Pope John Paul II picked up a 49-14 win over Springfield in Slidell on Friday, but at this point in the season, Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas isn’t looking at the scoreboard as much as he is his team’s effort.
“We were fighting, and we were competitive for most of the game,” Serpas said after the Bulldogs dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-4 in District 7-2A play. “I thought that we were where we needed to be at. We were in position to make plays for the most part. I thought special teams-wise, we had a lot of letdowns. Our punt team put us in the hole early on, and then our kickoff team, we had some mistakes on that as well that gave them great field position. Those are things that you can’t do in a ball game like this.”
The Bulldogs drove to midfield on their first drive before stalling out. A bad snap on a punt attempt put the Jaguars deep in Springfield territory, and PJP scored on a halfback pass on third-and-long to take a 7-0 lead.
Springfield answered on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Luke Husser to Caden Dykes. The two-point conversion failed, and PJP led 7-6.
“We were able to kind of move the ball offensively with a good little mixture of the running game and the passing game,” Serpas said. “The offense was able to kind of do some good things. It was just something where, kind of like early in the year, we just had problems stalling some drives out. We don’t have that big-play capability, so just piecing drives together and getting it all the way down the field is something that we’re still struggling with. We’re figuring some things out on that side of the ball, and our passing game has been getting better and better week in and week out. Our run game is definitely improving. We’re still just not able to be able to consistently put points on the board.”
Pope John Paul (4-5, 2-2) followed with a 16-play drive, capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass for a 14-6 lead.
Springfield turned the ball over on downs deep in PJP territory, and the Jaguars responded with a 37-yard touchdown pass, stretching the lead to 21-6.
The Bulldogs drove to the Jaguar 5-yard line but threw an interception with 10 seconds to play before halftime.
“You could have cut it down to a one-score game going into halftime,” Serpas said. “We were trying to punch one in and take a chance, and it ends up not working out for us. It’s just one of those things where we find ourselves down at halftime again and trying to find ways to battle back.”
After getting the ball to start the second half, Pope John Paul put together a drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass, pushing the lead to 28-6.
“We knew they were a strong power run football team,” Serpas said. “We were stopping their run all night long. It was just one of those things where they end up beating us with the pass all night long. In those critical situations, they were able to find the guys, and our secondary guys just weren’t able to make plays. We were in position most of the night and just couldn’t knock the ball away or couldn’t come down with the ball. It really hurt us. When they needed to make a play, they did on the third-and-longs, and we couldn’t.”
The Bulldogs got a 23-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion from Nick Fletcher, cutting the lead to 28-14.
Pope John Paul got a 15-yard touchdown pass on its next drive, pushing the lead to 35-14.
A 20-yard touchdown run, and a pick-six capped the scoring.
“We kept fighting, and the effort was definitely a whole lot better this week,” Serpas said. “I told them that that’s what we want. We want to try to be competitive and play with kids who are continuing to want to fight and want to get better. That’s where we’re at right now – just trying to get these guys to continue to show up and want to be here and support each other at this point.”
