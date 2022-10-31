Springfield vs Independence football 10-14-22

The Springfield High football team plays against Independence on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Pope John Paul II picked up a 49-14 win over Springfield in Slidell on Friday, but at this point in the season, Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas isn’t looking at the scoreboard as much as he is his team’s effort.

“We were fighting, and we were competitive for most of the game,” Serpas said after the Bulldogs dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-4 in District 7-2A play. “I thought that we were where we needed to be at. We were in position to make plays for the most part. I thought special teams-wise, we had a lot of letdowns. Our punt team put us in the hole early on, and then our kickoff team, we had some mistakes on that as well that gave them great field position. Those are things that you can’t do in a ball game like this.”

