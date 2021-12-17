A trio of Livingston Parish football players will get the chance to extend their high school careers by one more game Saturday by taking part in the Louisiana Football Coaches Association/Louisiana High School Coaches Association Northshore All-Star game.
The game, which will kick off at 2 p.m. at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium, will feature Springfield’s Britton Allen and Rick Vicknair and Albany’s Austin Watts as members of the Red team.
“It’s just a great thing for those kids,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said of his players. “I know both of them kind of thought that their high school playing days were over, but here they are in a position to put their stuff on and represent us one more time. Those are two really good kids that I think will do a great job representing our school.”
Serpas is serving as linebackers coach for the Red team, with Pearl River’s Mike Labourdette as head coach and Mandeville’s Hutch Gonzales as offensive coordinator, to name part of the staff.
The Red team features players from Mandeville, Northshore, Slidell, Salmen, Pope John Paul II, Lakeshore, Fontainebleau and Chalmette.
The Blue team features players from Ponchatoula, St. Helena Central, Sumner, Covington, Amite, St. Paul’s, Pine, Hammond High Magnet, Oak Forest, St. Thomas Aquinas, Hannan, Kentwood, Franklinton, Independence and Varnado, with St. Thomas Aquinas’ Randell Legette serving as head coach.
“One thing that (Watts) and I were talking about was that he gets to meet these guys from these other schools – guys that he may see or they had followed or he got to see on film when we scouted them and stuff,” Albany coach David Knight said. “Now he gets to meet them, and he gets to be on the field with them and stuff like that. It’s pretty exciting for him.
“Austin’s excited about it,” Knight said. “Everybody who’s ever had a helmet on would love to play one more time. Not everybody makes the All-Star game, and that’s a big accomplishment. It’s a big deal for him, and I’m excited for him.”
Independence coach Scott Shaffett is serving as director of the game, which was held in 2019 and canceled last season because of COVID-19. Tiger Edwards is co-director of the event.
Serpas said the game is a great recruiting tool for players who might not be on the radar of some schools.
“Any chance these kids have the opportunity to perform in front of others, especially on a college campus, you’re going to have more eyes on you,” he said. “If they go out and have a big game, who knows what could happen, who sees that? We’ve got some things in the works we’re trying to get worked out for Britton right now. I really think that he has the ability to play at the next level. It’s just a matter of finding the right fit and trying to work academically to get him in a situation where he’s going to be able to be successful as well.”
Vicknair was injured early in the season but returned to help the Bulldogs down the stretch.
“I sat down with him,” Serpas said of Vicknair. “I think we might win an extra game or two had he been around and not hurt himself in our first game, but I’m really glad that he was able to come back and overcome that early season injury and really finish off strong for us. We’re excited for him to be able to put it on one more time.”
“Rick’s a good athlete who’s excited for the opportunity to be able to play football one more time,” Serpas continued. “He’s looking forward to being able to finish out his season with track. He represented us at state last year at the track meet. He’s wanting to progress and hopefully be a little bit more competitive at that level for us again as well.”
