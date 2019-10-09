Woodlawn at Live Oak FB Kee Hawkins
Buy Now

Live Oak running back Kee Hawkins (5) has risen to third in the parish this week in rushing with 99 carries for 567 yards and 10 TDs.

OFFENSE

Rushing

                                            C | Yds | YPC | TD

Kolby Linares | SHS |           76 | 695 |   9.1 |   7

Jae Jae Doherty | AHS |       67 | 681 | 10.2 |   7

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |         99 |  567 |  5.7  | 10

Demetri Wright | WHS |      66 |  439 |  6.6  |   6

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |    68 |  435 |  6.4  |   4

Travon Washington | SHS | 43 |  375 |  8.7  |   6

Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS |      57 |  326 |   5.7 |   2

Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS |      66 |  274 |   4.2 |   0

Hagen Long | LOHS |         33 |  246 |   7.5 |   2

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |           31 |   217 |  7.0 |   2

Keondre Brown | WHS |     38 |   201 |  5.3 |   2

Passing

                                           C |    A | YDS | I | TD

Ethan McMasters | WHS |    61 | 109 | 992 | 3 | 12

Jae Jae Doherty | AHS |      41 |   88 | 898 | 3 |  6

Luke Lunsford | DSHS |      46 |  106 | 561 | 2 |  8

Rhett Rosevear | LOHS |     28 |    46 | 545 | 5 |  6

RJ Serpas | SHS |              27 |    58 | 326 | 2  | 7

Albany-Pearl River Trey Yelverton
Buy Now

Albany's Trey Yelverton moves up to third in the parish in receiving with 16 catches for 311 yards and 2 TDs.

Receiving

                                           C | Yds | YPC | TDs

Brian Thomas | WHS |        27 | 565 | 21.0 |   8

Preston Holwager | DSHS | 17 | 274 | 16.0 |   1

Trey Yelverton | AHS |        16 | 311 | 19.4 |   2

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |            12 | 345 | 28.8 |   2

Phillip Earnhart | DSHS |     12 | 120 | 10.0 |  3

 Michael McCahill | AHS |     11 | 174 | 15.8 |  3

Keondre Brown | WHS |      10 | 148 | 14.8 |   1

Peyton Richard | WHS |        8 |   66 |   8.3 |  0

Troy Golmond | DSHS |        7 | 124 | 17.7 |   2

Jasper Turner | WHS |          7 | 123 | 17.6 |   2

Isaiah Netter | SHS |           7 | 120 | 17.1 |   1

CJ Davis | LOHS |               7 |   98 | 14.0  |  0

Tyler Ratcliff | SHS |            7 |   44 |   6.3  |  2

Byron Smith | LOHS |          6 | 175 | 29.1  |  4

Amar Pink | LOHS |             6 |   61 | 10.2  |  0

Brayden Bencaz | DSHS |    6 |   61 |  10.0 |  0

Josh Spitzer | WHS |           5 |   33 |   6.6  |  0

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |         4 | 107 | 26.8   |  0

Brayden Bencaz | DSHS |   4 |  51 |  12.8  |  0

Hagen Long | LOHS |         4 |   87|  21.7  |  1

Nilan Pinestraw | SHS |      4 |  76 |  19.0  |  0

Scoring

                                      TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP

Brian Thomas | WHS |        11 |    0 |   0 |    0 | 66

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |        10 |     0 |   0 |    0| 60

Trevon Washington | SHS |  8 |     0 |   0 |    0 | 48

Kolby Linares | SHS |          7 |     0 |   3 |    0 | 45

Jae Jae Doherty | AHS |       7 |    1 |   0 |    0 | 44

Cole Crenshaw | LOHS |      0 |    0 |  23 |    5 | 38

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |    6 |    1 |    0 |    0 | 38

Demetri Wright | WHS |      6 |    0 |    0 |    0 | 30

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |            4 |    2 |    0 |    0 | 28

