OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
Kolby Linares | SHS | 76 | 695 | 9.1 | 7
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 67 | 681 | 10.2 | 7
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 99 | 567 | 5.7 | 10
Demetri Wright | WHS | 66 | 439 | 6.6 | 6
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 68 | 435 | 6.4 | 4
Travon Washington | SHS | 43 | 375 | 8.7 | 6
Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS | 57 | 326 | 5.7 | 2
Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS | 66 | 274 | 4.2 | 0
Hagen Long | LOHS | 33 | 246 | 7.5 | 2
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 31 | 217 | 7.0 | 2
Keondre Brown | WHS | 38 | 201 | 5.3 | 2
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 61 | 109 | 992 | 3 | 12
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 41 | 88 | 898 | 3 | 6
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 46 | 106 | 561 | 2 | 8
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 28 | 46 | 545 | 5 | 6
RJ Serpas | SHS | 27 | 58 | 326 | 2 | 7
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Brian Thomas | WHS | 27 | 565 | 21.0 | 8
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 17 | 274 | 16.0 | 1
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 16 | 311 | 19.4 | 2
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 12 | 345 | 28.8 | 2
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 12 | 120 | 10.0 | 3
Michael McCahill | AHS | 11 | 174 | 15.8 | 3
Keondre Brown | WHS | 10 | 148 | 14.8 | 1
Peyton Richard | WHS | 8 | 66 | 8.3 | 0
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 7 | 124 | 17.7 | 2
Jasper Turner | WHS | 7 | 123 | 17.6 | 2
Isaiah Netter | SHS | 7 | 120 | 17.1 | 1
CJ Davis | LOHS | 7 | 98 | 14.0 | 0
Tyler Ratcliff | SHS | 7 | 44 | 6.3 | 2
Byron Smith | LOHS | 6 | 175 | 29.1 | 4
Amar Pink | LOHS | 6 | 61 | 10.2 | 0
Brayden Bencaz | DSHS | 6 | 61 | 10.0 | 0
Josh Spitzer | WHS | 5 | 33 | 6.6 | 0
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 4 | 107 | 26.8 | 0
Brayden Bencaz | DSHS | 4 | 51 | 12.8 | 0
Hagen Long | LOHS | 4 | 87| 21.7 | 1
Nilan Pinestraw | SHS | 4 | 76 | 19.0 | 0
Scoring
TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Brian Thomas | WHS | 11 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 66
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 10 | 0 | 0 | 0| 60
Trevon Washington | SHS | 8 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 48
Kolby Linares | SHS | 7 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 45
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 7 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 44
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 23 | 5 | 38
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 6 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 38
Demetri Wright | WHS | 6 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 28
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 21 | 2 | 27
Byron Smith | LOHS | 4 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 24
Cameron Beall | DSHS | 0 | 0 | 12 | 4 | 24
Michael McCahill | AHS | 3 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 20
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Bradlyn McKay | SHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Keondre Brown | WHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Hagen Long | LOHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 0 | 0 | 11 | 2 | 17
Punting
Punts | Yards | Avg.
Bradley Cain | WHS | 14 | 489 | 34.9
Thomas Walker | LOHS | 4 | 124 | 31.0
Anthony Priester | LOHS | 5 | 143 | 28.6
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 24 | 625 | 26.0
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT | Solo | Total
Justin Coats | AHS | 42 | 31 | 73
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 24 | 23 | 47
Austin Watts | AHS | 20 | 17 | 37
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 18 | 15 | 33
Roger Brooks | WHS | 18 | 14 | 32
Omari Warren | DSHS | 9 | 23 | 32
Hagen Parra | DSHS| 10 | 20 | 30
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 3 | 26 | 29
David Perez | AHS | 15 | 14 | 29
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 12 | 15 | 27
Caleb Armstrong | SHS | 15 | 12 | 27
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 19 | 7 | 26
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 13 | 13 | 26
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 18 | 7 | 25
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 10 | 14 | 24
Zach Lacour | WHS | 10 | 13 | 23
Kaydon Berard | DSHS| 5 | 17 | 22
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 6 | 15 | 21
Peyton Noto | WHS| 5 | 15 | 20
Travon Washington | SHS | 11 | 8 | 19
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 11 | 8 | 19
Spike Brasseaux |DSHS | 3 | 15 | 18
Tristan Ashton | SHS | 6 | 12 | 18
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 3 | 15 | 18
Jesse James | WHS | 8 | 10 | 18
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 7 | 10 | 17
Kerry Flowers | WHS | 4 | 13 | 17
Walter Lee | SHS | 7 | 7 | 14
Collin Dickerson |LOHS | 4 | 8 | 12
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 4 | 8 | 12
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 5 | 7 | 12
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 5 | 5 | 10
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 15
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 15
Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 10
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 8
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 8
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 7
David Perez | AHS | 7
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 6
Roger Brooks | WHS | 6
Branson McCoy | LOHS | 6
Austin Watts | AHS | 6
Justin Coates | AHS | 6
Tyler Braun | LOHS | 5
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 5
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 5
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 5
Interceptions
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 3
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2
Tylan Armstrong | SHS | 2
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 2
CJ Johnson | DSHS | 2
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 2
Fumble recoveries
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 2
Jesse James | WHS | 2
