DENHAM SPRINGS – For a split-second Denham Springs’ sideline and home half of Yellow Jacket Stadium went silent.
It appeared that St. Amant had wrestled the lead back from a hard-charging Yellow Jackets team with three minutes to play when C.J. Johnson had something to say about the final outcome of Friday’s game.
Not only did Johnson, a veteran basketball player out for football for the first time, dislodge the ball from St. Amant wide receiver Austin Wascom in the end zone, the senior cornerback came back with an interception for a touchback on the next play with 2:53 remaining.
The consecutive pivotal plays from Johnson were just a part in a series of crucial moments where Denham Springs rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter for a 17-13 victory over St. Amant.
“It’s playing through adversity,” said Johnson, a starting guard on the DSHS basketball team. “We were either going to lay down or step up. Our offense stepped up and got us some points on the board, we got a few stops and we got the game.”
Denham Springs (1-2) entered the fourth quarter trailing 13-3 and distinctly staring a difficult 0-3 start to the season in the face.
The thought even crossed the mind of senior quarterback Luke Lunsford, who broke out of a two-game funk to throw for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and help spark his team’s comeback.
“I think we knew we were knocking on the door of being 0-3,” Lunsford said of his team’s comeback. “I think everyone stepped up and said you know what, ‘we’re not going to let that happen’. Everybody went out and made plays.
“It feels great,” Lunsford said. “We put in so much work and the past two weeks have been rough. We’ve kept our heads high and it’s great to get a win.”
Denham Springs trailed 13-3 at halftime after St. Amant scored a touchdown with nine seconds left in the second quarter. The Yellow Jackets also had both of their offensive possessions in the third quarter end in punts.
However, the Yellow Jackets defense not only shut out the Gators (1-2) in the second half, but limited them to 71 yards on 29 plays to give their offense an opportunity to rally.
“Ultimately, I told them we’re getting close and we’re getting closer and closer,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “What it comes down to is that our playmakers made plays.”
That began with Lunsford, who had thrown for 85 yards and a touchdown in his first two games.
Lunsford delivered a performance more reminiscent of his junior year in which he passed for single-season school records in yards and touchdowns. He led Denham Springs on consecutive scoring drives in a 2 minute, 14 second span that erased that 10-point deficit.
“I thought he played tremendous in the second half last week and then tonight,” said Conides, whose offense had a season-high 304 yards. “He’s the guy we’ve been looking for.”
Lunsford, who completed 13 of 18 passes for 246 yards, faced a fourth-and-10 on St. Amant’s 25-yard line when wide receiver Troy Golmond beat press coverage at the line of scrimmage for his first catch of the game – a 25-yard score on a post pattern with 10:16 remaining.
“I initially had a route called to be a bit shorter because I expected them to play a bit off because it was fourth-and-10 and they played press,” Conides said. “I changed it and we ran vertical. Troy beat them off the line and Luke made a good throw.”
DSHS’ defense got the ball back to Lunsford two minutes later when he spotted wide receiver Preston Holwager on first down. The first-year starter shook off a defender at midfield and completed a 77-yard sprint to the end zone for his first career touchdown, giving the Jackets their first lead after an extra point from Cameron Beall, who had a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Holwager finished with a career-high seven catches for 167 yards.
“When I caught the ball and saw the defender right there, I didn’t know if I was going to break the tackle,” Holwager said. “But as soon as he fell off, I don’t think I’ve ever run that fast before. I thought he was going to catch me at the one, but I powered through that.”
St. Amant, which finished with 251 yards, picked up a pair of first downs and got inside of DSHS’ red zone, facing a first down at the 13-yard line.
Two plays resulted in a net of four yards when Johnson separated Wascom from the ball two yards in the end zone and perfectly read Slade Zeppuhar’s pass and got inside position against Javin Aguillard to record the game’s first turnover.
“I knew I had to put the team on my shoulders for those two plays and step up with leadership,” Johnson said. “I saw he (Wascom) was attacking my side on the out route. I either had to try and catch it or knock it out of his hands. Then they put their best man (Aguillard) on my side. He kind of gave it away with his eyes, so I had to step up and make another big play and put the game on my shoulders.”
DSHS successfully gained a pair of first downs running the ball with Jaylen Jenkins (9-34) to take time off the clock and nail down the victory.
“Our goal is just one week at a time,” Conides said. “We’ve got be 1-0 every single week and grow to that point to where we’re playing our best football three weeks from now.”
Denham Springs 17, St. Amant 13
Score By Quarters
St. Amant 6 7 0 0 - 13
Denham Springs 0 3 0 14 - 17
Scoring Summary
SA – Javin Aguillard 12 pass from Slade Zeppuhar (kick blocked)
DS – FG. Cameron Beall 32
SA – Austin Bascom 8 pass from Zeppuhar (Cole Poirrier kick)
DS – Troy Golmond 25 pass from Luke Lunsford (Beall kick)
DS – Preston Holwager 77 pass from Lunsford (Beall kick)
SAHS DSHS
First Downs 14 14
Rushes-Yards 29-76 27-58
Passing Yards 175 246
C-A-I 12-28-1 13-18-0
Punts-Avg. 4-38.5 3-39-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 6-36