Bradley Cain | WHS |         0 |     0 |  21 |    2 | 27

Byron Smith | LOHS |        4 |     0 |    0 |    0 | 24

Cameron Beall | DSHS |    0 |     0 |   12 |    4 | 24

Michael McCahill | AHS |    3 |     1 |    0 |    0 | 20

Rhett Rosevear | LOHS |   3 |     0 |    0 |     0 | 18

Troy Golmond | DSHS |    3 |     0 |     0 |    0 | 18

Bradlyn McKay | SHS |     3 |     0 |     0 |    0 | 18

Trey Yelverton | AHS |     3 |     0 |     0 |    0 | 18

Keondre Brown | WHS |   3 |    0 |     0 |     0 | 18

Hagen Long | LOHS |      3 |     0 |     0 |     0 | 18

Orlando Pineda | AHS |   0 |     0 |    11 |    2 | 17

Punting

                                          Punts | Yards | Avg.

Bradley Cain | WHS |                14 |    489 | 34.9

Thomas Walker | LOHS |             4 |    124 | 31.0

Anthony Priester | LOHS |           5 |    143 | 28.6

Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS |    24 |   625 | 26.0

Denham Springs FB 2019 Tristan Duhe
Buy Now

Duhe

DEFENSE

Tackles

                                               AT | Solo | Total

Justin Coats | AHS |                 42 |     31 |   73

Tristan Duhe | DSHS |              24 |     23 |   47

Austin Watts | AHS |                20 |      17 |   37

Aubrey Womack | WHS |          18 |      15 |   33

Roger Brooks | WHS |              18 |      14 |   32

Omari Warren | DSHS |             9 |      23 |   32

Hagen Parra | DSHS|               10 |      20 |   30

Hayden Horne | DSHS  |            3 |      26 |   29

David Perez | AHS |                 15 |      14 |   29

Jalen Lee | LOHS |                  12 |       15 |   27

Caleb Armstrong | SHS |         15 |       12 |   27

Reece Wolfe | AHS |                19 |        7 |   26

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                13 |       13 |   26

Ronnie Turbeville | AHS |        18 |         7 |   25

Choppa Johnson | DSHS |       10 |       14 |   24

Zach Lacour | WHS |              10 |        13 |  23

Kaydon Berard | DSHS|            5 |       17 |  22

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |         6 |       15 |  21

Peyton Noto | WHS|                5 |       15 |  20

Travon Washington | SHS |    11 |         8 |  19

Joshua Coleman | SHS |        11 |         8 |  19

Spike Brasseaux |DSHS |        3 |       15 |  18

Tristan Ashton | SHS |            6 |       12 |  18

Josiah Raymond | DSHS |       3 |       15 |  18

Jesse James | WHS |              8 |       10 |  18

Tristan Thompson | WHS |      7 |       10 |  17

Kerry Flowers | WHS |            4 |       13 |  17

Walter Lee | SHS |                 7 |        7  |  14

Collin Dickerson |LOHS |        4 |         8 |  12

Tyler Braun | LOHS |              4 |        8 |  12

Gabe Kimble | LOHS |            5 |        7 |  12

Kobie Moncree | WHS |          5 |        5 |  10

                                            Tackles for Loss/Sacks

Tristan Duhe | DSHS |                        15

Kaydon Berard | DSHS |                     15

Hagan Parra | DSHS |                        10

Jalen Lee | LOHS |                             10

Gabe Kimble | LOHS |                         8

Choppa Johnson | DSHS |                   8

Ronnie Turbeville | AHS |                    7

David Perez | AHS |                           7

Bret McCoy | LOHS |                          6

Roger Brooks | WHS |                        6

Branson McCoy | LOHS |                    6

Austin Watts | AHS |                         6

Justin Coates | AHS |                        6

Tyler Braun | LOHS |                         5

Antonio Lopinto | AHS |                    5

Joshua Coleman | SHS |                   5

Hunter Roberts | DSHS |                  5

Interceptions

Aubrey Womack | WHS |                 3

Darian Ricard | LOHS |                    2

Tylan Armstrong | SHS |                  2

Kobie Moncree | WHS |                    2

CJ Johnson | DSHS |                       2

Reece Wolfe | AHS |                        2

Fumble recoveries

Bret McCoy | LOHS |                        2

Jesse James | WHS |                        2

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.