Pearl River at Springfield FB Koby Linares
Springfield High running back Koby Linares (31) finds running room.

OFFENSE

Rushing

                                             C | Yds | YPC | TD

Jae Jae Doherty | AHS |        55 | 603 | 12.1 | 7

Kolby Linares | SHS |            57 | 568 |  9.8 |  6

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |           86 | 493 |  5.7 |  9

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |      52 | 370 |  7.1 |  4

Demetri Wright | WHS |        58 | 357 |  6.2 |  4

Travon Washington | SHS |   37 | 309 |  8.4 |  5

Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS |        48 | 281 |  5.8 |  1

Hagen Long | LOHS |           31 | 229 |   7.4 |  2

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |             30 | 218 |   7.3 |  2

Cam’Ron Kelly | DSHS |       48 | 198 |   4.1 |  0

Keondre Brown | WHS |       36 | 164 |   4.6 |  1

Passing

                                              C |    A | YDS | I | TD

Ethan McMasters | WHS |       55 | 100 | 897 | 3 | 9

Jae Jae Doherty | AHS |         25 |   64 | 585 | 2 | 5

Luke Lunsford | DSHS |         39 |   89 | 472 | 2 | 6

Rhett Rosevear | LOHS |        23 |  38 | 427 | 3 | 4

RJ Serpas | SHS |                 21 |   39 | 222 | 1 | 4

Receiving

                                               C | Yds  | YPC | TDs

Brian Thomas | WHS |            25 | 545  |  21.8 |  7

Preston Holwager | DSHS |     15 | 231  |  15.4 |  1

Trey Yelverton | AHS |            12  | 229 |  19.1 |  1

Keondre Brown | WHS |          10 | 148 |  14.8 |  1

Michael McCahill | AHS |           9  | 137 | 15.2 |  3

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                  7 |  213 | 30.4 |  0

Troy Golmond | DSHS |             7| 124 |  17.7 |  2

Peyton Richard | WHS |            7 |   45 |   6.4 |   0

Tyler Ratcliff | SHS |                7 |    44 |   6.3 |   2

Jasper Turner | WHS |              6 |  101 | 16.8 |   1

Phillip Earnhart | DSHS |          6 |    66 | 11.0 |   2

Amar Pink | LOHS |                 6 |     61 | 10.2 |  0

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |              4 |   107 | 26.8 |  0

Byron Smith | LOHS |              4 |      90|  22.5 | 2

CJ Davis | LOHS |                    4 |     66 | 16.5 |  0

Nilan Pinestraw | SHS |            4 |     66 | 16.5 |  0

Brayden Bencaz | DSHS |         4 |     51 | 12.8 |  0

Josh Spitzer | WHS |                 4 |    24 |   6.0 |  0

Scoring

                                           TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP

Brian Thomas | WHS |            10 |     0 |   0 |    0 | 60

Kee Hawkins | LOHS |              9 |     0 |   0 |    0 | 54

Jae Jae Doherty | AHS |           7 |     0 |   0 |    0 | 42

Kolby Linares | SHS |              6 |     0 |    3 |    0 | 39

Cole Crenshaw | LOHS |          0 |     0 |  18 |    5 | 33

Trevon Washington | SHS |      5 |     0 |    0 |    0 | 30

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS |         4 |     1 |    0 |    0 | 26

Demetri Wright | WHS |          4 |     0 |     0 |    0 | 24

Bradley Cain | WHS |              0 |     0 |   16 |    2 | 22

Cameron Beall | DSHS |          0 |     0 |     9 |    4 | 21

Michae McCahill | AHS |          3 |      1 |    0 |    0 | 20

Hagen Long | LOHS |              3 |     0 |     0 |    0 | 18

Troy Golmond | DSHS |          3 |      0 |     0 |    0 | 18

Antonio Lopinto | AHS |          2 |      1 |    0 |     0 | 14

Orlando Pineda | AHS |           0 |      0 |  11 |     1 | 14

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                2 |      1 |    0 |     0 | 14

Punting

                                             Punts | Yards | Avg.

Bradley Cain | WHS |                   13 |    457 | 35.1

Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS |      17 |    581 | 34.1

Anthony Priester | LOHS |             5  |    143 | 28.6

Orlando Pineda | AHS |                 2  |     42  | 21.0

Dutchtown at Denham Springs FB Jamboree Tristan Duhe
Denham Springs High linebacker Tristan Duhe (10) tackles Dutchtown's Justin Agu (22) during the team's jamboree.

DEFENSE

Tackles

                                                   AT | Solo | Total

Justin Coats | AHS |                      29 |    33 | 62

Tristan Duhe | DSHS                     23 |    15 | 38

Aubrey Womack | WHS |               16 |    14 | 30

Hagen Parra | DSHS|                      9 |    19 | 28

Omari Warren | DSHS |                 16 |     10| 26

Austin Watts | AHS |                     10 |     15| 25

Roger Brooks | WHS |                   12 |     12 | 24

Jalen Lee | LOHS |                        11 |     13 | 24

Hayden Horne | DSHS|                   3 |      21 | 24

David Perez | AHS |                      10 |      12 | 22

Kaydon Berard | DSHS|                  5 |       17 | 22

Choppa Johnson | DSHS |               9 |       12 | 21

Ronnie Turbeville | AHS |                7 |       13 | 20

Reece Wolfe | AHS |                     15 |         4 | 19

Rhett Wolfe | AHS |                        7 |       10 | 17

Kerry Flowers | WHS |                   4 |        13 | 17

Zach Lacour | WHS |                     9 |          8 | 17

Antonio Lapinto | AHS |                 8 |          7 | 15

Jesse James | WHS |                     6 |          9 | 15

Peyton Noto | WHS|                      3 |        12 | 15

Spike Brasseaux |DSHS|                3 |        11 | 14

Josiah Raymond | DSHS |              3 |         11 | 14

Tristan Thompson | WHS |             6 |           7 | 13

Collin Dickerson |LOHS |               4 |            8 | 12

Kobie Moncree | WHS |                 5 |            4 | 9

Dillon Sharp | WHS |                    4 |            5 | 9

Tyler Braun | LOHS|                      2 |            7 | 9

Tackles for Loss/Sacks

Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 15

Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 15

Hagan Parra | DSHS | 10

Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 8

Jalen Lee | LOHS | 8

Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 7

Branson McCoy | LOHS | 6

Bret McCoy | LOHS | 6

Hunter Roberts | DSHS | 5

Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 5

Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 4

Roger Brooks | WHS | 4

Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 4

Austin Watts | AHS | 4

Justin Coates | AHS | 4

Interceptions

Aubrey Womack | WHS | 3

Kobie Moncree | WHS | 2

Darian Ricard | LOHS | 2

Fumble recoveries

Jesse James | WHS | 2

Bret McCoy | LOHS | 2

