Albany FB 2019 Tyler Bates
Bates

 Morgan Prewitt-Werther | The News
Pearl River at Springfield FB Koby Linares
Springfield High running back Koby Linares (31) looks for running room earlier this season against Pearl River.

OFFENSE

Rushing

                                                 C |   Yds | YPC | TD

J. J. Doherty | AHS |               144 | 1,067 |  7.4 | 14

Kolby Linares | SHS |              125 | 1,041 |  8.3 | 11

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |             185 |    956 |  5.1 | 16

Keondre Brown | WHS |          125 |    679 |   5.4 |  9

Demetri Wright | WHS |          101 |    671 |   6.6 |  9

Trevon Washington | SHS |       70 |    564 |   8.1 | 10

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |          76 |   480 |   6.3 |   4

Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS |            98 |   459 |   4.7 |   2

Hagen Long | LOHS |               53 |    397 |   7.4 |   4

Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS |         103 |    334 |   3.2   | 0

Passing

                                                       C |   A |   YDS |  I | TD

Ethan McMasters | WHS |             111 | 185 | 1,600 |   6 | 19

J. J. Doherty | AHS |                      91 | 177 | 1,579 | 11 | 16

Luke Lunsford | DSHS |                  94 | 218 | 1,208 |  5 |  10

Rhett Rosevear | LOHS |                 63 | 105 | 1,080 |  6 |   8

RJ Serpas | SHS |                          41 |   83 |    577 |  2 |   9

Brian Babb | SHS |                         23 |  40 |    392 |  3 |   6

Denham Springs FB 2019 Preston Holwager
Holwager

Receiving

                                                           C | Yds | YPC | TDs

Brian Thomas | WHS |                        57 | 939 | 16.5 | 14

Preston Holwager | DSHS |                 33 | 474 | 14.4 |   1

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                            31 | 633 | 20.4 |  5

Trey Yelverton | AHS |                        28 | 431 | 15.4 |  2

Michael McCahill | AHS |                     24 | 418 | 17.4 |  5

Phillip Earnhart | DSHS |                    20 | 239 | 11.9 |  3

Byron Smith | LOHS |                        18 | 406 | 22.3 |  4

Trevon Washington | SHS |                18 | 324 | 18.0 |  7

Tyler Ratcliff | SHS |                         18 | 187 | 10.4 |   3

Peyton Richard | WHS |                    15 | 230 | 15.3 |   1

CJ Davis | LOHS |                            15 | 171 | 11.4 |   0

Troy Golmond | DSHS |                    14 | 237 | 16.9 |  4

Keondre Brown | WHS |                    14 | 173 | 12.5 |  1

Scoring

                                                    TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP

Trevon Washington | SHS |              18 |    1 |   0  |   0  |  110

Brian Thomas | WHS |                     18 |   0  |   0  |   0  | 108

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |                     16 |    0 |   0  |   0  |   96

J. J. Doherty | AHS |                       14 |    2 |    0 |    0 |   86

Kolby Linares | SHS |                      11 |    0 |    3 |    0 |   69

Keondre Brown | WHS |                   10 |   0 |    0 |    0 |   60

Demetri Wright | WHS |                    9 |    0 |   0 |    0  |   54

Cole Crenshaw | LOHS |                    0 |    0 |  31 |   7  |   52

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                          7 |    3 |    0 |   0  |   48

Bradley Cain | WHS |                       0 |     0 |  36 |   2  |   42

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |                 6 |     2 |    0 |   0  |   40

Cameron Beall | DSHS |                  0 |     0  |  16 |   8  |   39

Olivia Davis | SHS |                        0 |     0  |  28 |   1  |   31

Byron Smith | LOHS |                     5 |      0 |    0 |   0  |   30

Hagen Long | LOHS |                      5 |      0 |    0 |   0  |   30

Orlando Pineda | AHS |                    0 |     1 |   17 |   3 |   28

Michael McCahill | AHS |                  4 |     1 |     0 |   0 |   26

Troy Golmond | DSHS |                   4 |     0 |     0 |   0   | 24

Punting

                                                                Punts | Yards | Avg.

