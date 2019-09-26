OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
Kolby Linares | SHS | 41 | 454 | 11.1 | 6
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 36 | 436 | 12.1 | 6
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 33 | 255 | 7.7 | 3
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 54 | 237 | 4.4 | 5
Travon Washington | SHS | 28 | 205 | 7.3 | 5
Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS | 35 | 203 | 5.8 | 1
Demetri Wright | WHS | 27 | 195 | 7.2 | 2
Hagen Long | LOHS | 22 | 156 | 7.1 | 2
Keondre Brown | WHS | 31 | 142 | 4.6 | 1
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 17 | 113 | 6.6 | 1
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 46 | 85 | 814 | 2 | 7
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 21 | 53 | 465 | 2 | 4
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 19 | 30 | 343 | 2 | 4
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 25 | 55 | 330 | 1 | 3
RJ Serpas | SHS | 12 | 25 | 145 | 1 | 1
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Brian Thomas | WHS | 22 | 522 | 23.7 | 5
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 12 | 202 | 16.8 | 1
Keondre Brown | WHS | 8 | 128 | 16.0 | 1
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 7 | 213 | 30.4 | 0
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 7 | 125 | 17.9 | 1
Jasper Turner | WHS | 6 | 101 | 16.8 | 1
Amar Pink | LOHS | 5 | 59 | 11.8 | 0
Michael McCahill | AHS | 5 | 73 | 14.6 | 0
Peyton Richard | WHS | 5 | 43 | 8.6 | 0
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 4| 100 | 25.0 | 1
Brayden Bencaz | DSHS | 4 | 51 | 12.8 | 0
Josh Spitzer | WHS | 4 | 24 | 6.0 | 0
Byron Smith | LOHS | 3 | 77 | 25.7 | 2
Tyler Ratcliff | SHS | 3 | 23 | 7.7 | 0
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 3 | 7 | 5.0 | 1
Scoring
TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Brian Thomas | WHS | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 42
Kolby Linares | SHS | 6 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 39
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 6 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 36
Trevon Washington | SHS | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 15 | 3 | 24
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Hagen Long | LOHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 12 | 2 | 18
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 2 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 14
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 0 | 0 | 12 | 0 | 12
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Bradlyn McKay | SHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Keondre Brown | WHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Demetri Wright | WHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Cameron Beall | DSHS | 0 | 0 | 5 | 2 | 11
Punting
Punts | Yards | Avg.
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 14 | 559 | 39.9
Bradley Cain | WHS | 10 | 352 | 35.2
Anthony Priester | LOHS | 5 | 143 | 28.6
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 2 | 42 | 21.0
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT | UT | Total
Justin Coats | AHS | 18 | 25 | 43
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 22 | 9 | 31
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 11 | 14 | 25
Omari Warren | DSHS | 15 | 8 | 23
Roger Brooks | WHS | 11 | 11 | 22
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 3 | 19 | 22
Hagen Parra | DSHS | 7 | 15 | 22
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 5 | 15 | 20
Kerry Flowers | WHS | 4 | 13 | 17
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 5 | 12 | 17
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 6 | 10 | 16
Austin Watts | AHS | 9 | 7 | 16
David Perez | AHS | 8 | 8 | 16
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 8 | 7 | 15
Antonio Lapinto | AHS | 7 | 8 | 15
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 8 | 6 | 14
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 7 | 6 | 13
Jesse James | WHS | 4 | 9 | 13
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 3 | 9 | 12
Spike Brasseaux |DSHS | 3 | 8 | 11
Peyton Noto | WHS | 3 | 7 | 10
Zach Lacour | WHS | 5 | 5 | 10
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 2 | 8 | 10
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 1 | 7 | 8
Collin Dickerson |LOHS | 3 | 4 | 7
Dillon Sharp | WHS | 4 | 3 | 7
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 2 | 4 | 6
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 4 | 2 | 6
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 2 | 3 | 5
Sam Aldy |LOHS | 1 | 4 | 5
Dakota Wilson | WHS | 2 | 3 | 5
Marcus Dukes | WHS | 3 | 2 | 5
Jovun Miles | WHS | 1 | 4 | 5
Laban Duffy | WHS | 2 | 3 | 5
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Tristan Duhe | DSHS 11
Kaydon Berard | DSHS 11
Jalen Lee | LOHS 9
Hagan Parra | DSHS 7
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS 5
Gabe Kimble | LOHS 5
Roger Brooks | WHS 5
Hunter Roberts | DSHS 5
Antonio Lopinto | AHS 4
Branson McCoy | LOHS 4
Kyle Kitto | LOHS 4
Bret McCoy | LOHS 4
Tristan Thompson | WHS 3.5
Reece Wolfe | AHS 3
Tyler Braun | LOHS 3
Austin Watts | AHS 3
Justin Coates | AHS 3
David Perez | AHS 3
Choppa Johnson | DSHS 3
Parker Snead | DSHS 3
Interceptions
Aubrey Womack | WHS 2
Kobie Moncree | WHS 2
Rhett Wolfe | AHS 1
Darian Ricard | LOHS 1
Branson McCoy | LOHS 1
Aiden Saunders | LOHS 1
C.J. Johnson | DSHS 1
Fumble recoveries
Bret McCoy | LOHS 2
Jesse James | WHS 2
Reid Broussard | LOHS 1
Branson McCoy | LOHS 1
Aidan Saunders | LOHS 1
Justin Coats | AHS 1
Austin Watts | AHS 1
David Perez | AHS 1
Antonio Lopinto | AHS 1
Dillon Sharp | WHS 1
Aubrey Womack | WHS 1
Josiah Raymond | DSHS 1
Hunter Roberts | DSHS 1
