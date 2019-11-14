Walker FB vs. Zachary: Keondre Brown (5)
Walker’s Keondre Brown (5) makes a catch deep in Zachary territory during last Friday's game at Zachary.

OFFENSE

Rushing

                                            C | Yds   |  YPC | TD

J. J. Doherty | AHS |          159 | 1,202 |  7.6  | 15

Kolby Linares | SHS |         125 | 1,041 |  8.3  | 11

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |        202 | 1,029 |  5.1  | 16

Keondre Brown | WHS |     139 |    723 |  5.2  | 12

Demetri Wright | WHS |     108 |    708 |  6.5  | 10

Trevon Washington | SHS |  70 |    564 |  8.1  | 10

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |    76 |    480 |  6.3   |  4

Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS |    108 |    487 |  4.5   |  2

Hagen Long | LOHS |         59 |    403 |   6.8  |   4

Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS |   106 |    352 |   3.3  |   0

Passing

                                             C |    A |   YDS | I | TD

Ethan McMasters | WHS |    126 | 223 | 1,928 |  7 | 20

J. J. Doherty | AHS |           103 | 200 | 1,678 | 14 | 15

Luke Lunsford | DSHS |       105 | 241 | 1,364 |  7 | 11

Rhett Rosevear | LOHS |        66 | 121 | 1,106 |  7 |  8

RJ Serpas | SHS |                 41 |   83 |    577 |  2 |  9

Brian Babb | SHS |                23|    40 |    392 |  3 |  6

Receiving

                                                  C | Yds | YPC | TDs

Brian Thomas | WHS |               61 | 993 | 16.2 | 14

Preston Holwager | DSHS |        36 | 506 | 14.1 |   1

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                   34 | 646 | 19.0 |   5

Trey Yelverton | AHS |               29 | 434 | 15.0 |   2

Michael McCahill | AHS |            28 | 474 | 16.9 |   5

Phillip Earnhart | DSHS |           23 | 286 | 12.4 |   3

Keondre Brown | WHS |            20 | 284 | 14.2 |   2

Troy Golmond | DSHS |             19 | 310 | 16.3 |   4

Byron Smith | LOHS |               19 | 411 | 21.6 |   4

Trevon Washington | SHS |        18 | 324 | 18.0 |  7

Tyler Ratcliff | SHS |                 18 | 187 | 10.4 |   3

Peyton Richard | WHS |            17 | 267 | 15.7 |   2

CJ Davis | LOHS |                    15 | 171 | 11.4 |   0

Scoring

                                                 TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP

Trevon Washington | SHS |           18 |     1 |   0 |    0 | 110

Brian Thomas | WHS |                 18 |      0 |   0 |   0  | 108

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |                  16 |      0 |   0 |   0  |  96

J. J. Doherty | AHS |                    15 |      2 |   0 |   0  |  92

Keondre Brown | WHS |                14 |      0 |   0 |   0 |  84

Kolby Linares | SHS |                    11 |      0 |   3 |  0  |  69

Demetri Wright | WHS |                10 |      0 |    0 | 0  |  60

Cole Crenshaw | LOHS |                  0 |     0 |   32 |  8 |  56

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                        7 |     3 |     0 |  0 |  48

Bradley Cain | WHS |                     0 |      0 |   39 |  2 |  45

Cameron Beall | DSHS |                 0 |      0 |   18 |  8 |  41

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |               6 |       2 |    0 |  0 |  40

Orlando Pineda | AHS |                  0 |       1 |   19 |  4 | 34

Byron Smith | LOHS |                    5 |       0 |     0 |  0 |  30

Olivia Davis | SHS |                       0 |       0 |   29 |   1 | 32

Hagen Long | LOHS |                     5 |       0 |     0 |   0 | 30

Michael McCahill | AHS |                 4 |       1 |     0  |  0 | 26

Rhett Rosevear | LOHS |                4 |        0 |     0 |   0 | 24

Bradlyn McKay | SHS |                  4 |        0 |      0 |   0 | 24

Troy Golmond | DSHS |                 4 |        0 |      0 |   0 | 24

Punting

                                                     Punts | Yards | Avg.