Bradley Cain | WHS |                                     28 |  1,054 | 37.6

Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS |                        51 |  1,878 | 36.8

Conner McKinney | SHS | |                           17 |      470 | 27.6

Thomas Walker | LOHS |                              19 |      511 | 26.8

DEFENSE

Tackles

                                                            AT |  Solo | Total

Justin Coats | AHS |                              69 |     44 | 113

Tyler Bates | AHS |                               50 |     32 |   82

Tristan Duhe | DSHS                             15 |     66 |   81

Aubrey Womack | WHS |                       35 |     44 |   79

Omari Warren | DSHS |                         22 |     50 |   72

Austin Watts | AHS |                             33 |     35 |   68

David Perez | AHS |                               30 |    25 |   55

Hayden Horne | DSHS |                           7 |     47 |   54

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                               27 |     25 |   52

Roger Brooks | WHS |                           25 |     25 |   50

Jalen Lee | LOHS |                                23 |     26 |   49

Kaydon Berard | DSHS|                         17 |     32 |   49

Ronnie Turbeville | AHS |                       36 |     12 |   48

Hagen Parra | DSHS|                             16 |     28 |  44

Zach Lacour | WHS |                              22 |     22 |  44

Reece Wolfe | AHS |                               27 |     12 |  39

Peyton Noto | WHS|                               10 |     28 |  38

Bret McCoy | LOHS |                              15 |     22 |  37

Joshua Coleman | SHS |                         18 |     18 |  36

Kerry Flowers | WHS |                            14 |     22 |  36

Choppa Johnson | DSHS |                       13 |     22 |  35

Gabe Kimble | LOHS |                             11 |    24  |  35

Kyle Kitto | LOHS |                                  12 |    20 |  32

Aiden Saunders | LOHS |                          10 |   21 |  31

Tyler Braun | LOHS |                                13 |   17 |  30

Arshun Andrews | SHS |                           11 |   19 |  30

Tristan Thompson | WHS |                        15 |   15 |  30

Travon Washington | SHS |                       10 |   19 |  29

Walter Lee | SHS |                                   15 |   14 |  29

Josiah Raymond | DSHS |                           4 |   24 |  28

Collin Dickerson |LOHS |                             8 |   20 |  28

Orlando Pineda | AHS |                              18 | 10  |  28

Caleb Armstrong | SHS |                            15 | 12  |  27

Jaden Conley | SHS |                                  14 | 13 |  27

Tristan Ashton | SHS |                                  9 | 16 |  25

Kobie Moncree | WHS |                                 9 | 16 |  25

Michael McCahill | AHS |                                7 | 16 |  23

Darian Richard | LOHS |                                 4| 18 |  22

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |                               7 | 15 |  22

Hunter Roberts | DSHS |                                3 | 18 |  21

Spike Brasseaux |DSHS |                               3 | 17 |  20

CJ Johnson | DSHS |                                      0 | 20 |  20

Tristen Bueche | DSHS |                                 6 | 14 |  20

Kade Lane | LOHS |                                       6 | 14 |   20

Dammian Capling | LOHS |                             4 | 16 |  20

Dillon Sharp | WHS |                                      8 | 12 |  20

Jesse James | WHS |                                      9 | 11 |  20

Tackles for Loss/Sacks

Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 21

Jalen Lee | LOHS | 18

Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 18

Austin Watts | AHS | 12

Roger Brooks | WHS | 11

Joshua Coleman | SHS | 10.5

Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10

Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 10

Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 10

David Perez | AHS | 10

Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 9

Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 9

Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 8

Bret McCoy | LOHS | 8

Justin Coates | AHS | 8

Omari Warren | DSHS | 7

Tyler Braun | LOHS | 7

Tristan Thompson | WHS | 6.5

Interceptions

Aubrey Womack | WHS | 5

Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 3

Michael McCahill | AHS | 3

Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2

CJ Johnson | DSHS | 2

Brian Thomas | WHS | 2

Spike Brasseaux | DSHS | 2

Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 2

Tylan Armstrong | SHS | 2

Kobie Moncree | WHS | 2

Reece Wolfe | AHS | 2

Fumble recoveries

Bret McCoy | LOHS | 3

Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 2

Jesse James | WHS | 2

Roger Brooks | WHS | 2

