OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 9 | 141 | 15.7 | 3
Hagen Long | LOHS | 16 | 131 | 8.2 | 2
Kolby Linares | SHS | 7 | 107 | 15.3 | 2
Keondre Brown | WHS | 20 | 104 | 5.2 | 1
Travon Washington | SHS | 8 | 84 | 10.5 | 0
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 26 | 79 | 3.4 | 2
Jaylon Jenkins | DSHS | 9 | 77 | 8.5 | 0
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 8 | 76 | 9.5 | 2
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 8 | 17 | 227 | 0 | 2
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 11 | 26 | 213 | 0 | 2
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 9 | 14 | 128 | 2 | 1
RJ Serpas | SHS | 7 | 15 | 38 | 1 | 0
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 4 | 17 | 16 | 1 | 0
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Keondre Brown | WHS | 5 | 95 | 19.0 | 1
Amar Pink | LOHS | 5 | 59 | 11.8 | 0
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 4 | 156 | 39.0 | 0
Michael McCahill | AHS | 3 | 49 | 16.3 | 0
Jasper Turner | WHS | 3 | 35 | 11.7 | 0
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 3 | 14 | 4.7 | 0
Brian Thomas | WHS | 2 | 76 | 38.0 | 1
Kee Hawkins | Live Oak | 2 | 38 | 19.0 | 0
Scoring
TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Hagen Long | LOHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Kolby Linares | SHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Keondre Brown | WHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 5 | 1 | 8
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 0 | 0 | 6 | 0 | 6
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6
Demetri Wright | WHS | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6
Brian Thomas | WHS | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6
Trennon O’Quin | LOHS | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6
Bradlyn McKay | SHS | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 5 | 0 | 5
Punting
P | Yards | Avg.
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 7 | 284 | 40.0
Connor McKinney | SHS | 2 | 73 | 36.5
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 1 | 32 | 32.0
Anthony Priester | LOHS | 4 | 109 | 27.0
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 1 | 19 | 19.0
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT| UT| Total
Justin Coates | AHS | 8 | 6 | 14
Caleb Armstrong | SHS | 4 | 7 | 11
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 4 | 6 | 10
Omari Warren | DSHS | 6 | 4 | 10
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 9 | 0 | 9
Roger Brooks | Walker | 4 | 4 | 8
Antonio Lapinto | AHS | 4 | 4 | 8
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 5 | 3 | 8
Jaden Conley | SHS | 4 | 3 | 7
Ty Jackson | SHS | 0 | 7 | 7
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 3 | 4 | 7
Hagen Parra | DSHS | 3 |4 | 7
Tristen Bueche | DSHS | 3 | 4 | 7
Travon Washington| SHS | 4 | 2 | 6
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 4 |2 | 6
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 5 | 1 | 6
Austin Watts | AHS | 3 | 3 | 6
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 3 | 2 | 5
Marcus Dukes | WHS | 3 | 2 | 5
David Perez | AHS | 3 | 2 | 5
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 2 | 3 | 5
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 1 | 3 | 4
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 4 | 0 | 4
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 2 | 2 | 4
Brian Thomas | WHS | 3 | 1 | 4
Laban Duffy | WHS | 2 | 2 | 4
Nilan Pinestraw | SHS | 2 | 1 | 3
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 3 | 0 | 3
Branson McCoy | LOHS | 3 | 0 | 3
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 5
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 4
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 3
Hagan Parra | DSHS | 3
Tristan Thompson | Walker | 2
Joshua Coleman | SHS | 2
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 2
Branson McCoy | LOHS 2
Hayden Horne | DSHS 2
Kaydon Berard | DSHS 2
Ryals Wygant | DSHS 2
Parker Snead | DSHS 2
Interceptions
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 1
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 1
Branson McCoy | LOHS | 1
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 1
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 1
Fumble recoveries
Jesse James | WHS | 2
Dylan Sharp | WHS | 1
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 1
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 1
Reid Broussard | LOHS | 1
Justin Coates | AHS | 1
