Woodlawn coaching against St. Amant’s David Oliver and facing East Ascension’s teams, coached by Darnell Lee, in spring scrimmages.
“I think those guys do a phenomenal job,” Beard said. “There’s some of the best coaches in the best coaches in the state on that (Ascension) side. (Guy) Mistretta at Dutchtown, Darnell at EA, Oliver at St. Amant, those coaches, their coaching staffs, that parish does a great job of hanging with their coaches, so they’re able to get some great coaches. It’s going to be a tough district. There’s going to be some wars going on. There’s going to be some exciting matchups and some new rivalries.”
Walker coach Chad Mahaffey offered a similar sentiment.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for the teams in that parish,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve all got successful programs and are pretty well established. There will be some teams that we’re maybe not as familiar playing, which is always kind of new and exciting, but it will be great competition, and we’re looking forward to it.”
“I think it will be very competitive,” Mahaffey continued. “The rivalries here in the parish are all already well established, and I think pretty quickly, you’ll have the same thing with those schools over there all really good community schools with good followings, and I think it’s going to be extremely competitive.”
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland mentioned scrimmaging against St. Amant and playing East Ascension in spring games in the past.
“There’s some familiarity there between these programs, but it’s exciting for our kids,” Westmoreland said. “Some of these kids haven’t had the opportunity to go down to St. Amant and play in the environment, so it’s one that we’re looking forward to that we’re excited to be in. I think all the kids are excited just to play a game. I think the best part about it is, as the atmosphere grows, the kids’ excitement and their intensity level grows as well. I think that’s what you’re going to see for five weeks on the back end of our season is really five weeks of playoff like atmosphere with both communities coming together and being really strong in the bleachers and tailgating and things and student sections. This is going to be some of the best game day atmospheres and games over those five weeks. It leads to exciting games no matter what it is, football, softball, baseball, basketball. It’s going to be some exciting matchups.”
Central, Scotlandville and Zachary will form District 4-5A with Baton Rouge High, Catholic, Liberty, St. Joseph’s and Woodlawn.
“I’m really excited about where the LHSAA is heading,” Beard said. “Nothing against the EBR schools at all. EBR is together, and our two parishes are together. It’s six and six (for football). I think both districts are very strong and very good. I’m excited for the changes in 5A, which I think will lead to some great growth in 5A.”
In Class 3A, Albany is in District 7 with Amite, Bogalusa, Jewel Sumner and Pine. Amite and Pine moved up from 2A, while Hannan and Loranger, which were in the Hornets’ previous district, moved up to 4A.
“It’s kind of the same either way,” Albany coach David Knight said. “Pine’s going to be a good game for us. They’re a lot like us, and they’re something we can work toward playing. Of course, we play Sumner and Bogalusa so much, it’s just familiar, and nobody wants to play Amite, so getting Amite back’s not a win for us. In my time at Albany as an assistant and as a head coach, we’ve never beaten Hannan either, so you’re just trading off one for the other.”
Meanwhile, Springfield is in District 7-2A with traditional league foes Northlake Christian, Pope John Paul II and St. Thomas Aquinas while adding Independence and St. Helena. French Settlement is in the district as a non-football school.
“It makes it a little easier to fill out the schedule,” Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas said of adding teams to the district. “You’re not searching for those Week 7 non district games any more, so in that aspect, it was a little easier for us to schedule this year, but we add two very competitive programs to our schedule in that regard as well.”
The Bulldogs have faced Independence in jamboree action in recent years, while St. Helena was previously in the district with Springfield.
“(Independence) … Coach (Scott) Shaffett, he’s a great guy, great coach,” Serpas said. “I haven’t had a chance to coach against or with Coach Mitchell in any regard, so that will be a little new, but I’ve been keeping up with St. Helena just because of the history we’ve had together, and I know that they’re still a great program and it’s going to be a difficult team for us to contend with.”
Basic plans for Classes 3A and B were also approved Wednesday, with Doyle going to Class 3A in District 6 with Collegiate Baton Rouge, Glen Oaks, Madison Prep, Mentorship Academy, Parkview Baptist, Port Allen and University Lab.
Holden and Maurepas are in District 7-B with Christ Episcopal, Christo Rey Baton Rouge and Mount Hermon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.