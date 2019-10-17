OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 83 | 783 | 9.4 | 10
Kolby Linares | SHS | 89 | 707 | 7.9 | 7
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 121 | 676 | 5.6 | 12
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 73 | 477 | 6.5 | 4
Demetri Wright | WHS | 66 | 439 | 6.7 | 6
Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS | 65 | 374 | 4.9 | 2
Travon Washington | SHS | 47 | 372 | 7.9 | 6
Keondre Brown | WHS | 71 | 367 | 5.2 | 5
Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS | 81 | 312 | 3.9 | 0
Hagen Long | LOHS | 37 | 242 | 6.5 | 2
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 37 | 240 | 6.5 | 2
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 71 | 125 | 1,135 | 4 | 14
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 56 | 115 | 1,024 | 4 | 11
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 39 | 64 | 731 | 5 | 6
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 53 | 129 | 606 | 3 | 8
RJ Serpas | SHS | 30 | 64 | 366 | 2 | 7
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Brian Thomas | WHS | 33 | 621 | 18.8 | 10
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 20 | 346 | 17.3 | 2
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 19 | 295 | 15.5 | 1
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 18 | 371 | 20.6 | 2
Michael McCahill | AHS | 14 | 232 | 16.6 | 4
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 14 | 141 | 10.1 | 3
CJ Davis | LOHS | 10 | 156 | 15.6 | 0
Keondre Brown | WHS | 10 | 148 | 14.8| 1
Peyton Richard | WHS | 10 | 109 | 10.9 | 0
Tyler Ratcliff | SHS | 10 | 81 | 8.1 | 2
Byron Smith | LOHS | 9 | 249 | 27.7 | 3
Isaiah Netter | SHS | 9 | 151 | 16.8 | 1
Jasper Turner | WHS | 8 | 155 | 19.4 | 2
Travon Washington | SHS | 8 | 142 | 17.8 | 5
Amar Pink | LOHS | 8 | 75 | 9.4 | 0
Nilan Pinestraw | LOHS | 8 | 105 | 20.4 | 0
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 7| 124 | 17.7 | 2
Brayden Bencaz | DSHS | 7 | 63 | 9.0 | 0
Scoring
TDs| 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Brian Thomas | WHS | 13 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 78
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 12 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 72
Trevon Washington | SHS | 11 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 66
J. J. Doherty | AHS | 10 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 62
Kolby Linares | SHS | 7 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 45
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 24 | 6 | 42
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 6 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 40
Keondre Brown | WHS | 6 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 36
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 26 | 2 | 32
Demetri Wright | WHS | 6 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 28
Michael McCahill | AHS | 4 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 26
Cameron Beall | DSHS | 0 | 0 | 12 | 4 | 24
Byron Smith | LOHS | 4| 0 | 0 | 0 | 24
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 0 | 0 | 12 | 3 | 18
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Bradlyn McKay | SHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Hagen Long | LOHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Punting
Punts | Yards | Avg.
Bradley Cain | WHS | 18 | 673 | 37.4
Thomas Walker | LOHS | 7 | 183 | 26.1
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 24 | 625 | 26.0
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT | Solo | Total
Justin Coats | AHS | 47 | 34 | 81
Tristan Duhe | DSHS 11 | 41 | 52
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 23 | 26 | 49
Austin Watts | AHS | 23 | 22 | 45
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 4 | 33 | 37
Omari Warren | DSHS | 10 | 26 | 36
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 17 | 16 | 33
Roger Brooks | WHS | 18 | 15 | 33
David Perez | AHS | 18 | 14 | 32
Zach Lacour | WHS | 15 | 17 | 32
Hagen Parra | DSHS| 10 | 22 | 32
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 22 | 7 | 29
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 21 | 8 | 29
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 14 | 14 | 28
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 10 | 18 | 28
Caleb Armstrong | SHS | 15 | 12 | 27
Kaydon Berard | DSHS| 7 | 20 | 27
Tyler Bates | AHS | 21 | 5 | 26
Kerry Flowers | WHS | 8 | 18 | 26
Peyton Noto | WHS| 8 | 16 | 24
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 7 | 15 | 22
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 12 | 10 | 22
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 8 | 11 | 19
Travon Washington | SHS | 11 | 8 | 19
Jesse James | WHS | 9 | 10 | 19
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 11 | 8 | 19
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 3 | 16 | 19
Tristan Ashton | SHS | 6 | 12 | 18
Spike Brasseaux |DSHS | 3 | 15 | 18
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 0| 17 | 17
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 6 | 10 | 16
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 7 | 8 | 15
Collin Dickerson |LOHS | 4 | 10 | 14
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 2 | 12 | 14
Walter Lee | SHS | 7 | 7 | 14
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 15
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 15
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 11
Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 9
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 8
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 8
David Perez | AHS | 7
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 7
Austin Watts | AHS | 6
Justin Coates | AHS | 6
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 6
Branson McCoy | LOHS | 6
Omari Warren | DSHS | 6
Roger Brooks | WHS | 6
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 5
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 5
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 5
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 4.5
Tristan Ashton | SHS | 4
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 4
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 4
Roger Brooks | WHS | 4
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 4
Interceptions
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 4
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 2
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 2
Tylan Armstrong | SHS | 2
Brian Thomas | WHS | 2
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 2
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 2
Fumble recoveries
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 3
Jesse James | WHS | 2
Roger Brooks | WHS | 2
