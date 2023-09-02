Walker-Slidell FB Scrimmage

Walker's Jamari Evans, here in scrimmage action against Slidell, caught a touchdown in the Wildcats' loss to Ponchatoula.

PONCHATOULA – There’s a lesson to be learned in each game played, and there were many teachable moments in Walker’s season opener at Ponchatoula.

The Wildcats turned the ball over inside the Green Wave 10 late in the game, and Ponchatoula’s Bishop Davis ran for 254 yards and three touchdowns on fourth down to key a 20-15 over the Wildcats at The Swamp on Friday.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the Wildcats' 20-15 loss at Ponchatoula in the season opener.

