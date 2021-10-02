ALBANY – Albany’s fortunes turned on a dime, and not in a good way, in Friday’s game with Riverside.
The Rebels scored two quick touchdowns just before halftime after falling behind early, and the Hornets were in catch-up mode the rest of the way as Riverside picked up a 43-34 win at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“I was proud of my guys,” Albany coach David Knight said, noting the Hornets have played without quarterback J.J. Doherty, who missed a second straight game with a shoulder injury. “They fought hard and battled hard the last two weeks.”
“For us to score 14 last week (in a loss to Parkview Baptist) and 34 this week and him not even be dressed out, that’s a big deal,” Knight continued. “These kids are growing up around us.”
The Hornets, who have dealt with injuries all season, also lost Seth Galyean to a broken collarbone.
“Seth just called me a few minutes ago,” Knight said. “They’re at the doctor’s office. It’s a clean break. “He’ll be healthy the week after the season ends.”
Albany (1-3), which led 12-0 early in the game, tied it at 20-20 on a 4-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion by Antonio Lopinto with 1:28 to play in the first half.
Riverside returned the ensuing kickoff to its own 35, but the Hornets were flagged for a horse collar tackle, which moved the ball to midfield.
After an offside call on the Hornets and a holding call against the Rebels, Elijah Davis busted a 51-yard touchdown run up the middle, and Emmanuel Franklin added the two-point run to put the Rebels up 28-20 with 41 seconds to play in the first half.
“We couldn’t stop their big back,” Knight said of Davis, who had 235 yards on 23 carries, keying a Riverside rushing effort that racked up 365 yards in the game. “Their back was bigger than any lineman we had. Their back probably weighed as much as our biggest lineman.”
“That guy ran through us like a knife through hot butter tonight,” Knight continued. “We didn’t have an answer. We didn’t know what to fix. We couldn’t fix it. Our guys didn’t want to step up. We’ll see it on film, but he’s so big, I think we were all running in the same direction tonight.”
Franklin added 109 yards on 11 carries.
From there, the Rebels recovered and onside kick at the Albany 43, where Luke Hymel connected with Cade Middleton on a touchdown pass on the next play. Davis’ two-point run put Riverside up 36-20 with 28 seconds to play before halftime.
“I don’t know that they were kicking it onside to try to recover it as much as they were just trying not to squib it and not give us a return,” Knight said. “They just kicked it to the middle, and our guys just stood there and watched and never moved.”
Albany drove to midfield but was unable to score heading into the break.
Both teams put together long drives to open the second half. Albany went 11 plays before punting, but lost Galyean on the first play of the second half.
“When he fell down, one of those big linemen from the other team trips and falls on him,” Knight said of Galyean’s injury. “It’s just a freaky, weird thing. It broke it clean.
“That’s kind of how our season has gone,” Knight continued.
Rebels took over at their own 22 and took 11 plays to score on their first possession of the second half.
Davis picked up 10 yards on fourth-and-three at the Albany 43 and went over the left side from 19 yards out four plays later for a touchdown. Craig Matt’s PAT stretched the lead to 43-20 with 3:01 to play in the third quarter.
“Their No. 7 (Davis) was huge, and then a bunch of our players, we were having trouble wrapping up on him, but we’ll get it right in next week’s practice with some of our drills,” Albany’s Jon Duhe said.
On the ensuing possession, Albany had the ball first-and-goal at the Riverside five, but a pair of negative plays stalled the drive. Riverside was called for defensive holding on third down, but the Hornets threw incomplete before Lopinto was stopped at the Riverside 2 on fourth-and-goal from the Rebel 8.
“Our offense is designed to drive the ball and move the ball,” Knight said. “Instead of it being a three down offense, it’s a four down offense, so we knew on some of those fourth downs we were rolling the dice. It’s little things. It’s a dropped ball on a fourth down. It’s an offsides, and it’s a dropped pass in the end zone.”
Albany forced a punt and took over at its own 46, where Sidney Binion did most of the damage for the Hornets, carrying three times for 39 yards, including a 24-yard run that set up Lopinto’s 3-yard touchdown run, which cut the lead to 43-26 with 5:40 to play.
