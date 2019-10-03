OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 55 | 603 | 12.1 | 7
Kolby Linares | SHS | 57 | 568 | 9.8 | 6
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 86 | 493 | 5.7 | 9
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 52 | 370 | 7.1 | 4
Demetri Wright | WHS | 58 | 357 | 6.2 | 4
Travon Washington | SHS | 37 | 309 | 8.4 | 5
Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS | 48 | 281 | 5.8 | 1
Hagen Long | LOHS | 31 | 229 | 7.4 | 2
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 30 | 218 | 7.3 | 2
Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS | 48 | 198 | 4.1 | 0
Keondre Brown | WHS | 36 | 164 | 4.6 | 1
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 55 | 100 | 897 | 3 | 9
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 25 | 64 | 585 | 2 | 5
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 39 | 89 | 472 | 2 | 6
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 23 | 38 | 427 | 3 | 4
RJ Serpas | SHS | 21 | 39 | 222 | 1 | 4
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Brian Thomas | WHS | 25 | 545 | 21.8 | 7
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 15 | 231 | 15.4 | 1
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 12 | 229 | 19.1 | 1
Keondre Brown | WHS | 10 | 148 | 14.8 | 1
Michael McCahill | AHS | 9 | 137 | 15.2 | 3
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 7 | 213 | 30.4 | 0
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 7| 124 | 17.7 | 2
Peyton Richard | WHS | 7 | 45 | 6.4 | 0
Tyler Ratcliff | SHS | 7 | 44 | 6.3 | 2
Jasper Turner | WHS | 6 | 101 | 16.8 | 1
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 6 | 66 | 11.0 | 2
Amar Pink | LOHS | 6 | 61 | 10.2 | 0
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 4 | 107 | 26.8 | 0
Byron Smith | LOHS | 4 | 90| 22.5 | 2
CJ Davis | LOHS | 4 | 66 | 16.5 | 0
Nilan Pinestraw | SHS | 4 | 66 | 16.5 | 0
Brayden Bencaz | DSHS | 4 | 51 | 12.8 | 0
Josh Spitzer | WHS | 4 | 24 | 6.0 | 0
Scoring
TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Brian Thomas | WHS | 10 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 60
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 9 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 54
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 42
Kolby Linares | SHS | 6 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 39
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 18 | 5 | 33
Trevon Washington | SHS | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 30
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 4 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 26
Demetri Wright | WHS | 4 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 24
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 16 | 2 | 22
Cameron Beall | DSHS | 0 | 0 | 9 | 4 | 21
Michae McCahill | AHS | 3 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 20
Hagen Long | LOHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 2 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 14
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 0 | 0 | 11 | 1 | 14
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 2 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 14
Punting
Punts | Yards | Avg.
Bradley Cain | WHS | 13 | 457 | 35.1
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 17 | 581 | 34.1
Anthony Priester | LOHS | 5 | 143 | 28.6
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 2 | 42 | 21.0
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT | Solo | Total
Justin Coats | AHS | 29 | 33 | 62
Tristan Duhe | DSHS 23 | 15 | 38
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 16 | 14 | 30
Hagen Parra | DSHS| 9 | 19 | 28
Omari Warren | DSHS | 16 | 10| 26
Austin Watts | AHS | 10 | 15| 25
Roger Brooks | WHS | 12 | 12 | 24
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 11 | 13 | 24
Hayden Horne | DSHS| 3 | 21 | 24
David Perez | AHS | 10 | 12 | 22
Kaydon Berard | DSHS| 5 | 17 | 22
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 9 | 12 | 21
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 7 | 13 | 20
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 15 | 4 | 19
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 7 | 10 | 17
Kerry Flowers | WHS | 4 | 13 | 17
Zach Lacour | WHS | 9 | 8 | 17
Antonio Lapinto | AHS | 8 | 7 | 15
Jesse James | WHS | 6 | 9 | 15
Peyton Noto | WHS| 3 | 12 | 15
Spike Brasseaux |DSHS| 3 | 11 | 14
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 3 | 11 | 14
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 6 | 7 | 13
Collin Dickerson |LOHS | 4 | 8 | 12
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 5 | 4 | 9
Dillon Sharp | WHS | 4 | 5 | 9
Tyler Braun | LOHS| 2 | 7 | 9
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 15
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 15
Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 8
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 8
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 7
Branson McCoy | LOHS | 6
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 6
Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 5
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 5
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 4
Roger Brooks | WHS | 4
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 4
Austin Watts | AHS | 4
Justin Coates | AHS | 4
Interceptions
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 3
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 2
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2
Fumble recoveries
Jesse James | WHS | 2
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 2
