OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 125 | 948 | 7.6 | 13
Koby Linares | SHS | 112 | 901 | 8.0 | 8
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 159 | 859 | 5.4 | 15
Keondre Brown | WHS | 105 | 547 | 5.2 | 6
Trevon Washington | SHS | 62 | 516 | 8.3 | 10
Demetri Wright | WHS | 81 | 508 | 6.0 | 8
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 76 | 480 | 6.3 | 4
Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS | 82 | 408 | 4.9 | 2
Hagen Long | LOHS | 51 | 371 | 7.3 | 4
Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS | 99 | 334 | 3.4 | 0
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 40 | 258 | 6.3 | 2
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 100 | 163 | 1,600 | 5 | 18
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 79 | 159 | 1,373 | 8 | 14
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 50 | 84 | 958 | 6 | 8
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 78 | 180 | 905 | 4 | 10
RJ Serpas | SHS | 41 | 82 | 577 | 2 | 9
Brian Babb | SHS | 17| 29 | 303 | 3 | 4
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Brian Thomas | WHS | 49 | 877 | 17.6 | 13
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 27 | 558 | 20.7 | 5
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 26 | 324 | 13.3 | 1
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 24 | 401 | 16.7 | 2
Michael McCahill | AHS | 22 | 328 | 14.9 | 4
Tyler Ratcliff | SHS | 17 | 164 | 9.6 | 3
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 16 | 168 | 10.4 | 3
Trevon Washington | SHS | 15 | 314 | 20.9 | 7
Byron Smith | LOHS | 14 | 370 | 26.4 | 4
Keondre Brown | WHS | 14 | 173 | 12.5 | 1
Peyton Richard | WHS | 13 | 217 | 16.7 | 1
CJ Davis | LOHS | 12 | 157 | 13.1 | 0
Isaiah Netter | SHS | 11 | 173 | 15.7 | 1
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 10 | 159 | 15.9 | 4
Scoring
TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Trevon Washington | SHS | 18 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 108
Brian Thomas | WHS | 17 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 102
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 15 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 90
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 13 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 80
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 30 | 7 | 51
Kolby Linares | SHS | 8 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 51
Demetri Wright | WHS | 8 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 48
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 7 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 48
Keondre Brown | WHS | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 42
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 6 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 40
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 31 | 2 | 37
Cameron Beall | DSHS | 0 | 0 | 14 | 6 | 32
Byron Smith | LOHS | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Hagen Long | LOHS | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Olivia Davis | SHS | 0 | 0 | 26 | 1 | 29
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 0 | 1 | 17 | 3 | 28
Michael McCahill | AHS | 4 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 26
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 4 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 24
Punting
Punts | Yards | Avg.
Bradley Cain | WHS | 25 | 939 | 37.6
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 48 | 1,734 | 36.1
Conner McKinney | SHS | 14 | 385 | 27.5
Thomas Walker | LOHS | 14 | 337 | 24.0
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT | Solo | Total
Justin Coats | AHS | 62 | 39 | 101
Tristan Duhe | DSHS 15 | 66 | 81
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 30 | 36 | 66
Tyler Bates | AHS | 41 | 23 | 64
Austin Watts | AHS | 28 | 33 | 61
Omari Warren | DSHS | 18 | 39 | 57
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 6 | 43 | 49
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 24 | 23 | 47
David Perez | AHS | 26 | 20 | 46
Roger Brooks | WHS | 21 | 24 | 45
Zach Lacour | WHS | 22 | 22 | 44
Hagen Parra | DSHS| 16 | 28 | 44
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 33 | 10 | 43
Kaydon Berard | DSHS| 14 | 27 | 41
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 21 | 17 | 38
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 25 | 12 | 37
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 18 | 17 | 35
Peyton Noto | WHS| 10 | 22 | 32
Kerry Flowers | WHS | 13 | 19 | 32
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 10 | 21 | 31
Arshun Andrews | SHS | 12 | 18 | 30
Travon Washington | SHS | 10 | 19 | 29
Caleb Armstrong | SHS | 15 | 12 | 27
Walter Lee | SHS | 14 | 13 | 27
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 13 | 14 | 27
Jaden Conley | SHS | 12 | 14 | 26
Tristan Ashton | SHS | 9 | 16 | 25
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 9 | 16 | 25
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 15 | 9 | 24
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 9 | 14 | 23
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 3 | 20 | 23
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 7 | 15 | 22
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 11 | 11 | 22
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 9 | 13 | 22
Michael McCahill | AHS | 6 | 15 | 21
Spike Brasseaux |DSHS | 3 | 17 | 20
Collin Dickerson |LOHS | 7 | 13 | 20
Jesse James | WHS | 9 | 10 | 19
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 0| 19 | 19
Jovun Miles | WHS | 8| 9 | 17
Dillon Sharp | WHS | 8 | 9 | 17
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 2 | 15 | 17
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 18
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 17
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 12
Austin Watts | AHS | 11
Roger Brooks | WHS | 11
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 10.5
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 10
Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 9
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 8
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 8
David Perez | AHS | 8
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 8
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 8
Omari Warren | DSHS | 7
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 6.5
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 6
Justin Coates | AHS | 6
Tristan Ashton | SHS | 6
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 6
Interceptions
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 4
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 3
Brian Thomas | WHS | 2
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 2
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 2
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 2
Michael McCahill | AHS | 2
Tylan Armstrong | SHS | 2
Fumble recoveries
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 3
Jesse James | WHS | 2
Roger Brooks | WHS | 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.