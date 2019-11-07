OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 144 | 1,067 | 7.4 | 14
Kolby Linares | SHS | 125 | 1,041 | 8.3 | 11
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 185 | 956 | 5.1 | 16
Keondre Brown | WHS | 125 | 679 | 5.4 | 9
Demetri Wright | WHS | 101 | 671 | 6.6 | 9
Trevon Washington | SHS | 70 | 564 | 8.1 | 10
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 76 | 480 | 6.3 | 4
Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS | 98 | 459 | 4.7 | 2
Hagen Long | LOHS | 53 | 397 | 7.4 | 4
Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS | 103 | 334 | 3.2 | 0
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 111 | 185 | 1,600 | 6 | 19
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 91 | 177 | 1,579 | 11 | 16
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 94 | 218 | 1,208 | 5 | 10
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 63 | 105 | 1,080 | 6 | 8
RJ Serpas | SHS | 41 | 83 | 577 | 2 | 9
Brian Babb | SHS | 23 | 40 | 392 | 3 | 6
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Brian Thomas | WHS | 57 | 939 | 16.5 | 14
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 33 | 474 | 14.4 | 1
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 31 | 633 | 20.4 | 5
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 28 | 431 | 15.4 | 2
Michael McCahill | AHS | 24 | 418 | 17.4 | 5
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 20 | 239 | 11.9 | 3
Byron Smith | LOHS | 18 | 406 | 22.3 | 4
Trevon Washington | SHS | 18 | 324 | 18.0 | 7
Tyler Ratcliff | SHS | 18 | 187 | 10.4 | 3
Peyton Richard | WHS | 15 | 230 | 15.3 | 1
CJ Davis | LOHS | 15 | 171 | 11.4 | 0
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 14 | 237 | 16.9 | 4
Keondre Brown | WHS | 14 | 173 | 12.5 | 1
Scoring
TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Trevon Washington | SHS | 18 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 110
Brian Thomas | WHS | 18 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 108
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 16 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 96
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 14 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 86
Kolby Linares | SHS | 11 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 69
Keondre Brown | WHS | 10 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 60
Demetri Wright | WHS | 9 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 54
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 31 | 7 | 52
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 7 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 48
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 36 | 2 | 42
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 6 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 40
Cameron Beall | DSHS | 0 | 0 | 16 | 8 | 39
Olivia Davis | SHS | 0 | 0 | 28 | 1 | 31
Byron Smith | LOHS | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Hagen Long | LOHS | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 0 | 1 | 17 | 3 | 28
Michael McCahill | AHS | 4 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 26
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 4 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 24
Punting
Punts | Yards | Avg.
Bradley Cain | WHS | 28 | 1,054 | 37.6
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 51 | 1,878 | 36.8
Conner McKinney | SHS | | 17 | 470 | 27.6
Thomas Walker | LOHS | 19 | 511 | 26.8
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT | Solo | Total
Justin Coats | AHS | 69 | 44 | 113
Tyler Bates | AHS | 50 | 32 | 82
Tristan Duhe | DSHS 15 | 66 | 81
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 35 | 44 | 79
Omari Warren | DSHS | 22 | 50 | 72
Austin Watts | AHS | 33 | 35 | 68
David Perez | AHS | 30 | 25 | 55
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 7 | 47 | 54
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 27 | 25 | 52
Roger Brooks | WHS | 25 | 25 | 50
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 23 | 26 | 49
Kaydon Berard | DSHS| 17 | 32 | 49
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 36 | 12 | 48
Hagen Parra | DSHS| 16 | 28 | 44
Zach Lacour | WHS | 22 | 22 | 44
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 27 | 12 | 39
Peyton Noto | WHS| 10 | 28 | 38
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 15 | 22 | 37
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 18 | 18 | 36
Kerry Flowers | WHS | 14 | 22 | 36
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 13 | 22 | 35
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 11 | 24 | 35
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 12 | 20 | 32
Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 10 | 21 | 31
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 13 | 17 | 30
Arshun Andrews | SHS | 11 | 19 | 30
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 15 | 15 | 30
Travon Washington | SHS | 10 | 19 | 29
Walter Lee | SHS | 15 | 14 | 29
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 4 | 24 | 28
Collin Dickerson |LOHS | 8 | 20 | 28
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 18 | 10 | 28
Caleb Armstrong | SHS | 15 | 12 | 27
Jaden Conley | SHS | 14 | 13 | 27
Tristan Ashton | SHS | 9 | 16 | 25
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 9 | 16 | 25
Michael McCahill | AHS | 7 | 16 | 23
Darian Richard | LOHS | 4| 18 | 22
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 7 | 15 | 22
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 3 | 18 | 21
Spike Brasseaux |DSHS | 3 | 17 | 20
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 0 | 20 | 20
Tristen Bueche | DSHS | 6 | 14 | 20
Kade Lane | LOHS | 6 | 14 | 20
Dammian Capling | LOHS | 4 | 16 | 20
Dillon Sharp | WHS | 8 | 12 | 20
Jesse James | WHS | 9 | 11 | 20
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 21
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 18
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 18
Austin Watts | AHS | 12
Roger Brooks | WHS | 11
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 10.5
Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 10
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 10
David Perez | AHS | 10
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 9
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 9
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 8
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 8
Justin Coates | AHS | 8
Omari Warren | DSHS | 7
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 7
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 6.5
Interceptions
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 5
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 3
Michael McCahill | AHS | 3
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 2
Brian Thomas | WHS | 2
Spike Brasseaux | DSHS | 2
Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 2
Tylan Armstrong | SHS | 2
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 2
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 2
Fumble recoveries
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 3
Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 2
Jesse James | WHS | 2
Roger Brooks | WHS | 2
