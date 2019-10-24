OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 116 | 933 | 8.0 | 12
Kolby Linares | SHS | 104 | 858 | 8.3 | 8
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 140 | 768 | 5.5 | 13
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 73 | 477 | 6.5 | 4
Trevon Washington | SHS | 55 | 446 | 8.1 | 7
Keondre Brown | WHS | 86 | 453 | 5.3 | 6
Demetri Wright | WHS | 66 | 439 | 6.7 | 6
Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS | 74 | 400 | 5.4 | 2
Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS | 92 | 325 | 3.5 | 0
Hagen Long | LOHS | 43 | 266 | 6.2 | 2
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 39 | 253 | 6.5 | 2
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 86 | 145 | 1,378 | 4 | 16
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 65 | 136 | 1,163 | 5 | 13
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 47 | 78 | 872 | 6 | 7
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 66 | 157 | 783 | 3 | 9
RJ Serpas | SHS | 39 | 79 | 552 | 2 | 8
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Brian Thomas | WHS | 44 | 815 | 18.5 | 12
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 22 | 310 | 14.1 | 1
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 21 | 450 | 21.4 | 4
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 21 | 362 | 17.2 | 2
Michael McCahill | AHS | 19 | 276 | 14.5 | 4
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 15 | 159 | 10.6 | 3
Byron Smith | LOHS | 14 | 370 | 26.4 | 4
Tyler Ratcliff | SHS | 13 | 125 | 9.6 | 2
CJ Davis | LOHS | 12 | 157 | 13.1 | 0
Trevon Washington | SHS | 11 | 216 | 19.6 | 6
Keondre Brown | WHS | 11 | 143 | 13.0 | 1
Peyton Richard | WHS | 11 | 129 | 11.7 | 0
Isaiah Netter | SHS | 10 | 164 | 16.4 | 1
Jasper Turner | WHS | 8 | 155 | 19.4 | 2
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 8 | 133 | 16.6 | 2
Nilan Pinestraw | SHS | 8 | 105 | 20.4 | 0
Amar Pink | LOHS | 8 | 75 | 9.4 | 0
Scoring
TDs| 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Brian Thomas | WHS | 16 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 96
Trevon Washington | SHS | 13 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 78
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 13 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 78
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 12 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 74
Kolby Linares | SHS | 8 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 51
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 26 | 6 | 44
Keondre Brown | WHS | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 42
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 6 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 40
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 6 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 40
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 29 | 2 | 35
Cameron Beall | DSHS | 0 | 0 | 13 | 6 | 31
Demetri Wright | WHS | 6 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Byron Smith | LOHS | 5| 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 0 | 1 | 17 | 3 | 28
Michael McCahill | AHS | 4 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 26
Olivia Davis | SHS | 0| 0 | 20 | 0 | 20
Punting
Punts | Yards | Avg.
Bradley Cain | WHS | 22 | 839 | 38.1
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 41 | 1,522 | 37.1
Conner McKinney | SHS | 13 | 358 | 27.4
Thomas Walker | LOHS | 13 | 316 | 24.3
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT | Solo | Total
Justin Coats | AHS | 50 | 36 | 86
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 13 | 51 | 64
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 27 | 32 | 59
Austin Watts | AHS | 26 | 28 | 54
Omari Warren | DSHS | 14 | 36 | 50
Roger Brooks | WHS | 21 | 24 | 45
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 4 | 39 | 43
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 20 | 19 | 39
Zach Lacour | WHS | 17 | 22 | 39
Tyler Bates | AHS | 28 | 11 | 39
David Perez | AHS | 20 | 17 | 37
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 19 | 16 | 35
Hagen Parra | DSHS| 11 | 24 | 35
Kaydon Berard | DSHS| 9 | 25 | 34
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 24 | 10 | 34
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 24 | 8 | 32
Kerry Flowers | WHS | 12 | 18 | 30
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 10 | 19 | 29
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 13 | 14 | 27
Caleb Armstrong | SHS | 15 | 12 | 27
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 9 | 16 | 25
Peyton Noto | WHS| 8 | 19 | 25
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 7 | 15 | 22
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 13 | 9 | 22
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 3 | 19 | 22
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 11 | 11 | 22
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 9 | 13 | 22
Collin Dickerson |LOHS | 7 | 13 | 20
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 8 | 12 | 20
Travon Washington | SHS | 11 | 8 | 19
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 11 | 8 | 19
Jesse James | WHS | 9 | 10 | 19
Spike Brasseaux |DSHS | 3 | 15 | 18
Tristan Ashton | SHS | 6 | 12 | 18
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 0| 17 | 17
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 2 | 13 | 15
Walter Lee | SHS | 7 | 7 | 14
Dillon Sharp | WHS | 5 | 9 | 14
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 17
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 16
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 12
Roger Brooks | WHS | 11
Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 9
Austin Watts | AHS | 9
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 9
David Perez | AHS | 8
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 8
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 8
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 8
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 7
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 6.5
Omari Warren | DSHS | 6
Justin Coates | AHS | 6
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 6
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 6
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 5
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 5
Interceptions
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 4
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 3
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 2
Tylan Armstrong | SHS | 2
Brian Thomas | WHS | 2
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 2
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 2
Fumble recoveries
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 3
Jesse James | WHS | 2
Roger Brooks | WHS | 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.