Bradley Cain | WHS |                           31 | 1,159 | 37.4

Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS |              53 | 1,950 | 36.7

Thomas Walker | LOHS |                      26 |    774 | 29.7

Conner McKinney | SHS | |                  17 |     470 | 27.6

DEFENSE

Tackles

                                                          AT | Solo | Total

Justin Coats | AHS |                            75 |   50  | 125

Tristan Duhe | DSHS                           23 |   89  | 112

Tyler Bates | AHS |                              59 |   38 |   97

Aubrey Womack | WHS |                      35 |   52 |   87

Omari Warren | DSHS |                        22 |   54 |   76

Austin Watts | AHS |                             35 |   37 |  72

Roger Brooks | WHS |                           31 |   39 |  70

David Perez | AHS |                               32 |  29 |  61

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                               31 |  25 |  56

Zach Lacour | WHS |                             35 |  19 |  54

Hayden Horne | DSHS |                          7 |   47 |  54

Ronnie Turbeville | AHS |                       38 |  14 |  52

Jalen Lee | LOHS |                                23 |  26  | 49

Tristan Thompson | WHS |                     23 |  25  | 48

Kaydon Berard | DSHS|                         15 |  33  | 48

Reece Wolfe | AHS |                              30 |  14  | 44

Hagen Parra | DSHS|                             16 |  28  | 44

Kerry Flowers | WHS |                            14 | 29.5 | 43.5

Peyton Noto | WHS|                                11 |   27 | 38

Bret McCoy | LOHS |                               15 |   22 | 37

Joshua Coleman | SHS |                           18 |  18 | 36

Gabe Kimble | LOHS |                              11 |   24 | 35

Choppa Johnson | DSHS |                         13 |   22 | 35

Kyle Kitto | LOHS |                                   12 |   20 | 32

Aiden Saunders | LOHS |                           10 |   21 | 31

Orlando Pineda | AHS |                              20 |   11 | 31

Kobie Moncree | WHS |                               10 |  21 | 31

Tyler Braun | LOHS |                                   13 |  17 | 30

Jovun Miles | WHS |                                    18 |  12 | 30

Arshun Andrews | SHS |                              11 |  19 | 30

Travon Washington | SHS |                          10  | 19 | 29

Brian Thomas | WHS |                                   6 |  23 | 29

Josiah Raymond | DSHS |                              3 |  26 | 29

Walter Lee | SHS |                                      15 |  14 | 29

Collin Dickerson |LOHS |                               8  |  20 | 28

Tristen Bueche | DSHS |                                7 |   20 | 27

Caleb Armstrong | SHS |                              15 |  12 | 27

Jaden Conley | SHS |                                   14 |  13 | 27

Tristan Ashton | SHS |                                   9 |  16 | 25

Denham Springs vs. Zachary football - Tristan Duhe, Omari Warren
Denham Springs' Tristan Duhe (10) and Omari Warren combine for a stop against Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown this season.

Tackles for Loss/Sacks

Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 27

Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 21

Jalen Lee | LOHS | 18

Roger Brooks | WHS | 13

Austin Watts | AHS | 12

Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 12

David Perez | AHS | 12

Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 11

Joshua Coleman | SHS | 10.5

Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 10

Justin Coates | AHS | 10

Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10

Interceptions

Aubrey Womack | WHS | 5

Michael McCahill | AHS | 4

Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 3

Kobie Moncree | WHS | 3

Reece Wolfe | AHS | 2

Brian Thomas | WHS | 2

Kerry Flowers | WHS | 2

CJ Johnson | DSHS | 2

Spike Brasseaux | DSHS | 2

Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2

Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 2

Tylan Armstrong | SHS | 2

Fumble recoveries

Roger Brooks | WHS | 3

Bret McCoy | LOHS | 3

Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 2

Jesse James | WHS | 2

Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 2

Omari Warren | DSHS | 2

