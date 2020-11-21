Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey was looking for his team’s best effort heading into Friday’s game against Pineville.
He got it, but it didn’t translate to a win over the Wildcats.
Walker, which was shorthanded for the game, scored with 11 seconds left in the game and was unable to come up with an onside kick, sealing a 43-41 win for Pineville on the road.
“We had a lot of young kids out there, a lot guys that hadn’t played much,” Mahaffey said. “I think we only had about three seniors that really played any meaningful snaps in the game. There were a lot of underclassmen and some guys had to step up. We had to do a lot of offensive sets with six and seven linemen just to kind of the fill out the formation. We were doing the pregame warm-ups with wide receivers and coach had three guys over there, and then we lost one in the first quarter. It was kind of an all hands on deck and kind of piecemealed together, but we had a chance to win it.”
Pineville’s Bruce Johnson scored on a 10-yard run, giving the Rebels a 43-34 lead with 1:07 to play.
“They really couldn’t melt the clock out, but we sort of let them score because that was our only chance,” Mahaffey said. “They went up eight, and with the chance if we block the extra point or they miss it … but they made it, so they ended up going up nine.”
Walker (1-7) responded with a 55-yard scoring drive. Hunter Bethel hit Jacory Thomas for 27 yards, setting up Rayshawn Simmons’ 2-yard TD run for the final margin.
Bethel went 10-for-23 for 242 yards and two touchdowns, while Simmons had 15 carries for 91 yards and two TDs.
“We were probably traveling about 27-28 players light with the COVID stuff and injuries or whatever, but I think of our top 30 or so guys that play most of the snaps, pretty much a third of them were out, and we lost Warren Young to a concussion on the second drive of the game, so he was out,” Mahaffey said. “We had Carson Rocker and Ben McKenzie as the receivers, and we couldn’t really run three and four wide. It was kind of a scramble to get it done, and Hunter Bethel kind of dealt with a bunch of hits, and is still kind of dealing with an ankle injury, so he toughed it out and played a great game.”
Thomas had an 8-yard touchdown run, but the Wildcats missed the PAT, and Pineville led 28-27 with 7:21 to play in the game.
Pineville, which rushed for 428 yards, answered on Jackson’s 22-yard TD run, and Tylen Burch’s run on the two-point conversion put the Rebels ahead 36-27.
On the first play of the next Walker drive, Bethel connected with Thomas on a 58-yard TD pass, cutting the lead to 36-34.
Thomas had six catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns and 11 carries for 49 yards and two scores as the Wildcats rushed for 175 yards.
After a scoreless first quarter, Pineville got a 15-yard touchdown run from Nate Dardar and a 12-yard TD run from Ty’Darrius Harden after a Walker fumble, making the score 14-0.
Walker scored on a 13-yard pass from Bethel to Thomas with seven seconds to play in the first half to cut the lead to 14-7. The big play was a 43-yard pass from Bethel to Simmons, which moved the ball to the Pineville 11.
After forcing a Walker punt, Pineville pulled ahead 21-7 on Dardar’s 65-yard TD pass to Frazier.
Walker answered on a 41-yard TD run by Thomas to cut the lead to 21-14. Simmons’ 41-yard touchdown run after a Pineville fumble tied the score at 21-21 with 1:47 left in the first half.
Dardar hit Darryl Neely on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds to play in the first half, giving Pineville a 28-21 lead.
“Most of the guys that were there are guys that will be coming back,” Mahaffey said. “It just showed with all the people out that if we’d have played that hard and executed that well, we were capable of a lot more than we showed this year. I think it shows you when you don’t do those things, you don’t get good results, but we showed that, hey, we’re capable of a whole lot because there were a lot of people that, frankly, didn’t really want to be there to come to the game or didn’t think it was important. The guys that were there, it was important to them and they played that way, so I think that was kind of hopefully the springboard for a lot of guys going into next season.”