Binion finished with 70 yards on seven carries, while Casteel went 9 for 18 for 107 yards.
Riverside recovered an onside kick before turning the ball over on downs at the Albany 42.
Binion had a 22-yard run, and the Rebels were flagged for a facemask, moving the ball to the Riverside 27. Two plays later, Aiden Casteel hit Duhe on a 17-yard TD pass, and Lopinto’s two-point run accounted for the final margin with 2:12 left.
“We had a timeout at first, and then I told Coach Knight about the corner being off,” said Duhe, who finished with three catches for 30 yards. “I knew I’d be able to get past him. Coach Knight put his trust in me, and then I was able to pull through for the team. That kind of gave us a boost.”
The Hornets appeared to recover the onside kick, but the Rebels got the ball back and ran out the clock.
“We tried and onside kick and thought we had it, and they said we touched the ball at the nine (yards) instead of 10 …,” Knight said.
Albany took control of the game early with a Galyean interception return on the second play of the game, along with a personal foul against the Rebels, setting the Hornets up at the Riverside 16.
Five plays later, Lopinto scored from a yard out, but the Hornets missed the PAT to lead 6-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, the ball bounced off a Riverside player and was recovered by the Hornets ad the Riverside 35. Galyean had a 22-yard run on the first play of the drive, and Lopinto picked up three yards on fourth-and-2 at the Riverside five, setting up his 1-yard touchdown run two plays later for a 12-0 lead.
Lopinto finished with 74 yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns.
“When we came on the field for Parkview, and he (Knight) said ‘I need you to carry the team on your back. I need you to get the ball and shove it down their throat,’ so I did that,” said Lopinto, who didn’t play on defense after missing practice time with an illness during the week and credited his teammates with setting up his short touchdown runs. “I had the same mentality this week. I’m going to have the same mentality throughout the rest of the season and next year too, because it’s all about family. Whenever you say you’re a family, you have to carry your family, even though your family’s down. You always pick your brothers up and you carry them to the end zone with you to celebrate at the end.”
Riverside picked up its first score on the next drive, with Franklin busting a 46-yard run to the Albany 3 before the Rebels were hit with a personal foul. The drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Davis on a direct snap on fourth down. The PAT was blocked, cutting the lead to 12-6 with 1:39 to play in the first quarter.
A nice punt return set the Rebels up at the Albany 36, where Davis broke free on the right sideline for a touchdown and added the two-point run, giving the Rebels a 14-12 lead with 11:37 to play in the first half.
Albany moved the ball to the Riverside 14 on its next drive but lost a fumble, setting up a 14-play scoring drive for the Rebels, who got an 8-yard touchdown run from Franklin to push the lead to 20-12 with 3:16 to play in the first half.
The Hornets’ Seth Hoffman returned the ensuing kickoff to the Albany 49. Four plays later, Casteel hit Galyean for a 37-yard gain to the Riverside 4, setting up Lopinto’s touchdown run and two-point run to tie the game, setting up Riverside’s scoring flurry.
RIVERSIDE 43, ALBANY 34
Score By Quarters
Riverside 6 30 7 0 -- 43
Albany 12 8 0 14 -- 34
Scoring Summary
AHS Antonio Lopinto 1 run (kick failed)
AHS Lopinto 1 run (run failed)
RA Elijah Davis 1 run (kick failed)
RA Davis 36 run (Davis run)
RA Emmanuel Franklin 8 run (kick blocked)
AHS Lopinto 4 run (Lopinto run)
RA Davis 51 run (Franklin run)
RA Cade Middleton 43 pass from Luke Hymel (Davis run)
RA Davis 19 run (Craig Matt kick)
AHS Lopinto 3 run (run failed)
AHS Jon Duhe 17 pass from Aiden Casteel (Lopinto run)
RA AHS
First Downs 13 20
Rushes-Yards 36-365 44-211
Passing Yards 47 107
A-C-I 2-10-1 9-18-0
Punts-Avg. 1-49 2-28
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 10-80 5-43
