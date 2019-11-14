OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 159 | 1,202 | 7.6 | 15
Kolby Linares | SHS | 125 | 1,041 | 8.3 | 11
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 202 | 1,029 | 5.1 | 16
Keondre Brown | WHS | 139 | 723 | 5.2 | 12
Demetri Wright | WHS | 108 | 708 | 6.5 | 10
Trevon Washington | SHS | 70 | 564 | 8.1 | 10
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 76 | 480 | 6.3 | 4
Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS | 108 | 487 | 4.5 | 2
Hagen Long | LOHS | 59 | 403 | 6.8 | 4
Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS | 106 | 352 | 3.3 | 0
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 126 | 223 | 1,928 | 7 | 20
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 103 | 200 | 1,678 | 14 | 15
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 105 | 241 | 1,364 | 7 | 11
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 66 | 121 | 1,106 | 7 | 8
RJ Serpas | SHS | 41 | 83 | 577 | 2 | 9
Brian Babb | SHS | 23| 40 | 392 | 3 | 6
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Brian Thomas | WHS | 61 | 993 | 16.2 | 14
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 36 | 506 | 14.1 | 1
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 34 | 646 | 19.0 | 5
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 29 | 434 | 15.0 | 2
Michael McCahill | AHS | 28 | 474 | 16.9 | 5
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 23 | 286 | 12.4 | 3
Keondre Brown | WHS | 20 | 284 | 14.2 | 2
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 19 | 310 | 16.3 | 4
Byron Smith | LOHS | 19 | 411 | 21.6 | 4
Trevon Washington | SHS | 18 | 324 | 18.0 | 7
Tyler Ratcliff | SHS | 18 | 187 | 10.4 | 3
Peyton Richard | WHS | 17 | 267 | 15.7 | 2
CJ Davis | LOHS | 15 | 171 | 11.4 | 0
Scoring
TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Trevon Washington | SHS | 18 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 110
Brian Thomas | WHS | 18 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 108
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 16 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 96
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 15 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 92
Keondre Brown | WHS | 14 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 84
Kolby Linares | SHS | 11 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 69
Demetri Wright | WHS | 10 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 60
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 32 | 8 | 56
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 7 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 48
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 39 | 2 | 45
Cameron Beall | DSHS | 0 | 0 | 18 | 8 | 41
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 6 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 40
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 0 | 1 | 19 | 4 | 34
Byron Smith | LOHS | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Olivia Davis | SHS | 0 | 0 | 29 | 1 | 32
Hagen Long | LOHS | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Michael McCahill | AHS | 4 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 26
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 4 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 24
Bradlyn McKay | SHS | 4 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 24
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 4 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 24
Punting
Punts | Yards | Avg.
Bradley Cain | WHS | 31 | 1,159 | 37.4
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 53 | 1,950 | 36.7
Thomas Walker | LOHS | 26 | 774 | 29.7
Conner McKinney | SHS | | 17 | 470 | 27.6
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT | Solo | Total
Justin Coats | AHS | 75 | 50 | 125
Tristan Duhe | DSHS 23 | 89 | 112
Tyler Bates | AHS | 59 | 38 | 97
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 35 | 52 | 87
Omari Warren | DSHS | 22 | 54 | 76
Austin Watts | AHS | 35 | 37 | 72
Roger Brooks | WHS | 31 | 39 | 70
David Perez | AHS | 32 | 29 | 61
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 31 | 25 | 56
Zach Lacour | WHS | 35 | 19 | 54
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 7 | 47 | 54
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 38 | 14 | 52
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 23 | 26 | 49
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 23 | 25 | 48
Kaydon Berard | DSHS| 15 | 33 | 48
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 30 | 14 | 44
Hagen Parra | DSHS| 16 | 28 | 44
Kerry Flowers | WHS | 14 | 29.5 | 43.5
Peyton Noto | WHS| 11 | 27 | 38
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 15 | 22 | 37
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 18 | 18 | 36
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 11 | 24 | 35
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 13 | 22 | 35
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 12 | 20 | 32
Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 10 | 21 | 31
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 20 | 11 | 31
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 10 | 21 | 31
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 13 | 17 | 30
Jovun Miles | WHS | 18 | 12 | 30
Arshun Andrews | SHS | 11 | 19 | 30
Travon Washington | SHS | 10 | 19 | 29
Brian Thomas | WHS | 6 | 23 | 29
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 3 | 26 | 29
Walter Lee | SHS | 15 | 14 | 29
Collin Dickerson |LOHS | 8 | 20 | 28
Tristen Bueche | DSHS | 7 | 20 | 27
Caleb Armstrong | SHS | 15 | 12 | 27
Jaden Conley | SHS | 14 | 13 | 27
Tristan Ashton | SHS | 9 | 16 | 25
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 27
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 21
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 18
Roger Brooks | WHS | 13
Austin Watts | AHS | 12
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 12
David Perez | AHS | 12
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 11
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 10.5
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 10
Justin Coates | AHS | 10
Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10
Interceptions
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 5
Michael McCahill | AHS | 4
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 3
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 3
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 2
Brian Thomas | WHS | 2
Kerry Flowers | WHS | 2
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 2
Spike Brasseaux | DSHS | 2
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2
Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 2
Tylan Armstrong | SHS | 2
Fumble recoveries
Roger Brooks | WHS | 3
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 3
Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 2
Jesse James | WHS | 2
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 2
Omari Warren | DSHS | 2
