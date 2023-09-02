PONCHATOULA – There’s a lesson to be learned in each game played, and there were many teachable moments in Walker’s season opener at Ponchatoula.
The Wildcats turned the ball over inside the Green Wave 10 late in the game, and Ponchatoula’s Bishop Davis ran for 254 yards and three touchdowns on fourth down to key a 20-15 over the Wildcats at The Swamp on Friday.
“I think there will be a lot to learn,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after Ponchatoula ran for 311 yards on 60 carries as a team. “Most importantly, there will be corrections to make and a lot of things we can do better, myself included, but what I wanted to get across to them (is) I’m really proud of their fight. We were kind of struggling for a good while there but fought back to get in the game, fought back to take the lead briefly, just couldn’t hold it. But, man, we had a million opportunities and didn’t quite cash in …”
Walker recovered a bad snap on a punt attempt at the Green Wave 14 on Ponchatoula’s first possession of the fourth quarter, and Wildcat quarterback Troy Sylve picked up a first down on fourth-and-2 to the PHS 4.
Three plays later, Sylve appeared to pitch the ball after a bad snap, and Ponchatoula came away with the ball.
“I thought it was an incomplete pass,” Mahaffey said. “I think he definitely threw it forward. They said he (Ponchatoula defender) caught it in the air. We’ll have to look on film and see. I thought it kind of hit the ground, and he picked it up, but we’ll see.”
Ponchatoula took over at its own 8, and Davis busted a 33-yard run two plays later. He broke a 14-yard run on third-and-10 from the Wave 47, allowing Ponchatoula to run out the clock.
Walker trailed 7-0 at halftime and took over at the Green Wave 45 after a short kick to open the second half.
Three plays later, Sylve rolled left and hit Jamari Evans in the corner of the end zone on a 35-yard touchdown pass. Sam Ponce added the PAT to knot the score at 7-7 with 11:02 to play in the third quarter.
“That was a really good throw and catch, Troy to Jamari on that one down the sideline,” Mahaffey said.
Ponchatoula answered with a 13-play, 86-yard scoring drive, with Davis busting a 43-yard keeper over the right side, which included a personal foul on the Wildcats at the end of the run, moving the ball to the Walker 15.
Davis kept for a yard on fourth-and-1 at the Walker 6 and carried from a yard out on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Ethan Lauricella added the PAT, putting Ponchatoula ahead 14-7 with 5:17 to play in the third quarter.
Walker responded with a 10-play, 83-yard scoring drive, with CJ Johnson breaking a 14-yard run, and Brayden Jones picking up 21 yards to the Ponchatoula 29.
Three plays later, Sylve hit Asa Rutherford on a 24-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone.
“Asa did a good of selling his block and popped open and Troy gave him a great ball,” Mahaffey said after Sylve finished 8-for-14 for 83 yards and an interception. “He was open, but it was the right kind of ball you needed right there, and Asa finished the play. That was good things, good to see, and I think we’ve got other guys that can contribute as well.”
The Wildcats had trouble handling the snap on the PAT, but holder Patrick McKenzie scored on the play, putting the Wildcats ahead 15-14 with 1:17 to play in the third quarter.
Ponchatoula put together the go-ahead drive on its next possession, with Davis breaking a 42-yard run to the Walker 10 on the first play.
“No. 3 (Davis) is pretty special for them,” Mahaffey said. “He is really, really quick. He’s tough to tackle, and at times we had guys there and he’s just a good player doing good things.”
Two plays later, a penalty backed the Green Wave up to the Walker 23, where Ponchatoula faced first-and-goal. On third down, the Wildcats were penalized for encroachment, moving the ball to the Walker 6.
Davis kept for 5 yards on third down and followed with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down. The Wildcats stopped CJ Braziel on the two-point conversion, but Ponchatoula led 20-15 with 11:04 left.
Walker’s Jaden Bardales returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but the play was wiped out on a penalty, and the Wildcats took over at their own 16 before punting the ball away.
Ponchatoula’s next possession ended in the bad snap on the punt attempt, setting up the end of the game.
CJ McClendon led Walker with 48 yards on 15 carries, while Cayden Jones added 41 yards on seven carries.
“I thought (McClendon) ran hard,” Mahaffey said. “We just never could really get more space and pop any big ones. We had some tough yards – five here, seven, eight there. We struggled to connect on some bigger plays, and usually I think we’re good at hitting those. We struggled on some of those tonight, and we’ve got to get better.”
After a Walker punt to open the game, Ponchatoula went to work establishing its ground game, moving to the Wildcat 1 in 10 plays – all runs – before Noah Jasso recovered a fumble for the Wildcats and returned it to the Walker 14 to end the drive.
The ensuing drive ended in a punt, and Walker’s Zyon Russ intercepted Davis to end the next Ponchatoula drive. It was the Green Wave’s only pass attempt of the game.
“What I really liked was early they (Ponchatoula) got down here, we got the fumble and the turnover,” Mahaffey said. “We got a nice play on a pick, so we got some takeaways, which is big, but they were moving the ball more consistently than we’d like, but again, they had some good size and good playmakers back there. They’re definitely a run-heavy team, but they do a good job with their schemes. There’s a lot of guys that touch the ball for them. They give you a lot of different looks, and (Ponchatoula coach) Trey (Willie) and them do a good job and use their players to their best skill set.”
Walker followed with a nine-play drive in which McClendon was dropped for a loss of three yards on fourth-and-1 at the Green Wave 31 to turn the ball over on downs.
Ponchatoula responded with a 15-play scoring drive in which the Wildcats were penalized for offsides on fourth-and-2 at the Walker 46 to keep the drive going.
Davis’ 14-yard keeper moved the ball to the Walker 17, and he scored from a yard out on fourth-and-goal to help put the Wave up 7-0 with 2:01 to play in the first half.
