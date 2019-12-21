ZACHARY -- For Denham Springs High's Alex Harris, Saturday’s Red Stick Bowl was more than just a final send off for a sterling high school career.
It was a chance to add one last piece of hardware to the shelf.
More importantly, it was Harris’ chance to walk away with one last win when his Eagles beat the Patriots, 27-22.
“It feels good to kind of end my high school career like this,” Harris said. “My senior season, we went 1-9, so it feels good to end this era of my life with a win. Just looking forward to what comes next.”
Harris, who played for the Eagles alongside Denham Springs teammates Luke Lunsford and Tristan Duhe, won Outstanding Offensive Lineman for the Eagles.
Walker’s Aubrey Womack and Live Oak’s Cole Crenshaw won Outstanding Defensive Back and Outstanding Special Teamer, respectively, for the opposing Patriots.
They were accompanied by Walker’s Keondre Brown and Ethan McMasters, as well as Live Oak’s Hagen Long and Gabe Kimble.
With three minutes left in the first quarter, Luke Lunsford found White Castle’s Javier Batiste split on a screen pass out of the backfield. Batiste planted and launched a 38-yard strike up the sideline to East Feliciana’s Rodney White for the Eagles’ second touchdown of the afternoon.
The play offered a dynamic not often seen in regular season games: A pair of quarterbacks on the same offense, on the field at the same time. Lunsford, the the Yellow Jackets’ quarterback during the season, and Batiste served as the starting quarterback for White Castle on its way to the 2019 Class 1A championship game.
“It’s called, ‘Dr. Pepper,’” Lunsford said of coach Ron Lejeune’s play design. “It’s a pretty sweet play. We send the running back out of the backfield and throw it to him, and he was wide open. Personally, I didn’t run it once this week, but (Batiste) was slinging it in practice this week.
Lunsford was one of two Livingston Parish quarterbacks to feature in the all-star bout. While Lunsford led Eagles for much of the first half, McMasters manned the offense for the Patriots, totaling 107 yards and a touchdown on eight completions.
Both quarterbacks had to adjust to new centers: Lunsford worked with Woodlawn’s Quinton Ross, while McMasters received his snaps from Zachary’s Dylan Landry and Episcopal’s Griff Strain.
“It was just different people playing different positions,” Lunsford said. “You’re not used to some people yet. Usually you get used to seeing the same guys in front of you. It was still a great experience overall.”
McMasters nearly orchestrated a late-game comeback, scoring on a quarterback keeper from the one-yard line before finding Siliman’s Jack Jackson in the front of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
McMasters finished with 200 yards and two touchdowns passing on 17 completions, while adding a one yard touchdown run.
Womack, Duhe and Kimble all played key roles on the Patriots' defense, including a fumble recovery at the goal line for Womack.
Long finished with three carries for 14 yards, while Crenshaw made good on his one field goal attempt, connecting from 27 yards out. Lunsford finished 3-8 for 61 yards and a touchdown.
EAGLES 27, PATRIOTS 22
Patriots 0 10 0 12 -- 22
Eagles 13 8 0 6 -- 27
Scoring Summary
EAGLES: Javier Batiste 28 run (Cohen Parent kick)
EAGLES: Rodney White 38 pass from Batiste (2 PAT no good)
PATRIOTS: Cole Crenshaw FG 27
EAGLES: Lunsford 33 pass to Jadyn McKinney (2-point PAT good)
PATRIOTS: Da’Shun Hugley 6 pass from Ethan McMasters (Crenshaw kick)
PAT: McMasters 1 run (2-point PAT no good)
PAT: Jack Jackson 28 pass from McMasters (2-point PAT no good)
EAG: Jai Williams 7 run (2-point PAT no good)
Yardstick
Patriots Eagles
First Downs 9 11
Total Yards 296 314
Rushes-Yards 25-73 18-97
Passing Yards 223 217
Passes 19-32 13 -23
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-1
Punts-Averages: 4-47 3-43
Penalties-Yards: 8-65 5-55
