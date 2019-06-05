WATSON - It’s been less than a month since Live Oak’s spring game since the Eagles turned to Rhett Rosevear as their new starting quarterback.
In their first outing on the Baton Rouge Metro 7-on-7 League, Rosevear looked every bit ready for his first season under center. The Eagles went 21-37 in three games for 255 yards, including series managed by junior quarterback Brock Magee.
“Rosevear is a sharp kid and he’s a competitor,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “We kind of challenged him about how he might be the worst quarterback out here today and he didn’t like that. He’s going to come out every day and he’s going to compete and work. He trusts our system and he trust our process. The kid is going to get better, he’s wired that way. He’s a warrior.”
Live Oak’s defense permitted 28 completions in 50 attempts for 335 yards with three interceptions.
Senior wide receiver Byron Donahue topped the Eagles’ receivers with four catches for 77 yards, including a diving, contested 35-yard reception to open a drive against Ponchatoula. The senior, who is a projected first-time starter in the fall, displayed strong hands, fighting defensive backs off for a few catches downfield.
“Donahue is a guy whose paid his dues,” Beard said. “He’s grown into his body and he loves the game. He’s really going to take advantage of his opportunity. He’s worked this offseason and I’m excited to see where his game’s at. He’s a guy whose hunger is going to be different because he has paid his dues and waited his time. He’s backed up Grant Richardson, Cade Freneaux, Bryson Snapp these last few years, big possession receiver guys and now it’s his turn. I think he’s absolutely ready to make an impact.”
Live Oak was impressive in its opening meeting against Ponchatoula with Rosevear completing 12 of 15 passes for 142 yards. The Eagles defense, which faced LSU quarterback commitment TJ Finley, limited the 6-foot-6 senior to 6-of-15 passing for 65 yards.
“For them to compete like they did and execute, I was really pleased,” Beard said.
Rosevear went 5-of-13 for 53 yards against Central where he and Magee were intercepted three times.
Central quarterback Samuel Kenerson rotated in and out with the No. 1 offense, going 6-of-7 for 58 yards and a TD. The Wildcats completed 10 of 17 passes for 123 yards with two interceptions.
“He showed some improvement from last year,” Central offensive coordinator Zack Morris said of Kenerson. “He sat in the pocket and went through his progressions, he was decisive, he made a lot of great decisions.”
Magee got the majority of the work against Episcopal, completing 5 of 13 passes for 53 yards with three interceptions and a TD. The defense allowed the Knights to go 12-of-18 passing for 147 yards and three scores.
