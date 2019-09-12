Albany vs Independence Football Jeremiah Doherty (1)
Albany quarterback J.J. Doherty (1) passed for more than 200 yards and rushed for more than 100 in the Hornets' season-opening win over Independence.

OFFENSE

Rushing

                                          C | Yds | YPC | TD

Jae Jae Doherty | AHS     |   9 | 141 | 15.7 |   3

Hagen Long | LOHS         | 16 | 131 |   8.2  |  2

Kolby Linares | SHS         |   7 | 107 | 15.3  |  2

Keondre Brown | WHS     | 20 | 104 |   5.2  |   1

Travon Washington | SHS |  8 |   84 |  10.5  |  0

Kee Hawkins | LOHS        | 26 |  79 |   3.4   |  2

Jaylon Jenkins | DSHS      |  9 |  77 |    8.5 |   0

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS    |  8 |  76 |    9.5 |   2

Passing

                                         C |   A | YDS | I | TD

Jae Jae Doherty | AHS    |   8 | 17 | 227  | 0  | 2

Ethan McMasters | WHS  | 11 | 26 | 213  | 0  | 2

Rhett Rosevear | LOHS   |   9 | 14 | 128  | 2  | 1

RJ Serpas | SHS             |  7 |  15 |  38  | 1  | 0

Luke Lunsford | DSHS    |   4 |  17 |  16  | 1  | 0

Receiving

                                        C | Yds | YPC | TDs

Keondre Brown | WHS    | 5 |   95  | 19.0 | 1

Amar Pink | LOHS          | 5 |   59  | 11.8 | 0

Rhett Wolfe | AHS          | 4 | 156  | 39.0 | 0

Michael McCahill | AHS   | 3 |   49  | 16.3 | 0

Jasper Turner | WHS      | 3 |   35  | 11.7 | 0

Phillip Earnhart | DSHS  | 3 |   14  |   4.7 | 0

Brian Thomas | WHS     | 2 |    76 |  38.0 | 1

Kee Hawkins | Live Oak | 2 |    38 | 19.0 |  0

Scoring

                                      TDs | 2pt | XP  | FG | TP

Jae Jae Doherty | AHS     | 3   |  0    |   0  |   0  | 18

Rhett Wolfe | AHS           | 3   |  0    |   0  |   0  | 18

Kee Hawkins | LOHS        | 2   |  0   |    0  |   0  | 12

Hagen Long | LOHS         | 2   |  0   |    0  |   0  | 12

Kolby Linares | SHS         | 2   |  0   |    0  |   0  | 12

Keondre Brown | WHS     | 2   |  0   |     0  |   0  | 12

Dae Dae Doherty | AHS   | 2   |  0    |    0  |   0  | 12

Bradley Cain | WHS        |  0   |   0   |    5  |   1  |   8

Orlando Pineda | AHS     |  0   |    0  |    6  |   0  |   6

Trey Yelverton | AHS      |  1    |   0  |    0  |    0  |    6

Reece Wolfe | AHS         |  1    |   0  |    0  |   0  |    6

Demetri Wright | WHS   |  1   |    0  |    0  |   0   |    6

Brian Thomas | WHS     |  1   |    0  |     0  |   0  |    6

Trennon O’Quin | LOHS  |  1   |    0  |    0  |    0  |    6

Ethan McMasters | WHS |  1  |     0  |    0  |    0  |    6

Bradlyn McKay | SHS      | 1  |      0  |    0  |    0  |     6

Cole Crenshaw | LOHS    | 0  |      0  |    5  |    0  |     5

Punting

                                               P | Yards | Avg.

Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS   | 7 |     284 | 40.0

Connor McKinney | SHS |          2 |       73 | 36.5

Cole Crenshaw | LOHS |            1 |       32 | 32.0

Anthony Priester | LOHS |         4 |     109  | 27.0

Orlando Pineda | AHS |             1 |        19 | 19.0

DEFENSE

Tackles

                                         AT| UT| Total

Justin Coates | AHS           | 8 | 6 | 14

Caleb Armstrong | SHS      | 4 | 7 | 11

Tristan Duhe | DSHS          | 4 | 6  | 10

Omari Warren | DSHS       | 6 |  4 | 10

Albany FB 2019 Justin Coates
Coates

Hayden Horne | DSHS       | 9 | 0 |  9

Roger Brooks | Walker       | 4 | 4 |  8

Antonio Lapinto | AHS       | 4 | 4 |  8

Joshua Coleman | SHS      | 5 | 3 |   8

Jaden Conley | SHS          | 4 | 3 |   7

Ty Jackson | SHS              | 0 | 7 |   7

Kaydon Berard | DSHS      | 3 | 4 |   7

Hagen Parra | DSHS          | 3 |4 |   7

Tristen Bueche | DSHS      | 3 | 4 |  7

Travon Washington| SHS   | 4 | 2 |  6

Reece Wolfe | AHS            | 4 |2 |   6

Ronnie Turbeville | AHS     | 5 | 1 |  6

Austin Watts | AHS           | 3 | 3 |  6

Aubrey Womack | WHS     | 3 | 2 |  5

Marcus Dukes | WHS        | 3 | 2 |  5

David Perez | AHS            | 3 | 2 |  5

Josiah Raymond | DSHS   | 2 | 3 | 5

Jalen Lee | LOHS              | 1 | 3 | 4

Choppa Johnson | DSHS   | 4 | 0 | 4

Tristan Thompson | WHS   | 2 | 2 | 4

Brian Thomas | WHS        | 3 | 1 |  4

Laban Duffy | WHS          | 2 | 2 | 4

Nilan Pinestraw | SHS      | 2 | 1 |  3

Darian Ricard | LOHS       | 3 | 0 | 3

Branson McCoy | LOHS    | 3 | 0 |  3

                          Tackles for Loss/Sacks

Tristan Duhe              | DSHS | 5

Jalen Lee                   | LOHS | 4

Choppa Johnson         | DSHS | 3

Hagan Parra               | DSHS | 3

Tristan Thompson       | Walker | 2

Joshua Coleman         |  SHS | 2

Antonio Lopinto          | AHS | 2

Branson McCoy          | LOHS 2

Hayden Horne           | DSHS 2

Kaydon Berard          | DSHS 2

Ryals Wygant            | DSHS 2

Parker Snead            | DSHS 2

Interceptions

Aubrey Womack       | WHS |  1

Darian Ricard           | LOHS |  1

Branson McCoy        | LOHS | 1

Rhett Wolfe             | AHS |   1

Preston Holwager    | DSHS | 1

Fumble recoveries

Jesse James            | WHS | 2

Dylan Sharp            | WHS | 1

Aubrey Womack      | WHS | 1

Josiah Raymond      | DSHS | 1

Reid Broussard       | LOHS | 1

Justin Coates           | AHS | 1

