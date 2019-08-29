FOOTBALL 2019 | Perfect Marriage?: In order for program to reach postseason success, Walker turns to proven winner Mahaffey

WALKER -- For a football program seeking its first postseason win in more than two decades, it seemed like the perfect match when Walker High hired one of the Baton Rouge’s most successful coaches.
In Chad Mahaffey, the Wildcats were getting the architect of one of the most successful dynasties at University High which included three state championships and a state runner-up finish over a nine-year span.
Clearly, the hire of Mahaffey resonated with a postseason-starved program.
“We believe in him because he’s been there before,” Walker senior linebacker/running back Keondre Brown said. “He’s seen what it takes for people to get there. The hard work, the small details and everybody buying in to what he’s doing. I believe in what he does.”
Mahaffey won 102 games during his tenure at U-High, which captured the last two Division II crowns in which the Cubs were undefeated each season.
Clearly there’s work to do in order to elevate a program to such heights, but it’s that challenge which was among the catalysts in Mahaffey’s decision to switch jobs for the first time in a decade.
“Each step’s going to be a fight, especially when you haven’t achieved it before,” Mahaffey said. “The thing that’s rewarding is that there’s a lot of areas that we can improve. We’ve had some success and I see some potential for growth and that’s exciting.
“The potential downside of that is that people can think you’re a lot closer than you are,” Mahaffey said. “They see 8-2 (last year’s regular-season record), but to get where we’re trying to go, we’re not maybe as close as we think. The higher you go up (in classification), the margin for error gets to be less and less.”
Senior quarterback Ethan McMasters looks forward to following Mahaffey’s blueprint for success.
“Every year we’ve been here it’s been out in the first round,” McMasters said. “Now that we have coach Mahaffey and he’s been to a couple of state championships and won a few, we’re hoping that we can make it that far. Right now, we’re focusing on making it past the first round, but we still have the bigger picture in mind. We want to make it all the way.”
Mahaffey said he’s encouraged such talk as embracing higher expectations where Walker, under two different head coaches in 2018, wound up 8-3 overall after a first-round home loss to Hahnville in the state playoffs.
He’s chosen to focus more on establishing a solid infrastructure, from greater better accountability during the offseason and summer, to creating solid practice habits in the fall.
Moreover, there’s also the on-going development of team chemistry, which can never be understated in the ultimate direction of a team, Mahaffey said.
“With each team you’re trying to get the right message they need,” he said. “We don’t deserve to talk about the Dome right now. Maybe we’ll prove ourselves, change some habits and I see signs of that happening. But to do that throughout a season, that’s what the challenge is. It’s more about what’s in front of us now, not about what’s down the road too far.”
Mahaffey, who became the school’s fourth head coach in four years, took over Walker’s program in March and systemically brought in an entirely new coaching staff with a fresh outlook and new schemes to implement.
For McMasters, an honorable mention All-District 4-5A choice, that meant adapting to a fast-paced offense that will try and push the pace, utilizing both the ground and the air.
McMasters completed 140 of 236 passes for 2,235 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His top target – junior wide receiver Brian Thomas – is back after a team-high 50 catches for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns in which the 6-foot-4 wide out was an all-state honorable mention selection.
“You have to have someone that understands the system and understands his strengths,” Mahaffey said. “Ethan’s a real strong suit for us. He’s a good thrower, accurate and he’s competitive. I think he’s really going to have a good year.”
McMasters added: “Everything’s faster. All the routes have a certain read to it. We’ve got to put in more work, learn the playbook and we’ve got to get some guys to step up and making some big plays for us.”
One of the centerpieces of Mahaffey’s offenses at U-High was a consistent running game, which senior Demetri Wright (64-278, 2 TDs) – the team’s leading returning rusher – will get the opportunity with Brown in helping the Wildcats cultivate a ground game.
Senior center Tim Lawson, an honorable mention All-District selection, is the lone returning starter on an offensive line with three juniors (Zach Zimm, Garret Wilson, Mitchell Gallman) and one sophomore (Ethan Ladner).
One area Walker looks to make up with depth (juniors Peyton Richard, Jasper Turner, Josh Spitzer) is at wide receiver where two-sport standout Jalen Cook, opted to concentrate on basketball his senior season.
“I know when you have to defend all of them, and you just don’t know where the ball’s going, I think there’s something special about that and makes that a challenge,” Mahaffey said of creating a balanced attack. “We don’t have to have one guy that can do it all himself. Being able to run, makes a lot of looks in the passing game easier for us and vice versa.”
Walker will feature a 4-2-5 defense under first-year coordinator Chris Womack, and the Wildcats have four starters back.
Brown, voted second team All-Parish and honorable mention All-District, is the team’s leading returning tackler with 54 stops, 3 tackles for loss and three interceptions, while senior safety Kerry Flowers, honorable mention 4-5A, had 54 tackles and two interceptions and senior defensive end Dakota Wilson totaled 31 tackles and three sacks.
Senior place-kicker Bradley Cain, who kicked seven field goals and scored 54 points, also returns after earning honorable mention all-district honors.
“He thinks this is a chance for him to do something special,” Brown said of Mahaffey’s move to Walker. “We’ve never had that success in the playoffs, and he’s had that success in making it to the Dome and winning state championships. He’s brought that winning culture to Walker to make us a better program.”
